Top of the Park rumored to close

A loss of the iconic space would be felt community-wide

By Frank Sabatini Jr. | GSD Reporter

The newest landlord of Inn at the Park, Wyndham Vacation Ownership, is remaining tight-lipped over reported plans to end public access to the property’s popular rooftop space, Top of the Park. Yet according to a source who works at the seven-story historic landmark, Wyndham has already informed key staffers that the roof will close on Jan. 31.

“There’ll be no more Friday happy hours, no weddings, no anything,” insisted the employee, adding that Wyndham made it known to management at least a month ago that the roof will be converted into a lounge and fitness center designated for timeshare holders only.

The employee who spoke about the rumored changes requested anonymity, saying that, “anyone who talks about them would be fired.”

For at least two decades, Top of the Park has been home to LGBT happy hours on Fridays and a host of fundraisers and private parties organized year-round by LGBT and other community organizations. It also operates as a restaurant, providing weekday lunch service to locals and tourists alike.

In regards to the property’s ground-floor restaurant, 525 at Inn at the Park, its fate has yet to be determined and will reportedly be discussed at an upcoming staff meeting. The space could potentially be leased, remodeled or closed.

After reaching out to Wyndham several times for confirmation, Corporate Communications Manager Lindsay Hodges spoke vaguely by phone about changes to the property, which Wyndham acquired from Shell Vacations LLC in September 2012.

“We’re in the process of converting it to timeshares, but we don’t know when it will be fully completed. We don’t have the plans finalized for the rooftop either. I know it’s a very coveted space,” said Hodges.

When asked if Wyndham will make renovations to any portion of the property after $3 million was spent upgrading it between 2005 and 2007 by previous owners, she added, “Generally we would make renovations and integrate them into our Vacation Ownership Clubs.”

During the interview, Hodges was unable to provide answers regarding plans to the ground-floor restaurant and whether all of the hotel guest rooms would be converted to timeshare units. She also did not know whether Wyndham will direct-market the timeshares to the LGBT community or if the current workforce would be diminished, increased or kept the same.

She added, however, that Wyndham provides domestic partnership benefits to its employees and that the company received a perfect score last year on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, which Gay San Diego has confirmed.

In a follow-up email sent four days later, Hodges stated in part: “At this time we are still finalizing specific details. When we are at a point when we can disclose this information to the public, we will reach out to you.”

Weekly sales sessions for the timeshares have been occurring on the property for a couple of months. And amid a growing buzz by Inn at the Park denizens regarding the potential roof closure, we contacted Hodges and other Wyndham representatives last week, inquiring about any updates. Those calls and emails have not been returned.