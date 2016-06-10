By Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

Entrepreneur, philanthropist, uncle … and single man

Local businessman John Ealy has lived in San Diego for 15 years. And while he is a member of our local LGBT community and has owned several restaurants around town, you probably don’t know him. Yet.

It appears that is about to change.

Ealy, who owns a restaurant in Maui and two more in the Santa Cruz area, also owned the Ole Madrid Downtown for six years and has owned The Boathouse on Harbor Island for the last 15 — hardly attempts to make a name for himself in the local LGBT community, but he kind of liked it that way.

Then two years ago this past April, Ealy opened Harley Gray Kitchen and Bar, a casual but clever and oh-so-hip dining spot located in Mission Hills on the prime corner of Washington and Goldfinch streets.

While this purchase got him closer to the gayborhood than ever before, Ealy remains pleased with his distance from the center of it all. It certainly hasn’t stopped the gays from flocking to his restaurant alongside his other clientele, and he appreciates the diversity he’s brought to the neighborhood he’s called home for the past nine years.

He lives just three blocks from the restaurant and enjoys being an active member of the Mission Hills Business Improvement District.

“It’s weirdly powerful for this small community,” Ealy said of the organization.

On his website, Ealy says that Harley Gray — formed by transposing the names of his two nieces, Harper Grace and Marley May — “is a representation of everything that I have learned that is important for a restaurant to be successful.”

Now a young 46, Ealy first got into the business as a teen in Santa Cruz when his father — a CPA by trade — decided to invest in a restaurant in nearby Capitola. Ealy worked his way up the ranks at Zelda’s, but said it wasn’t always easy being the owner’s son.

His parent’s divorce caused further strain, so fresh out of college Ealy headed for Los Angeles to pursue his dreams in the entertainment business. It wasn’t long, however, before his father dangled the idea of owning his own restaurant to lure him back home. By then Ealy was openly gay.

“I said to myself, ‘there is no way in hell I want to move back to Santa Cruz,’” he said. “It was liberal but in 1994 I couldn’t imagine being out and living there and owning a beachfront property. I wanted an escape clause.”

He returned home, anyway, and at 24, took over Ideal Bar and Grill, staying seven years. The restaurant is still one of his family’s five restaurants and the largest in both size and volume.

Ealy first began visiting San Diego in the late ’90s to see his sister Jill, then a law student at USD, and said he was amazed at how a beach town could also double as a big city. He bought The Boathouse and moved here full time and while staying closely involved with the other properties. In recent years, Ealy was content expanding his family ties, traveling, shuttling back and forth between his restaurants, and keeping an eye on his father’s ailing health.

Harley Gray wasn’t always in the plan. Ealy said he had driven and walked past that corner every day for years and never considered the property, but one day he and friends were searching for the perfect brunch spot on Goldfinch and The Gathering was discussed.

“It was like putting something out into the universe, because within three weeks I got a call from my broker, who said, ‘this is a really rare opportunity …’ and it was The Gathering,” he said.

Ealy said he kept putting obstacles in his own way but things just kept falling into place.

“I was waiting for something to tell me not to do it,” he said.

Though everyone in town seemed interested in the property, once Ealy got 15 minutes with owner Dan Thomas, they clicked, and Thomas focused on Ealy.

“He’s never been married, he has no children and he ran [The Gathering] with his sister … so the fact that I’m really close to my sister and we own restaurants really resonated with him,” Ealy said, adding that Thomas has become like a father figure to him.

“I knew he’d owned this place for 30 years and I knew that I’d be gutting it,” he said. “I wanted him to be proud when he saw it. It was very emotional for me.”

It was the first time Ealy had done a “soup to nuts” redesign and he said his best friend Nick, an architect, and his interior designer, Elizabeth, made it memorable and fun.

With a tight-knit staff, nightly specials — which include a lobster night — punchbowls filled with alcohol, group dining options, community seating and a popular brunch every weekend, Ealy has settled quite nicely into the neighborhood.

Though he’s been involved with the Trevor Project in Los Angeles since 2000, Harley Gray appears to have grounded him locally, and he’s finding ways to support and give back to San Diego’s LGBT community with the help of longtime friend Courtney Ray.

“The universe aligned in a way that allowed John to create this position, initially on a trial basis, and it has wonderfully evolved,” Ray said. “I have such a new level of respect for him and all that it takes, and all the moving pieces of owning the restaurants.”

With Ray’s help, Ealy now eagerly supports Mama’s Kitchen, The San Diego LGBT Community Center, the Rob Benson Foundation, and he buys 40 tickets each year for San Diego Pride’s Out at the Park, given to the Hillcrest Youth Center to use.

This year, he is also the proud sponsor of a SDAFFL flag football team.

“I already knew we were going to be the Harley Greyhounds — I had the name and the logo all figured out,” he said, adding that the league told him that is something the coaches generally choose. “But they liked it. We are out there almost every weekend. I bring Gatorade, orange slices — just like a team mom.”

Next up he hopes to sponsor a team in the San Diego Hoops basketball league.

While his father’s recent passing got in the way of a Harley Gray anniversary party, Ealy plans to hold their second annual Pride celebration in July and has lots of plans for the summer.

His father’s passing also lightened a load he didn’t realize he’d been carrying.

“I always knew what I would have to do if something happened to my dad,” he said. “But now that I’m doing it, the anticipation of it is gone and I feel weirdly relaxed. I’m in a mindset now where being in a relationship is much more of a possibility for me now than I ever thought it was before. I feel less jaded in a weird way and more prepared now.”

You heard it here. Line up, gentlemen.

—Morgan M. Hurley can be reached at morgan@sdcnn.com.