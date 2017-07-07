Special Pride Week Calendar

Friday, July 7

SDSU annual Pride flag raising

Join San Diego State’s Pride Center for its 10th annual rainbow flag raising ceremony, to help them raise visibility on campus and celebrate their Pride. 12–1 p.m. Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union courtyard, San Diego State, 5141 Campanile Drive, San Diego. Visit bit.ly/2tNgXFh.

Impride — LGBT improv comedy festival

Finest City Improv, in partnership with San Diego Pride, presents the inaugural LGBT Pride Improv Festival, which benefits Pride’s LGBT youth arts program.

Two full days (continues Saturday, July 8) of LGBT-related improv comedy teams, featured shows, workshops and an all-star lip sync battle. Finest City Improv offers a welcoming and safe environment for the LGBT community. Improv teams from all over the nation will be on hand. Tickets for each block are $20 ($15 goes directly to San Diego Pride Charity LGBT youth programs). 7–11:30 p.m. Finest City Improv, 4250 Louisiana St., North Park. For the full schedule, visit bit.ly/2smU7zO.

Saturday, July 8

SheFest

SheFest is a woman-centered event that celebrates and supports the talents and contributions of women while fostering meaningful connections within the LGBT and larger San Diego community, using our diversity to create strength. Make it a picnic, bring a yoga mat, bring a blanket, bring the family and your furry friends, and stay all day. Playground onsite, youth zone for older kids. Opportunity drawings, including an Olivia vacation. Live entertainment from the SheFest stage all afternoon, including performances by Ingenue, an indie-rock band; Anita D., a spoken word artist; Avalon Young; by Workshops from noon–3:45 p.m., with topics on wellness and self-care; body alignment and movement; bike repair; yoga; therapeutic massage and stretching exercises; laws affecting LGBT community; and healthy and inclusive activism. Other activities include Humane Society mobile adoption services, various lawn games, giant Jenga, corn hole, Hula Hoop, Frisbee and more. Wheelchair and ASL interpreter accessible. 11 a.m.–5 p.m. North Park Community Park, 4044 Idaho St. Visit bit.ly/2tmgNEm.

Art Reception: ‘Person, Place or Thing’

Visual artist Patric Stillman’s first solo show in years features new works that are a “visual exploration of gay identity using the visual iconography of film noir.” 6–9 p.m. The Studio Door, 3750 30th St., North Park. For more details and Stillman’s complete artist statement on the exhibition, visit bit.ly/2umksQd.

Monday, July 10

Benny and Rick’s fourth annual Pride kickoff happy hour

Join Ben Cartwright and Rick Cervantes for an industry-style happy hour celebration to kick off San Diego Pride. For the fourth year in a row, Rick and Ben want the members of all those community organizations and the Pride volunteers and staff that “work extra hard” to make all the Pride celebrations happen for the rest of us, to have a night of their own. They describe it as just a “casual time for all of us to get together and celebrate with each other before things get too busy.” 6–9 p.m. #1 Fifth Ave., back patio, 3845 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2ujAwkH.

Tuesday, July 11

Cause and effect: burritos for Pride

Make eating a selfless act by joining Chipotle for a fundraiser to support San Diego LGBT Pride. Visit any San Diego Chipotle on Tuesday, July 11, from 10:30 a.m. to close. Just show the Facebook event below on your smart phone or tell the cashier you are supporting the cause, and 50 percent of the proceeds of your purchase will be donated to San Diego LGBT Pride. Then, post a picture of your purchase and support of Pride

on Facebook or Instagram that same day, with the hashtag #burritosforpride and you’ll be entered to win two VIP tickets to the music festival. The winner will be contacted on July 12. Visit bit.ly/2tZY0MC for more info and to find the Chipotle nearest you.

Wednesday, July 12

Light up the Cathedral for Pride

Join elected officials, interfaith leaders and the local LGBT community at this official San Diego Pride 2017 event to kick off Pride Week and witness the Cathedral’s annual ceremonial rainbow lighting of its exterior. St. Paul’s, San Diego Pride and San Diego’s interfaith religious leaders will celebrate the historical connection between LGBT people of faith and affirming communities, as well as the origins of San Diego Pride in 1974. Those to be honored at the event: The Rev. Troy Perry, founder of Metropolitan Community Church (MCC); Father Don Greene of Dignity; and Nicole Murray Ramirez, Queen Mother of the Imperial Court de San Diego and a local LGBT activist. 7–8 p.m. St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, 2728 Sixth Ave., Bankers Hill. Visit bit.ly/2sj4R6r.

FilmOut for Pride, ‘The Women’ (1939)

Co-sponsored by San Diego Pride, FilmOut San Diego’s Pride week screening is George Cukor’s all-female cast in a “wonderfully sharp dialogue tale of the catty battling and bonding,” which puts the excesses of “pampered Park Avenue princesses” on display (from the play by Claire Boothe). Don’t miss Joan Crawford, Rosalind Russell, Joan Fontaine, Mary Boland, Norma Shearer and Paulette Goddard as some of the film’s dutiful husband snatchers, snitches and lovelorn ladies with their claws out. All the “glamming and slamming” comes with a shimmery bauble: a fashion-show sequence in eye-popping Technicolor. Running time: 133 minutes, unrated. 7 p.m. Hillcrest Cinemas, 3965 Fifth Ave. #200, Hillcrest. Tickets $10. Visit bit.ly/2tmx35y.

