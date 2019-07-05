Saturday, July 6

She Fest – She Fest is a woman-centered event that celebrates and supports the talents and contributions of women while fostering meaningful connections within the LGBT and larger San Diego community. Building on second-wave feminism’s creed of “the personal is political,” we are guided by principles of intersectional feminism: we recognize that while all women experience oppression, we also all experience oppression in varying forms based on race, age, class, gender, sexuality, disability, etc. With that in mind, we want everyone at She Fest to feel supported, included, and represented. She Fest is intentionally inclusive of transgender women, nonbinary people, intersex people, and gender-nonconforming folks.

North Park Recreation Center, 4044 Idaho St. 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

bit.ly/2IJyiVK

Monday, July 8

Brian Justin Crum Live – “America’s Got Talent” finalist Brian Justin Crum returns to Martinis Above Fourth to kick off San Diego Pride week Monday, July 8, and Tuesday, July 9, at 8 p.m. Following his recent appearance on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” broadcast on NBC, Brian is planning a very special Pride week concert featuring all of the show’s favorites and his newly anticipated single “I&U” as well. $20-$45.

bit.ly/2Xw9R6E

Wednesday, July 10

Light Up the Cathedral – Join interfaith leaders, elected officials, and San Diego’s LGBTQ community at this official San Diego Pride 2019 event. To celebrate Pride Week, we will honor our LGBTQ interfaith community and witness the cathedral’s annual ceremonial rainbow lighting. This interfaith event will feature Jewish activist and Rabbinical student Steven Goldstein, who champions interfaith organizing as a method of combating transphobia, homophobia, and anti-Semitism as our keynote speaker. The service will also include performances by the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus, the San Diego Women’s Chorus, and presentation of the Light of Pride award by Pride Executive Director Fernando Lopez to this year’s honoree Jewish Family Service of San Diego for their service to the Jewish, LGBTQ, and refugee communities in our region. St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, 2728 Sixth Ave. 7-8 p.m. Free.

bit.ly/2xfFNND

‘50 Years of Fabulous’ – FilmOut San Diego presents Director Jethro Patalinghug’s “50 Years of Fabulous,” which recounts the rich history of the Imperial Council, the oldest LGBT charity organization in the world. Founded in San Francisco by renowned activist, drag queen and performer José Sarria, the council has helped shaped LGBT life and social history in San Francisco and beyond throughout the last five decades. Sarria was also the first openly gay man to run for political office in the United States in 1961. From its genesis as a critical public space for the community and capacity building of LGBT San Franciscans, to its vital role in the advocacy for LGBT human rights, “50 Years of Fabulous” documents the full scope of the organization’s historical evolution up to its contemporary struggle in finding relevance — both in the wake of social progress it has helped foster, and in light of a newly empowered political coalition committed to rolling back a half century of civil rights achievements. Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinemas, 3965 Fifth Ave. 7-9 p.m.

bit.ly/2Xd4ZnH

Thursday, July 11

1969: The Summer of Stonewall – Kick off pride week with the San Diego Women’s Chorus at our annual Pride Concert on Thursday July 11th at Parq West! As we continue to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, join us at “1969: Summer of Stonewall,” featuring songs on the top 40 dance charts during the summer of the Stonewall Uprising. This upbeat concert will feature popular songs like “Build Me Up Buttercup,” “Put a Little Love In Your Heart,” “Take Me Higher,” and “Sweet Caroline.” Special guest performance by the newly formed Youth Pride Chorus! SDWC will also reprise two-movements from the “Quiet No More” commission. You won’t want to miss the best- and most musical- way to get in the spirit for Pride Weekend. $10-$325. Parq West San Diego. 2557 Third Ave.

sdwc/ticketleap.com

Interfaith Organizing – Hosted by San Diego Pride DevOUT and St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, Changing the World Through Interfaith Organizing is a workshop devoted exclusively to teaching practical skills you can incorporate immediately into your work and activism, you will learn the state-of-the-art methods behind each of the three tracks of social justice advocacy: Lobbying public officials, communicating with the press, and organizing the most persuasive grassroots actions. This highly interactive workshop will filled with role-plays by all participants, guaranteeing maximum engagement and lessons that will stick with you for life in your pursuit of social justice. Ohr Shalom Synagogue, 2512 Third Ave. 1:30-4:30 p.m. Registration required.

bit.ly/2X36mju

Drag Me to The Del – Join us for an evening of legendary drag entertainment! Drag Me to The Del features iconic headliners Willam and LADY BUNNY FOREVER!, with Gia Gunn, Shannel, Glitz Glam, Kickxy Vixen-Styles, Sasha Colby, Paris Sukomi Max and Master of Ceremonies Dangilo Gogo. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. Presented by Hotel del Coronado and U.S. Bank, all ticket proceeds go directly to the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus. For phone reservations, call 619.522.8490. $45-$75. 7-11 p.m. Hotel del Coronado, 1500 Orange Ave., Coronado.

bit.ly/31W8i0U

Friday, July 12

We Won’t Be Erased – Hosted by Trans Pride, join in celebrating transgender, gender-nonconforming and nonbinary folks of all walks of life. This is a free event open to respectful individuals wanting to celebrate their gender expression however they choose in a community environment that is free of judgement and criticism. There will be resources, workshops, entertainment and information tables available to find resources to aid in various aspects of living and existing. Balboa Park, 1549 El Prado. Noon-5 p.m.

