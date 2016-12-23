By Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

After hunkering down for nearly two years, Barbra Blake is ready to roll out a renewed GSDBA

(Editor’s Note: This is part two of a two-part series.)

Time Magazine has its annual “Man of the Year” and the San Diego LGBT community has ours.

The annual Nicky Awards took place a little later than usual this year, on Nov. 13, but were nonetheless as entertaining and enlightening as ever.

The two top Nickys of the evening, “Man of the Year” and “Woman of the Year,” were bestowed upon two well-liked and longtime leaders of the San Diego LGBT community — but while both have endured some serious challenges in their current careers this year, they have been embraced by the community at large.

“Man of the Year” went to Stephen Whitburn, former executive director of San Diego Pride since 2012.

Whitburn was released from his duties by the board of directors in September, much to the disappointment of a large faction of the local LGBT community. In the weeks following his release, his supporters rallied support, protested board meetings and demanded his reinstatement.

While no public explanation was given for Whitburn’s dismissal, the board has remained steadfast on its decision and continues the search for his replacement.

Barbra Blake, current CEO of the Greater San Diego Business Association (GSDBA), was honored as “Woman of the Year.”

Blake, too, has had some harsh critics within the past year regarding the organization’s seemingly slow bounce-back from the troubles that put her in the CEO seat in 2014.

In our last issue on Dec. 9 [Vol. 7, Issue 25 or online at tinyurl.com/jdmfhrm], we profiled Whitburn; in this second part of the two-part series, we will talk to Barbra Blake, find out what she has been up to and her plans for GSDBA in 2017.

Woman of the Year: Barbra Blake

Blake grew up in Boston, Massachusetts. Just like Whitburn, she decided to move to the West Coast after a short visit to San Diego while on vacation.

In the 1980s, she graduated from UC San Diego with a degree in molecular biology. Due to the timing of her graduation and the imminent needs of her new professional field in addressing a new, harrowing epidemic, she soon began her career in research with a major biotech company; focused on HIV and diagnostics.

It was also at that time she became involved in the local LGBT community, volunteering for San Diego Pride and AIDS Walk, then called Walk for Life, due to the stigma surrounding the acronym “AIDS.”

Blake soon met Tim Williams, a gifted and selfless individual who was leading both organizations at the time, for little pay.

“Tim and I became fast friends and before I knew it, I was in his apartment every night and every weekend, working on these two events,” Blake said. “We got very little sleep and did very little else … and we loved it.”

The following year, Williams disclosed to Blake that he had AIDS, fostering within Blake an even more fervent dedication to both him and his causes.

“During that year, I spent much of my free time with Tim, sealing envelopes, painting signs, mapping out the festival, writing press releases and anything else to help Tim with the organizations,” Blake explained. “But Tim became more and more ill, causing both organizations to begin searches for a new executive director.”

As her friend continued to succumb to the disease and searches for his replacements came up dry, Blake eventually moved the headquarters of both organizations into her own home and took them over herself.

“I continued to work in biotech by day, and work and play with Pride and AIDS Walk at night and on weekends. It was truly a labor of love,” she said.

A year later, she finally stepped away from biotech and ran the two nonprofits full time for the next five years; eventually putting San Diego Pride in other able hands and continuing to build AIDS Walk, before returning to science — and UCSD — in 1998.

For the next 15 years, Blake served in various executive leadership positions across a wide spectrum at the university, enhancing her knowledge and skills, and informing her political awareness and business expertise.

“I witnessed the need for every organization or business to remain innovative to reach sustainable success and remain relevant,” she said.

While Blake retired in 2013, she continued to work as a consultant and mentor, keeping her passions alive, and a few months later got a call about the GSDBA’s open position.

While initially hesitant, she said she was intrigued and had long considered a return to her community and the nonprofit sector.

Blake would soon replace interim CEO Michelle Burkhart, brought in to replace Tom Luhnow, who had been removed by the board earlier in the year.

Within the first few months onboard, Blake said she identified three of the major contributors to GSDBA’s decline: the recession; the explosion of social media and its impact on business and consumer communications; and the cumulative effect of the LGBT community’s social and political progress since the organization was founded in 1979.

In short, she assessed, the nonprofit was operating under an outdated model and needed to take what she thought was its sound membership and historic data and move forward with the times.

“Today’s chamber of commerce, LGBT or otherwise, needs to serve as an economic pillar in its community,” Blake said. “This was our starting point; at the core of our strategic plan would be the expansion of GSDBA’s mission to include not only business ownership and success, but also LGBT consumer awareness and activism, a perfect means by which our businesses could reach more customers. GSDBA could best serve its members by becoming a business community of purpose.”

With LGBT buying power across the U.S. estimated at $884 billion in 2014, Blake and the board sought to uncover the means to increase GSDBA’s relevancy.

Unexpectedly, during the planning process for a revitalization of the programs and services available to their members, they realized the information at the core of their organization — the historical and membership data — was in a shambles. Their launch came to a screeching halt. In Blake’s own words, the GSDBA suddenly went into an “involuntary quiet period” as they crunched resources to rebuild the entire database and website from scratch while still providing basic services to keep membership on board.

Only today are they seeing a light at the end of the tunnel and 2017 is poised to be one of great renewal for the organization.

“Repairing and revitalizing GSDBA has taken an army of board members, committee members, long-time members, BNG [business networking group] members, new members, former members, a handful of staff and interns, the moral support from almost every major LGBT organization and leader in town, the public support of the mayor and Todd Gloria, the guidance of the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce and countless boosts of confidence from many long time active members of our community.”

During that “quiet time,” the organization was productive despite staff shake-ups and a lack of resources and it can now boast the following: a robust member-to-member information system; a dynamic web and mobile presence; a series of new member-only programs, including Chamber to Chamber Networking events that will expand their reach throughout San Diego County; and smaller events for members who enjoy similar activities.

They are also beta-testing San Diego’s first and only LGBT Job Board, which exclusively promotes LGBT friendly and safe work environments. They are also about to launch the LGBT Health & Wellness Referral Network (HWRN), the country’s first program to mandate training as a component of inclusion in the network.

The last two years have been a lot of hard work and the job certainly ended up being a bigger challenge than Blake originally expected it to be, but she said she is empowered by the results and her recent Nicky Award gave her an additional boost.

“When I look at the little statue sitting on my desk, I see it as representing the unfailing support, constructive criticism and positive feedback the board and I receive everyday from current members,” Blake said. “[I see] the steady increase in new members who share our vision and values, the growing partnerships with other chambers and corporate sponsors, GSDBA’s increased visibility within the larger San Diego business community and major employers, and the overwhelmingly positive response we have received from the LGBT consumer community.

“This little statue represents the hard work of many, many people who believe in and are committed to GSDBA’s future,” she said.

To learn more about the GSDBA and its membership benefits, visit gsdba.org.

