Moehlig: a true ‘friend’ of the community

In recent years, Kathie Moehlig has poured her heart into providing resources to families of transgender youth across the U.S. The efforts, she said, equate to hard work and a sizable time commitment.

But Moehlig’s desire to serve has been fueled to even greater heights, following the recent announcement she was one of the 10 recipients of this year’s Spirit of Stonewall awards.

Moehlig, like other award recipients, was named to this year’s list based on a community nomination process laid out by San Diego Pride. She will receive the Friend of Pride award during the Spirit of Stonewall rally July 14.

“This shows that the community supports this,” Moehlig said of the award, which is inspired by the LGBT leadership and activism marked by the Stonewall Riots of 1969. “It empowers me even more.”

Moehlig, who received the recognition based on the advocacy work she has done through her nonprofit organization TransFamily Support Services, learned of the award around the same time other San Diegans received the news.

“It’s an unexpected honor that I’m very appreciative of,” she said. “I pretty much do my work behind-the-scenes, so this is a big deal to me.”

TransFamily Support Services has played a role in shining a light on the transgender community and Moehlig said she sees even greater possibilities on the horizon due to the additional exposure they will receive through the Spirit of Stonewall recognition.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what new doors might open as a result of this,” she said.

