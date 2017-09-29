May the best woman werq!

By Margie Palmer

RuPaul’s queens to descend upon San Diego as part of world tour

After a sold-out 16-city tour through Europe, the queens of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will soon unleash their own brand of hilarity and hijinks upon San Diego, on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The U.S. extension of their Werq the World Tour will be hosted by Shangela Laquifa Wadley of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” seasons two and three, and feature performances by some of the series’ most unforgettable queens, including Alyssa Edwards, Detox, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, and Violet Chachki, along with season nine favorites Peppermint and Valentina.

“Our European audiences raved over Werq the World, and we’re thrilled to bring the exciting experience to our die-hard fans in the USA,” Shangela said.

Latrice Royale, who competed in 2012 along with Chad Michaels on season four of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” was crowned Miss Congeniality in that season’s finale. She and Michaels went on to both compete against each other again in the first season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” later that year.

Since then, Latrice has been seen on a number of “Drag Race” seasons and has performed numerous times here in San Diego, at both Urban MO’s and Rich’s in support of local drag queens.

The Compton, California, native told Gay San Diego that she is excited to kick off the U.S. extension of the tour, adding that the diversity of the lineup is among her most favorite aspects of the show.

“This is the ‘show of shows’ honey, and let me tell you, this is one of the most diverse tours I’ve ever been on, because it’s not the skinny little white girl tour,” Latrice said, adding that there is a lot more to this year’s tour, including talent and the performances, than previous tours.

“Not only does it celebrate different cultures, it brings everyone together and reminds us that we’re all in this for the same cause,” she continued. “It’s a great group of girls and the show is jampacked with productions and dancers and hot sexiness. When you see it, you’re not even going to know what happened because you’re going to be so mind blown. I’m happy to be a part of it.”

A second key component of the show, Latrice said, is that audience members will get to see Peppermint and Valentina, who are new to the tour and will be performing alongside well-known queens who have been wowing audiences for years.

“What’s great about this is that they can see the seasoned vets and they know they’re performing with some of the best of the best,” she said. “We’ve been doing this a lot longer than these up-and-coming girls and they can see why we’ve been in the game for so long.

“We’ve stepped up our game and these girls want to impress their fans and they want to impress us too.”

In addition to having a little bit of something for everyone, she added, the show’s production value is “through the roof,” which is among the top reasons fans should save the date.

“This is a very well-produced show that’s well thought out and choreographed and I, for one, appreciate being part of something that’s so well thought out and not just slapped together,” Latrice said. “This isn’t one of those shows where everyone does their two numbers and then come out for a meet and greet at the end.”

Latrice said the production value of this tour alone, with its extensive choreography from start to finish, separates it from previous tours.

“Any time you need to go to a rehearsal for your tour, you’re doing something right,” she added.

After San Diego, the Werq the World Tour will move up the West Coast, hitting Los Angeles, San Francisco and Portland, before heading east through several Texas dates and on to the East Coast.

The San Diego performance will take place Thursday, Oct. 12, from 8–11 p.m., at the Spreckels Theatre, located at 121 Broadway, Downtown. Tickets start at $39.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit werqtheworld.com or call 888-885-8677. You can also check out the event’s Facebook page at goo.gl/q8vJyJ.

—Editor Morgan M. Hurley contributed to this report.

—Margie M. Palmer is a San Diego-based freelance writer who has been racking up bylines in a myriad of news publications for the past 10 years. You can write to her at margiep@alumni.pitt.edu.