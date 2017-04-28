Letters to the editor – April 28, 2017

Hillcrest woes

Lately, we Hillcrest residents have been getting a pretty raw deal from the city and in general.

Our rents climb ever higher as our neighborhood deteriorates into a filthy playground for ill-behaved street people. A simple walk to the store (which many will no longer do after dark) often involves dodging human feces and walking over the bodies of passed out homeless as we navigate through their fields of garbage.

Often, we neighbors are subjected to angry and abusive rants. We endure all this and yet, the good things planned for Hillcrest never materialize.

The site of our “mythical” library remains just another spot for the homeless to trash. We remain without a local park or dog park.

Our fancier western neighbor has two city parks within blocks of the main business district. Residents in this “hospitals” area shouldn’t have to drive to Balboa Park to see some greenery or have a quiet walk with their kids or dogs. Many here are older (or their dogs are) and don’t drive, or don’t want to have to “drive to walk.”

Give us a park/dog park! Give us a pretty spot to decompress.

Two possibilities come to mind. The first is the large canyon side green space area on the north end of Third Avenue (as you go toward the Scripps facility). Although it might be a narrow park, there is space beyond the last apartment building for benches, meandering and observing the pretty view. An improved path could lead to the official green space trail.

Another spot (in my fantasy) is the gorgeous property across from the UCSD emergency room. The property was the former residence of an amazing artist whose beautiful stone work graces the property in the form of stone arches, fireplaces, walls, walkways, etc. It probably is not a very buildable property but would make a heck of a park, even if the park was more of a walkway above it.

Hillcrest needs some love! It is not the positive, happy place it used to be. Give us something so that we feel, once more, glad to be living here.

—Marilyn Mangion, via email

New look for The Rail

[Ref: “Out with the brass, in with the new,” Vol. 8, Issue 8, or online at tinyurl.com/mfchsje].

They goofed the outside architecture. They should hire an expert designer and restore it. Crest Cafe can help! They have a feeling for Streamlined-Moderne.

—Gregory May, via gay-sd.com

Cheers for coverage

[Ref: “A Very Reverend reverend,” Vol. 8, Issue 8, or online at tinyurl.com/k85by8a].

Thank you so much for the great coverage in Gay San Diego! It was a pleasure to talk with Joyell.

I appreciate the work you do in our community. Peace.

—The Very Rev. Penny Bridges, via email

—Letters to the editor can be sent to morgan@sdcnn.com. Comments can also be made on our website or Facebook page.