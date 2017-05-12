PROUD for National Pride Month

By Morgan M. Hurley | ArtZine

In our last column, we talked about The Studio Door’s upcoming exhibit called “PROUD,” which will run June 2–25 in conjunction with national Pride month and in advance of San Diego Pride.

Works for the exhibit are in the process of being juried by Alex Fialho, a renowned juror and native San Diegan.

Fialho is currently a curatorial associate of the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council Research in New York City, a contributing writer for ArtForum, and will soon be curating interviews for an upcoming Smithsonian Archives of American Art.

Patric Stillman, founder of The Studio Door, expects “PROUD” to be comprised of 60 works of art, representing LGBT artists from 22 states, to be on display at his North Park exhibition space.

Stillman said the exhibition is meant for mature audiences and the works will represent “authentic viewpoints of LGBTQ Pride, underscoring identities, lifestyles and diversity.”

The Studio Door will presenting the exhibit in conjunction with San Diego Pride, Pride’s “Art of Pride,” and Visual AIDS New York.

An opening reception will take place at The Studio Door, located at 3750 30th Street, June 3 from 6–9 p.m.

Some of the works entered into consideration are on this page.

A concurrent exhibition, curated by local LGBT activist and artist John Keasler, will be on display at the San Diego Pride offices, located one block south of The Studio Door at 3620 30th St.

This exhibition will feature eight San Diego LGBT artists and will be on display starting in May and run through June.

For more information, visit thestudiodoor.com.