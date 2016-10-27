Walking for life

By Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

Diana Nyad to march into San Diego as she launches new initiative

Diana Nyad is one of our LGBT heroes. Her accomplishments as a marathon swimmer and 30-year sports journalist notwithstanding, President Obama credits her with helping the U.S. ease into a renewed relationship with Cuba.

He is referring to Sept. 2, 2013, when Nyad became the first person to swim the 110.86 miles between Cuba and the United States without a shark cage protecting her.

The swim was Nyad’s 35-year dream and she put together an “extreme dream team,” led by crew chief Bonnie Stoll, to help her make it happen.

Today, Nyad is in the midst of another feat; she’s en route to San Diego — on foot.

On Oct. 23, Nyad and Stoll launched “EverWalk” — a nationwide initiative to get people out and walking — and they are currently on the second-to-last leg of a 145-mile walk from Los Angeles to San Diego to raise awareness.

“You know the Cuba swim was such a saga; it was a deeply personal quest, it was a matter of living life large and chasing perhaps, an impossible dream and it achieved all that for me,” Nyad told Gay San Diego. “It wasn’t a matter of the record, the record book, it was a matter of living to the ’nth degree. Having to be everything you are, touch every drop of potential and courage … and it was all that. And when I got done, there is no other swim. I cannot hold up the globe and try to look for a swim that would mean that much to my soul as Cuba did.”

Nyad wrote “Find a Way: The Inspiring Story of One Woman’s Pursuit of a Lifelong Dream,” immediately after her historic swim, and though marathon swimming was the fabric of her career, it was now in her rear-view mirror.

So what do you do after achieving your personal best at the age of 64?

Well, three years later, en route to America’s Finest City on foot, Nyad spoke about her own “vitality” and described herself as still very much “on fire.”

She said she and Stoll decided to launch something new that centered on fitness, moving the body and overall wellbeing, so they found a way (pun intended) to share that with the public.

“We started reading about ‘sitting is the new smoking’ and how 71 percent of American people now are overweight,” she said. “We’d rather do something with swimming, but you can’t get the masses swimming and you can get the masses walking.”

Nyad noted how many others are “on our side,” including the Fitbit “steps” movement and Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” program, and she said she wants to turn all these “small waves” of movement into a “tsunami” of walkers. She plans to do so with what she calls a “two-pronged vision.”

“One is these [prongs] are actual walks like we are on now — this is our launch, you know it is small and this is our first walk and we’re a startup for sure — but we will do other long walks,” she said. “We’ve looked at the map and we’d love to walk from Philadelphia to D.C., Chicago to St. Louis, Boston to New York, Nashville to Atlanta, Portland, Oregon to Seattle. We’d love to do all those walks and we will.”

Nyad’s first long-term goal is to get a million people to walk across the country in 2020, but for now, she just wants a million people to visit the EverWalk website (everwalk.com) within the next year and pledge that they will walk three times per week. There is no distance or minimum step requirement. More than 500 people had already pledged as of press time.

Facebook signed on as a partner and Nyad said all four of their campuses had employees walking, sharing photos, participating in competitions and raising visibility for the launch this week.

“Boy you don’t get a better partner,” she said. “We are talking about building community — and you don’t get a bigger partner than Facebook in terms of building community.”

One of Nyad’s dreams for EverWalk involves a global network of virtual reality-connected walkers, based on Mark Zuckerberg’s Oculus VR technology. She envisions people in the U.S. “walking” with friends in other places around the world, but for now her focus is simple.

“Some people are just barely getting up anymore, so we don’t care if you walk the dog,” Nyad said. “Everybody knows what their level is. Some people are bad asses and they are going to go out and walk 20 miles. Some people have not gotten up and walked down to the store to get the newspaper for a long time.

“Just pledge to walk three days per week and get on the list and we’ll start developing programs and incentives,” she said.

Those programs and incentives include contests, meet-up groups and recruitment challenges that could bring Nyad and Stoll to your city for a 10-mile hike and a barbecue.

Today (Friday, Oct. 28) Nyad and the EverWalk group are leaving Guajome Park, located at 2316 N. Santa Fe Ave. in Oceanside, at 7:30 a.m. with various stops along the way (see below) before they arrive at Del Mar Fairgrounds between 2 and 6 p.m. for a closing rally.

Day 6 (Fri 10/28)

We’re starting at Guajome Park in Oceanside (2316 N Santa Fe Ave, Oceanside 92056).

Flow of the day…

Walkers arrive at Commit Line (start) for Check-In from 6:30-7 am

Opening Rally is from 7-7:30 am

Route opens and Walk begins at 7:30 am

Walkers will hit Rest Stop 1 (mile 5.5, Polarize CrossFit (2956 Industry St, Oceanside 92054) between 9 and 10 am

Walkers will hit Lunch Stop (mile 11.7, Cannon Park, 2 Cannon Rd, Carlsbad 92008) between 10:30 am and 1 pm

Walkers will hit Rest Stop 2 (mile 19.2 Swami’s Park, 1298 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas 92024) between 12:30 and 4 pm

Walkers will arrive at Achieve Line (finish) between 2 and 6 pm

Route closes at 6:15 pm

Closing Rally is at Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar 92014 from 6:15-6:30 pm

Day 7 (Sat 10/29)

We’re starting at Kate O. Sessions Park in La Jolla (5115 Soledad Rd, San Diego 92109 – between Los Altos Way and Alta Vista Way).

Flow of the day…

Walkers arrive at Commit Line (start) for Check-In from 8-8:30 am

Opening Rally is from 8:30-9 am

Route opens and Walk begins at 9 am

Walkers will hit Rest Stop 1 (mile 4.2, Ventura Cove Park, 3209 Gleason Rd, San Diego 92109 between 10 and 11 am

Walkers will hit Lunch Stop at Achieve Line (finish) between 11 am

Route closes at 2:15 pm

Closing Rally is at NTC North Promenade in Point Loma, 2640 Historic Decatur Rd, San Diego 92106 from 2:15 or 2:30-3 pm

For those who want to join her on Saturday

The last leg is 11 miles, the shortest of the week. You can go to the website and register to walk with Nyad and Stoll on Saturday or walk along the sidewalk.

The day begins at Kate O. Sessions Park, located at 5115 Soledad Road. in La Jolla. Check-in is 8–8:30 a.m., followed by a 30-minute opening rally before the walk starts at 9 a.m. (stops will be added to online article). NTC’s North Promenade in Liberty Station is the final destination, with a closing rally to begin at 2 p.m.

—Morgan M. Hurley can be reached at morgan@sdcnn.com.