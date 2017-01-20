You can do it!

By Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

Seize the day and commit to a new you in 2017

Whenever a new year rolls around, we all want some kind of change in our lives; a new job, a new place to live, new routines, but generally it means we want to look and feel better. This year there may be extra motivation to focus on something different after the hellacious election season of last year.

I personally just embarked on a journey to look and feel better myself and I wanted to share it with our readers. I am changing the way I treat my body in many ways, and though my physical goal is to lose 25 pounds, I hope to also lighten my mental and emotional load, as well.

Some of it is going to sound a bit like a walking advertorial, but mentioning the names of the businesses that are helping me on this journey is important to share in case readers want to go the same route. Obviously adjustments or alternatives to my methods are always an option.

The typical buzzwords will also be involved: Commitment. Investment. Accountability.

We hear these words all the time from our personal trainers and though I’m just an average Joe-ann, I’m here to tell you that they are important, too. In order to be successful in this type of venture, you must commit to change, invest in yourself and stay accountable. You’re going to hear those three words a lot throughout.

The first thing I did as the calendar turned to Jan. 1 was commit to setting some goals and putting a plan into place to help me make those goals attainable. I then invested in some things, like a new pair of comfortable cross training/walking shoes. I looked various places but settled on Big Five Sporting Goods, because they have a large selection of affordable shoes.

Then, to keep myself accountable, I joined a 12-week “Biggest Loser” group managed by one of my friends on Facebook. Each Friday we text in a photo of our feet on a scale (with a new word of the week shown in the photo to avoid cheating) and then we post ideas, successes, progress, etc. in between.

This group costs $60 ($5 per week) — but the biggest loser at the end of the 12 weeks wins a pot of money. There are also other incentives near the end to keep people motivated. Start your own, it’s easy.

I participated in one of these groups last year and I actually won, having lost 20 pounds in the 12 weeks (progress is presented in percentages lost, however, not pounds) and I got the pot of money. I was in a wedding two weeks later, which had kept me motivated. Unfortunately, the rest of the year involved various personal struggles which got me right back into poor habits and weight gain.

The point is, I know I can do this; and so can you.

Since self-care is the over-arcing aspect of this journey, in advance of my group’s start date, I went to Happy Head and had a massage. For just $39 (plus tip) I had a one-hour, full-body Asian-style massage (head, neck, shoulders, arms, hands, legs and feet) and I didn’t even have to take my clothes off.

This not only relaxed me, it flushed the toxins out of my muscles and gave my feet a great starting point, because I plan to work them during this effort. The experience was so great, I’ve committed to returning every three or four weeks during the contest, as my income allows, to reenergize my vessel.

We all know that to lose weight you have to balance caloric intake against calories expended, but traditional ways of accounting for this have been difficult. Two years ago I purchased a FitBit — just the basic one, which is called Flex — and it was one of the best things I have ever purchased.

They are $79.99 most places new or you can get one for less on Craig’s List (I got a replacement for $40 when I lost my original) because for some reason everyone moves up to the ones with more bells and whistles. You don’t need that, I promise you.

The FitBit Flex keeps track of your daily “steps” and it sends that information to an app on your phone via Bluetooth technology. The app is the real gem here. It not only tracks your steps (10,000 is the default goal per day) but it also translates those to calories. Then you can input the details of your caloric intake and graphically compare the two.

I just use it for walking, but it will also track your exercise (running, biking, etc.). You can also monitor your water intake, sleep patterns, etc. It really is a great tool and keeps you accountable on a daily basis.

The second best purchase I ever made was a NutriBullet. This compact, handy dandy little machine is, to me, much better than any juicer on the market. It pulverizes everything you put into it and a delicious nutrition-packed smoothie comes out. There are very few moving parts so clean up is easy peasy.

I got my NutriBullet last year at amazon.com using a gift card. It was refurbished, so less expensive than a brand new one, and it also comes with a mobile app that has hundreds of recipes.

During last year’s competition, I drank a smoothie every morning, and often one for lunch. They reshaped my life … and my body, too. I really looked forward to the daily routine of choosing the recipes on the app, prepping the ingredients, drinking it down and actually feeling my health change one day at a time.

Yes, it is a huge change in eating habits, but I never felt lacking and it saved me so much money since I was only shopping, for the most part, in the produce department. Don’t get me wrong, I ate regular dinners and even had cheat days every Friday which even included alcohol, but my breakfast and lunches were then, and will be this time around, regulated to smoothies, salads or tofurky sandwiches.

It was so exciting to weigh in every week and always see another pound or two gone. No diets to speak of, no running yourself ragged at the gym. Just delicious smoothies, healthy made-at-home salads for lunch, lots of daily steps and long walks on the beach barefoot in the sand on the weekends.

This year I kicked off my NutriBullet routine by doing a five-day juice cleanse. OH! Juice is a local, all-organic, cold-pressed juice company. You can find them at the Hillcrest Farmers Market, Little Italy Mercado, or their tasting rooms in Carlsbad and Downtown San Diego. They have one-, three- or five-day juice cleanses and subscription options, too. I lost 7.5 pounds after just five days, which was a great way to kick off my contest.

I’m just at the start of my journey for this year, but I hope I’ve inspired you to look at a few things that you can do differently. I’ll check back in occasionally as the 12 weeks meander down the road.

Commit. Invest in yourself. Be accountable. And take a walk with me.

—Morgan M. Hurley can be reached at morgan@sdcnn.com.