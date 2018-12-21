Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

Step and repeat, silent auctions, a special performance and a huge celebration of San Diego’s best LGBT activist, community members and allies decorated a gorgeous evening at the 43rd annual Nicky Awards on Dec. 16 at The Marriott Courtyard at Liberty Station.

Founder of the Nicky’s Nicole Murray Ramirez, along with the Imperial Court de San Diego royalty greeted guests, nominees and honorees at the door as they had some time to mingle among friends, family and special guests before the program began.

Dressed in their best, the air was full of anticipation as the program started, as many nominees waited to see if they had earned the coveted Nicky, awarded by their peers in the community after three months of nominations and voting. But the wait was not long before Ramirez, along with the help of the evening’s emcee Miss Pearl, began awarding the humanitarian and community awards.

Special awards presented were the Mayor George Moscone Humanitarian Award and The Harvey Milk Award, representing the best in those that continuously support the LGBT community in practice, activism and promoting awareness. It was an evening of many surprises, well-deserved recognition and community bonding.

Humanitarian Awards:

The Mayor George Moscone Humanitarian Award 2018 – Judy and Dennis Shepard

The Harvey Milk Civil Rights Award – The San Diego History Center, KPBS’ “San Diego’s Gay Bar History” documentary and trans activist Sam Moehlig

The Big Mike Phillips Community Award – Fernando Buendia Junior

Nicky Award recipients:

Outstanding Sports Organization – San Diego American Flag Football League

Outstanding Pharmacy – (Tie) AHF Pharmacy and Hillcrest Pharmacy

Outstanding Brunch – Uptown Tavern

Outstanding Neighborhood Bar – The Loft

Outstanding Bar – Flicks

Outstanding Medical Marijuana Dispensary – SDRC, San Diego Recreational Cannabis

Outstanding Nightclub/Bar Event – Welfare Wednesday @Flicks

Outstanding Trainer – Kristofer Reynolds

Outstanding Night Club/Dance Bar – Rich’s

Outstanding Women’s Night – Finger Me Friday @Gossip Grill

Outstanding Bar Owner – Andy Clark @The Loft

Outstanding Bar Manager – Patrick Walsh @Flicks

Outstanding Female Bartender – Bekah Levine @Gossip Grill

Outstanding Male Bartender – Eric Arroyo @Uptown Tavern

Outstanding Bar Employee – Korie Houston @Baja Betty’s

Outstanding Impersonator – Kickxy Vixen Styles

Outstanding DJ/VJ – DJ Will Z

Outstanding Female Personality – Ebby Mullins

Outstanding Male Personality – (Tie) Steve Juarez and Tyler Renner

Outstanding Transgender Activist – Paul Rhodes

Outstanding Levi/Leather Personality – Bill Willis

Outstanding Entertainer/Group – (Tie) San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus and San Diego Kings Club

Outstanding Title Holder – Mr. Gay Pride 2018 Ziggy Zig

Outstanding Restaurant – Urban MO’s

Outstanding Male waitperson – Dash @Baja Betty’s

Outstanding Female Waitperson – Marisol @Urban MO’s

Outstanding Business – (Tie) Luigi Vera’s and Wynn Barber Shop

Outstanding New Business – Inside Out

Outstanding Business Man – Jay Jones and Brad Hart

Outstanding Business Woman – Steph Burnside

Outstanding Achievement in the Arts – Erik Benson

Outstanding Community Volunteer – Sister Ida

Outstanding HIV/AIDS Service Provider – Being Alive

Outstanding Community Activist – William Kelly

Outstanding Community Event – San Diego Pride

Outstanding LGBT Community Org – Stonewall Citizens’ Patrol

Outstanding Straight Ally – Jessica Wight Carter

Outstanding LGBT Publication – Gay San Diego

Outstanding LGBT Writer/Columnist – Timothy Rawles

Outstanding LGBT Online Media – San Diego Gay and Lesbian News

Outstanding Bank – California Coast Credit Union

Outstanding Night Club Dancer – Marvin Garcia

Outstanding LGBT Couple – (Female) Kristy and Liz Salazar

(Male) Cesar Reyes and John Paul Spickard

Outstanding Hairstylist – Britton Purvis

Outstanding Real Estate Agent – Todd Armstrong

Outstanding Corporate Sponsor – Hotel Del Coronado

Man of the Year – Benny Cartwright

