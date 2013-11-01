Top of the Park rumored to close

A loss of the iconic space would be felt community-wide
By Frank Sabatini Jr. | GSD Reporter
The newest landlord of Inn at the Park, Wyndham Vacation Ownership, is remaining tight-lipped over reported plans to end public access to the property’s popular rooftop space, Top of the Park. Yet according to a source who works at the seven-story historic landmark, Wyndham has already informed key staffers that the roof will close on Jan. 31.
“There’ll be no more Friday happy hours, no weddings, no anything,” insisted the employee, adding that Wyndham made it known to management at least a month ago that the roof will be converted into a lounge and fitness center designated for timeshare holders only.
The employee who spoke about the rumored changes requested anonymity, saying that, “anyone who talks about them would be fired.”
For at least two decades, Top of the Park has been home to LGBT happy hours on Fridays and a host of fundraisers and private parties organized year-round by LGBT and other community organizations. It also operates as a restaurant, providing weekday lunch service to locals and tourists alike.
In regards to the property’s ground-floor restaurant, 525 at Inn at the Park, its fate has yet to be determined and will reportedly be discussed at an upcoming staff meeting. The space could potentially be leased, remodeled or closed.
After reaching out to Wyndham several times for confirmation, Corporate Communications Manager Lindsay Hodges spoke vaguely by phone about changes to the property, which Wyndham acquired from Shell Vacations LLC in September 2012.
“We’re in the process of converting it to timeshares, but we don’t know when it will be fully completed. We don’t have the plans finalized for the rooftop either. I know it’s a very coveted space,” said Hodges.
When asked if Wyndham will make renovations to any portion of the property after $3 million was spent upgrading it between 2005 and 2007 by previous owners, she added, “Generally we would make renovations and integrate them into our Vacation Ownership Clubs.”
During the interview, Hodges was unable to provide answers regarding plans to the ground-floor restaurant and whether all of the hotel guest rooms would be converted to timeshare units. She also did not know whether Wyndham will direct-market the timeshares to the LGBT community or if the current workforce would be diminished, increased or kept the same.
She added, however, that Wyndham provides domestic partnership benefits to its employees and that the company received a perfect score last year on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, which Gay San Diego has confirmed.
In a follow-up email sent four days later, Hodges stated in part: “At this time we are still finalizing specific details. When we are at a point when we can disclose this information to the public, we will reach out to you.”
Weekly sales sessions for the timeshares have been occurring on the property for a couple of months. And amid a growing buzz by Inn at the Park denizens regarding the potential roof closure, we contacted Hodges and other Wyndham representatives last week, inquiring about any updates. Those calls and emails have not been returned.
Dear Frank,
I enjoyed your article ‘TOP OF THE PARK rumored to close by end of year’ yes, unfortunately, this is true. As you know, PARK MANOR SUITES was a big part of my life for 20+ years, as Director of Sales & Marketing! I ‘semi-retired’ in September, 2011, after our sale to Shell Hospitality. My years spent at The Manor were amazing, I still get emotional passing by, but, as they say, LIFE GOES ON….We had a terrific team and were able to work closely and give back to the ‘community’ for many years, so thankful and grateful I was a part of this era. After the Wyndham Group gives their formal announcement (I expect this soon) I would be happy to share my memories with you. We appreciate the many reviews you did for us and your support. I only wish the best to their future……Sincerely, ED
Dear Frank,
Yes the “rumor” is true. After 20 years of being such a integral part of the community, Top Of The Park will be no more. I have many find memories of that venue. It was one of the first places that I would go to when after I came out in ’95 as a gay man. I had the pleasure of meeting the Dr. Willis, and I would sit and listen on occasion to his wonderful stories during dinner at the Inn. They weren’t just stories to me. They were adventures. You would always see him with a impeccably pressed shirt, silk tie, cuff links, and shoes that were so polished they would sparkle. I thought he was truely a renaissance man, in addition; mentored many people which made him larger than life. Many many wonderful memories I have of that place. The only thing in life that can be guaranteed is change, but even though Top Of The Park will close soon. It’s the end of an era, but opportunities will arise for something new an different that will hopefully honor that part of the communities history.
Sincerely,
Efrain
Dear Frank,
This is quite an institution that will no longer be available to the LGBT community. When I moved back to San Diego in 1985, I was introduced to the “Top of the Park” by good friends of mine. With all the restaurants around that area that didn’t succeed, i.e. WD’s aka Briefs, aka Lips, the Inn at the Park was always there. The staff not only downstairs in the bar and restaurant, but also upstairs on Friday nights, were friendly and always had a smile (Bob Gromowski!!). When I was President of the California Cyclemen’s Motorcycle Club (CCMC), I had my farewell President’s Dinner up at “The Top.” Ed Delehanty, the Sales Manager and Larry, were two of the best manager’s I had ever worked with. They made us feel welcome. San Diego will miss this great place. Thanks everyone for 20+ years.
My Best to All
Paulie
The community should be very concerned about the owner of this landmark hotel. It’s owned by a shady “vacation club. ” We were solicited at a gay pride event and attended a sales pitch at the hotel. They claim for ( a big chunk of cash) you can join this club and stay at this property and others around the country. But check online. Poor suckers who buy this deal are bit with an expensive upkeep fee, can’t get reservations FOR YEARS and can’t unload their membership. The owners are running a sales boiler room out of the hotel. Not congruent with what we need or want in Hillcrest.
A sad turn of events for this wonderful historic landmark. To be turned into an off limits white elephant. Sad that we will lose a wonderful place to meet friends on Friday night (old and new), see wonderful, sunsets, and enjoy great company.
I’m torn if I should begin to not go and withdraw my support or just go and join in the community to keep meeting great people. Perhaps just go up there and not drink.
I hope there will be another place that will be willing to host this excellent weekly gathering.
Wow, I’m really sorry to see this happen to an iconic San Diego landmark. Such a shame. My late partner, George Viveiros, and I spent many wonderful weekends at the Park Manor – even after it was purchased by Shell Vacations – and thoroughly enjoyed the venue.
Another era has passed…
I am soooo Sad that this Iconic Icon is Gone from the LGTB Community. I can remember both staying at this Iconic Hotel. Spending many New Years Eves at Top of The Park. I even Dined with the Dr. (I will not present his Name) Who owned the Club at the time.
I can remember going to Top of the Park to the Round Table with Frank Slay , Mike and his Transgender Wife, Raymond Tibbs. One of my most Iconic Pictures is me in My Tuxedo Jan 1 1999 at Top of the park. Well I also remember spending many evenings at the Piano Bar and 5 star Resteraunt at Bottom of the Park. Oh The Memories. Michael K. Schroyer.
Time changes all good things. At 77 years old I remember the wonderful times I stayed the. The terrific Beef Wellington never better anywhere. I am sad to see it end but glad to see it still stands for others to enjoy. That is if it dining remains the same