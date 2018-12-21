Albert H. Fulcher | Editor
Step and repeat, silent auctions, a special performance and a huge celebration of San Diego’s best LGBT activist, community members and allies decorated a gorgeous evening at the 43rd annual Nicky Awards on Dec. 16 at The Marriott Courtyard at Liberty Station.
Founder of the Nicky’s Nicole Murray Ramirez, along with the Imperial Court de San Diego royalty greeted guests, nominees and honorees at the door as they had some time to mingle among friends, family and special guests before the program began.
Dressed in their best, the air was full of anticipation as the program started, as many nominees waited to see if they had earned the coveted Nicky, awarded by their peers in the community after three months of nominations and voting. But the wait was not long before Ramirez, along with the help of the evening’s emcee Miss Pearl, began awarding the humanitarian and community awards.
Special awards presented were the Mayor George Moscone Humanitarian Award and The Harvey Milk Award, representing the best in those that continuously support the LGBT community in practice, activism and promoting awareness. It was an evening of many surprises, well-deserved recognition and community bonding.
Humanitarian Awards:
The Mayor George Moscone Humanitarian Award 2018 – Judy and Dennis Shepard
The Harvey Milk Civil Rights Award – The San Diego History Center, KPBS’ “San Diego’s Gay Bar History” documentary and trans activist Sam Moehlig
The Big Mike Phillips Community Award – Fernando Buendia Junior
Nicky Award recipients:
Outstanding Sports Organization – San Diego American Flag Football League
Outstanding Pharmacy – (Tie) AHF Pharmacy and Hillcrest Pharmacy
Outstanding Brunch – Uptown Tavern
Outstanding Neighborhood Bar – The Loft
Outstanding Bar – Flicks
Outstanding Medical Marijuana Dispensary – SDRC, San Diego Recreational Cannabis
Outstanding Nightclub/Bar Event – Welfare Wednesday @Flicks
Outstanding Trainer – Kristofer Reynolds
Outstanding Night Club/Dance Bar – Rich’s
Outstanding Women’s Night – Finger Me Friday @Gossip Grill
Outstanding Bar Owner – Andy Clark @The Loft
Outstanding Bar Manager – Patrick Walsh @Flicks
Outstanding Female Bartender – Bekah Levine @Gossip Grill
Outstanding Male Bartender – Eric Arroyo @Uptown Tavern
Outstanding Bar Employee – Korie Houston @Baja Betty’s
Outstanding Impersonator – Kickxy Vixen Styles
Outstanding DJ/VJ – DJ Will Z
Outstanding Female Personality – Ebby Mullins
Outstanding Male Personality – (Tie) Steve Juarez and Tyler Renner
Outstanding Transgender Activist – Paul Rhodes
Outstanding Levi/Leather Personality – Bill Willis
Outstanding Entertainer/Group – (Tie) San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus and San Diego Kings Club
Outstanding Title Holder – Mr. Gay Pride 2018 Ziggy Zig
Outstanding Restaurant – Urban MO’s
Outstanding Male waitperson – Dash @Baja Betty’s
Outstanding Female Waitperson – Marisol @Urban MO’s
Outstanding Business – (Tie) Luigi Vera’s and Wynn Barber Shop
Outstanding New Business – Inside Out
Outstanding Business Man – Jay Jones and Brad Hart
Outstanding Business Woman – Steph Burnside
Outstanding Achievement in the Arts – Erik Benson
Outstanding Community Volunteer – Sister Ida
Outstanding HIV/AIDS Service Provider – Being Alive
Outstanding Community Activist – William Kelly
Outstanding Community Event – San Diego Pride
Outstanding LGBT Community Org – Stonewall Citizens’ Patrol
Outstanding Straight Ally – Jessica Wight Carter
Outstanding LGBT Publication – Gay San Diego
Outstanding LGBT Writer/Columnist – Timothy Rawles
Outstanding LGBT Online Media – San Diego Gay and Lesbian News
Outstanding Bank – California Coast Credit Union
Outstanding Night Club Dancer – Marvin Garcia
Outstanding LGBT Couple – (Female) Kristy and Liz Salazar
(Male) Cesar Reyes and John Paul Spickard
Outstanding Hairstylist – Britton Purvis
Outstanding Real Estate Agent – Todd Armstrong
Outstanding Corporate Sponsor – Hotel Del Coronado
Man of the Year – Benny Cartwright

