Life is a cabaret

Martinis pours live entertainment

By David Dixon

One of the most popular venues located in Hillcrest is Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage (MA4). The “cabaret supper club” features tasty food, delicious drinks and a variety of performers every night of the week.

While Martinis has been around since 2004, the original owners stepped down in 2011, when new proprietors took over the space. Co-owners Jim Simpson and Doru Tifui, and entertainment and marketing director, Devon Neubauer, have been responsible for the uptick in high quality weekly events.

Since they joined forces, artists ranging from Molly Ringwald, Melinda Doolittle from “American Idol,” and Tony Award-winner Daisy Eagan have all stopped by MA4.

The venue has a combination of non-ticketed live entertainment, such as their MA4 Live! segments with Ria Carey and Don. L., Carole Curtis, Janice Edwards and Nathan Fry, and Tori Roze and the Hot Mess, among others; ticketed live performances, generally on Thursdays, featuring cabaret style performers such as Ringwald; and other special events, like Babette’s Bingo, scheduled throughout the month. All performances require a $15 food or drink minimum per person.

While live entertainment was always featured before the new management took over, there has been even more of a focus in the last several years.

Neubauer’s experience with entertainment started long before he began at Martinis, with time spent at The Old Globe, a managerial role at Spreckels Theatre and various other stints building cabaret spaces.

“We put in a stage and created a basic showroom,” Neubauer said of the transformation of Martinis into a supper club. “We reached out to talent and people we know from all over the world.”

Neubauer said his responsibilities keep him extremely busy.

“I handle all the behind-the-scene aspects from sourcing out acts, booking, contracting, marketing, and dealing with agents,” he said. “Most artists say this is one of their favorite places to perform at, because of what we do to make their experiences unique.”

In October, several LGBT performers are scheduled to perform on the Martinis stage. Oct. 6, Paige Turner (the creation of Daniel Frank Kelley), had planned to put on a comedic solo show called, “Confessions of an Un-Natural Blonde.” Editor’s note: We learned just before press time that Paige Turner has since had to cancel.

Returning to California Oct. 13, is New York singer-songwriter, Jimmy James. Presenting a tribute night to singers, including Judy Garland, Barbara Streisand and Elvis Presley, James will bring together an evening called, “Impressionism.”

Originally known for impersonating Marilyn Monroe, James is now celebrated for vocally mimicking a variety of famous music stars.

“I first performed for Martinis for the previous owners,” he said, noting that he continues to maintain a strong professional relationship with the current staff.

James said that “Impressionism” was influenced by a book of the same name.

“I got into impressionistic art and a friend of mine had a book about the subject,” he said. “That kind of art is an interpretation of a picture. I thought that’s similar to what I do. I create impressions of famous people. I was so heavily into that book and I felt the event should be called, ‘Impressionism.’”

One aspect about MA4 that James praises is the drink selection.

“I’m not really a drinker, but the martinis are good,” he said.

Other main events coming up include Sam Harris with his “Sam I Ham” show on Oct. 20, and Miss Richfield 1981 in “Red Lips to the White House,” Oct. 26 and 27.

Sam Harris’ resume is a Broadway fan’s dream come true. This singer-songwriter, actor, performer, writer and producer is an entertainment powerhouse. Accompanied by Todd Schroeder, his longtime musical director, attendees will not be disappointed.

Miss Richfield, who hails from Richfield, Minnesota and performs in residence in Provincetown, Massachusetts every summer, has been described as “Garrison Keillor meets Mary Tyler Moore.” She said she’s running for president this year and after hearing her platform on the Martinis stage, audience members just might feel she is the best “alternative choice” there is.

“We have a lot of performers who are known for both Atlantis events and RSVP Vacations,” Neubauer said. “[In addition to] Miss Richfield, Matt Yee, and Steve Grand are also visiting soon.”

Neubauer said MA4 is dedicated to the local community and he hopes customers feel that the venue provides a supportive environment to everyone.

“We’re very much a part of the community and they in turn made us successful,” he said. “We want to continue bringing bigger names and acts that will attract more people from outside of the Hillcrest area.”

MA4 continues to keep their strong reputation for a fun experience any night of the week. Take an Uber and bring your appetite to the neighborhood lounge.

Martinis, located at 3940 Fourth Ave., is a supper club destination any night of the week, with hours 4 p.m.–midnight. Special ticketed performances specific to this month include, “Impressionism” Oct. 13; “Sam I Ham,” Oct. 20; and two nights of “Miss Richmond,” Oct. 26 and 27. For tickets or more information on their daily entertainment schedule, visit ma4sd.com or call 619-400-4500.

—David Dixon is a local theater and film writer. You can reach him at daviddixon0202@gmail.com.