Thursday, July 13

#PrideBiz Pride Business Mixer

A fun business mixer to help kick off Pride Week. Mix and mingle with San Diego’s LGBTQ and allied business leaders. Avoid the rush and reserve your ticket ahead of time. Hosted by Bair Financial Planning and co-sponsored by the San Diego LGBT Visitors Center, Ellevate and the LGBT Diversity Supplier Facebook Group.

$20 per person and includes one drink and appetizers. 5–7:30 p.m. Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave., Hillcrest. For more info, visit bit.ly/2tmruGh or to buy tickets visit bit.ly/2uGTyBX.

Girl’s Night Out presents Pride Comedy Show

Start Pride off with a musical guest and plenty of laughs from these three top lesbian comics who have a full set each: Bridget McManus, Jennie McNulty and Shelagh Ratner. Then join together for an improv game based on audience suggestions. Live musical performance by Ingenue, who recently opened for Nancy Wilson. 5:30-6:30 p.m. first show (which is sold out) follows band, second show starts at 9 p.m. Torque Moto Cafe, 3604 30th St., North Park. For more details on the entire night, visit bit.ly/2tlXBZP. Note: for limited tickets for second show, visit bit.ly/2sSOI6A.

San Diego Women’s Chorus’ edgy #SorryNotSorry

A musical celebration from the ladies of the SDWC, filled with singing boldly and living unapologetically. This is an uncensored show, more appropriate for adults and mature teens, and it will feature full chorus numbers, small ensembles and spoken word performances, with songs by Kelly Clarkson, P!nk, CeeLo Green, Beyoncé, Gloria Gaynor, Taylor Swift and more. Tickets $20, VIP tickets $30. 7–9 p.m. Irenic, 3090 Polk Ave., North Park. Visit bit.ly/2t2kvjl.

Friday, July 14

San Diego Trans Pride

This free event will be wheelchair and ASL interpretation accessible. Resource tables for businesses or organizations that serve the trans community, as well as businesses that are owned by trans folk, will be available for browsing. There will be no potluck this year, due to food safety and event permitting issues, but feel free to pack a lunch or a picnic basket. There will be food trucks nearby as well. 1–6 p.m. Balboa Park, Sixth Avenue at El Prado. Visit bit.ly/2tZk3TC.

Saturday, July 15

Victory Fund Brunch

Kick off your Pride Parade morning by attending the annual Women’s Pride Brunch, sponsored by the Victory Fund. This event always sells out, so don’t miss your chance to support the Victory Fund, which recruits, trains and helps elect openly-LGBTQ candidates in communities around the country to give our community a powerful voice in government.

Sponsorships for the event still available, visit victoryfund.org/pride. For questions, email emily.hammell@victoryfund.org. 9–11 a.m. Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave., Hillcrest. For tickets, visit bit.ly/2tlJAZA.

Second annual Glitterboxx

The late night San Diego LGBTQ Pride event for girls is hosted by Glitterboxx, Nicolle and DJ dirtyKURTY. In addition to Kurty, dance the night away to DJ Miss Dust, with Hoop dancer, midnight show dance crew, go-go dancers, glitter hair station by #thehuegoddess, glow goodies and blacklights, visuals and light show. 21+, limited tickets and table seats available. No online tickets day of event. 9 p.m.–2 a.m. Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows, 2223 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. For tickets, hotel rooms and more details, visit bit.ly/2tqbGTO.

Furrageous at Numbers

The seventh annual biggest, burliest party of the year — Furrageous — is back Pride Weekend in place of BearNight. Join hundreds of “woofy men” on two dance floors, two DJs and the infamous Red Bull Outdoor parking lot lounge. BearNight resident DJ Jon Williams and DJ Mateo Segade, go-go bears, drink specials and grilled-to-order food. 9 p.m.–3 a.m. Numbers Nightclub, 3811 Park Blvd., Hillcrest/North Park border. Visit bit.ly/2snUERj.

Pride on Pier

Paul Nicholls, Jeffrey Sanker, Justin David and The Royaly Group present Pride on the Pier, a massive outdoor event on the ocean at the Broadway Port Pavilion, with an all new indoor area. DJ Dan Slater DJ Corey Craig, with a warmup set by local DJ Taj, full staging, giant LED wall and a major production with over 20 dancers and multiple bars available. Watch video from last year and get tickets at prideonthepier.com.

Sunday, July 16

Flawles Pool Party

The annual Flawles Pride Pool Party is turning 10 and the ladies want you to help them celebrate at their all-day event. The #flawlespoolparty, at the top of one of San Diego’s best rooftop experiences, offers nonstop entertainment and provides a great backdrop for you and your friends to experience an unforgettable San Diego Pride. DJs, poolside and board games, photo booth, top shelf drinks at great prices, complimentary massages, menu specials, swag and more. Noon–8 p.m. Andaz Hotel rooftop pool, 600 F St., Downtown. Visit bit.ly/2sng7La.

Zoo Party 2017

Bill Hardt Presents brings the annual Zoo Party to San Diego Pride every year and it usually sells out. DJ Grind, DJ Wayne G. 4–11 p.m. San Diego Zoo, 2920 Zoo Drive, Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/2siCllB.

Editor’s Note: This list is not all-inclusive, as there are dozens of events going on Pride Weekend in San Diego. Some events did not yet have enough information available to post, others didn’t have visibility yet online (but we know they exist) and still others were mostly drinking events and we want to promote activities in addition to drinking, since there is drinking at most events listed, anyway. To be added to our calendar in the future, email info@sdcnn.com.