2018 Pride Parade contingent winners!

As a co-founder in 1974 of San Diego Pride (the late Vietnam veteran Jess Jessop and ACLU attorney Tom Homann were co-founders, too), I have been blessed to witness the growth of our annual Pride parade from a few hundred people in 1974-75 to more than 200,000 in 2018. Barbara Blake, executive director of the San Diego Equality Business Association, and I are the co-chairs of the Pride Community Advisory Council.

This year, we proposed to Pride’s board of directors that we expand Pride’s appreciation for our parade contingents by establishing 12 categories and beautiful ribbons for first-, second- and third-place contingents. So on Thursday, Sept. 27, at the Hotel Del Coronado the “2018 San Diego LGBT Pride Parade Awards” will be presented, hosted by the San Diego Equality Business Association, and with beautiful Pride Awards ribbons sponsored by The Imperial Court de San Diego. A big thank you to Bob Leyh, Fernando Lopez and our judges who made this year’s presentation possible, along with my co-chair Blake, the San Diego Equality Business Association and San Diego Pride!

And the 2018 contingent winners (first, second, and third places, and categories to be announced next week) are: Rich’s San Diego, Family Health Centers of San Diego, Youth Pride Marching Band, San Diego LGBT Community Center, San Diego’s Women Chorus, Alliance of Affirming Parents, Broadway San Diego, Sweetwater Union High School District’s Gay Straight Alliance, HIV/AIDS Long Term Survivors, Uber, Leather Pride, San Diego Public Defender, San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus, San Ysidro Health Center, Super Sonic Samba School, San Diego Black LGBT Coalition, Pacific Beach United Methodist Church, Hotel Del Coronado, Modern Times, Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, AMN Healthcare, Amarin Thai Cuisine, Congregation Dor Hadash, AIDS LifeCycle, Pilgrim United Church of Christ, Harrah’s Resort SoCal, Blue Shield of California, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Impulse San Diego, and The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Congratulations to all of you. See you on Sept. 27!

Five days in Washington, D.C.

In my almost 50 years of gay/Latino activism, it seems like San Francisco, New York and Washington, D.C. have become my second homes as I have been going to these cities for meetings and events since the 1970s. This past week found me in our nation’s Capitol, where I stayed at the historic Hamilton Hotel (The Willard is my favorite). Had many meetings, and the “Stonewall 50” celebration in New York. Rea Carey (executive director of the National LGBTQ Task Force) and I had lunch and I am happy to report that the National LGBTQ Task Force partnered with the International Imperial Courts Council of the U.S., Canada, Mexico in the establishing of a “National LGBTQ Hall of Fame” to be unveiled next year at the historic Stonewall Inn in New York. Also, I attended the annual “Galas of the Americas” and presented three students “Nicole Murray Ramirez-Mame Dennis Memorial Scholarships of Washington, D.C.” As the current chair of the GLBT Civil Rights Network U.S.A., we had discussions on our GLBT VOTE National Campaigns. Interesting that for the first time, the black population of Washington, D.C. has dipped below 50 percent.

Nicole’s quickie movie reviews

“The Happytime Murders” — Let’s see now … puppets who cuss and have sex … this movie will go down as one of the worst films in history of films!

“Crazy Rich Asians”— A fun, fabulous movie with a message … I loved it and give it five stars.

“Papillion” — This movie is soooo boring that Big Mike and I walked out before we could finish our popcorn. It stinks!

“Kin” — A real good science fiction movie about an alien weapon left behind and the boy who found it.

“A-X-L” — Another science fiction movie but this one is a hot mess … all about a robot dog of the future who likes to kill. A stupid story with awful acting.

“Operation Finale” — With the rise of pro-Nazi feelings in Europe and some places in the U.S., everyone should see this true story about the man who directed the murder of 6 million Jews in WWII … Oscar-worthy acting.

“The Nun” — Reminded me of some of my teachers in Catholic school. The nuns were scary, especially the mother superior who didn’t like me even though I was an altar boy.

—Nicole Murray Ramirez has been writing a column since 1973. He has been a Latino/gay activist for almost half a century and has advised and served the last seven mayors of San Diego. Named the “Honorary Mayor of Hillcrest” by a city proclamation, he has received many media awards including from the prestigious San Diego Press Club. Reach Nicole at Hillcrestqueen5@gmail.com.

