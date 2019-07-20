Mx. San Diego Gay Pride Amber St. James, Mr. San Diego Gay Pride Ryan White and Miss. San Diego Gay Pride Nomi D’Shire.

On July 6, this year’s Mr., Miss, and Mx. Gay Pride at a fundraiser at Flicks. Hosted by Prince Royale Steven Blocker and Princess Royale Jessica D’Nalga of Reign XLVI of the Imperial Court. The fundraiser by candidates reached $4,000 between online fundraisers, live auctions and money raised during the live show emceed by Empress XLVI Barbie Z Noers, three candidates earned the titles. Since the 1970’s, the Imperial Court has selected San Diego’s Pride ambassadors. This year , for the first time in San Diego history, the title of Mx. Gay Pride for inclusiveness of gender nonconforming persons. (Photos by Albert H. Fulcher)