bit.ly/2KCP76Z

Pride of Hillcrest Block Party – The Pride of Hillcrest Block Party returns to Pride Plaza celebrating the culture, history, diversity and LGBTQ+ community that lives, works and plays in San Diego’s most colorful and vibrant community. This year’s theme, “Free to Be You,” celebrates everyone’s right to be their true selves. The event features a diverse lineup of local and international talent. The festival features a craft cocktail bar and beer garden sponsored by Miller Coors, food trucks, a go-go dancer, a DJ dance party, and YOU aboard our giant Ferris wheel as your take in the views of Hillcrest’s giant 65-foot-high, 20-by-30-foot rainbow Pride flag! 2-11 p.m. Hillcrest Pride Flag, University Avenue and Normal Street. Register to attend this free event, donations encouraged online and at the door. Registration, online donations and VIP tickets:

bit.ly/2xcLb4n

Spirit of Stonewall Rally – Pride celebrations everywhere trace their heritage to the evening of June 28, 1969, when patrons of the Stonewall Inn in New York City said, “No more!” to police harassment. That protest has grown to annual events held in major cities throughout the world. In San Diego, our first rally was held in 1975. San Diego Pride’s Spirit of Stonewall Rally is a time to recognize and honor leaders who are working hard to preserve our gains and meet the many challenges still facing our community. Come join us as cheering crowds and energetic speakers kick off San Diego Pride Weekend! Hillcrest Pride Flag, 1600 University Ave. Free.

bit.ly/2IKKJkb

Rob Benzon Pride Launch Party – Now in its 20th year, the Rob Benzon Foundation is holding its annual Pride launch part at the Historic Burnham House in Hillcrest. This destination party features San Diego’s top chefs and restaurants serving up their own unique creations for your enjoyment. This year’s event features its most exclusive VIP lounge to date. Tray-passed hors d’oeuvres and tasty appetizers and decadent treats. Private hosted open bar serving premium liquors and wine, exclusive VIP entrance, exclusive restroom and more! The board of directors along with host committee, event underwriters and sponsors and silent auction donors fund 100% of the expenses associated with this fundraising event. So all monies collected will go directly to the foundation. Over the years, through your generous support, the foundation has granted over $250,000 back to our community. Tickets: General Admission: $90. VIP: $150.

bit.ly/2J9LfqX

Splash: Pre-Pride Pool Party – Splash brings San Diego Pride it’s seventh year of kick-off parties at the DoubleTree Mission Valley Pool! The only place to party with the gays and kick off Pride with soaking sounds by Jinx Mirage and Brynn Taylor. Time to check out our all-new production, VIP areas and daybeds, grab a drink at our full bar and get ready for the kick off you don’t want to miss! Table service daybeds and VIP platforms are available for purchase by contacting LE Parties 949-441-0035. $20-$30. Noon-6 p.m. DoubleTree by Hilton San Diego (Mission Valley) 7450 Hazard Center Drive.

bit.ly/2Lg5bet

Saturday, July 13

Pride 5K – The Front Runners & Walkers Pride 5K Run and Walk is the most fun and wacky event of the summer. It’s a great way to kick off the LGBTQ Pride Parade with a healthy activity and a lot of fun — and do some good for our charity partners while you’re at it! University Avenue and Centre Street. $40. 8-11 a.m.

bit.ly/2XzsS84

San Diego Pride Parade – The annual San Diego Pride Parade is the largest single-day civic event in the region and is among the largest Prides in the United States, attracting over 250,000 cheering supporters of the LGBTQ community! Hillcrest Pride Flag, 1600 University Ave. Free.

sdpride.org/parade

San Diego Pride Festival – Tickets are on sale for this year’s San Diego Pride Festival on July 13-14. The festival is time to be out and proud in San Diego tradition. Enjoy the city’s largest celebration with thousands of attendees, vendors and information booths. Entertainment includes more than 100 entertainers with four stages. General Admission: $15-$30. VIP Admission: $150-$200. High school-aged youth and under admitted for free at the box office. Marston Point, Balboa Park, Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street.

sdpride.org

Sunday, July 14

Out in Little Italy – Brunch at the Piazza della Famiglia event. Little Italy is San Diego’s foodie headquarters, and the Piazza della Famiglia is the focal point of the district. Delicious brunch and lunch options will be offered by the eclectic array of eateries at the Little Italy Food Hall. Little Italy is proud to welcome the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate Pride in our historic neighborhood with great food, music and fun. Bottomless mimosas and coffee will be served. Experience Little Italy Pride-style! Music provided by DJ Jinx Mirage and live performances by local drag performers, Kickxy Vixen-Styles and Glitz Glam. Your ticket includes transportation by shuttle buses, one-way, to the Pride Festival in Balboa Park, with shuttles running from 10:45 a.m.-noon. $75-$100. 555 W. Date St.

bit.ly/2IJIbTm

Drag Yourself to Pride Brunch – Back for San Diego Pride, LE Parties brings you an all-star “RuPaul’s Drag Race” cast! Hosted by Mayhem Miller with performances by Chad Michaels, Kameron Michaels, Vicky Vox, Jazmyn Simone-Échelon, and Alexis Mateo — what more can you ask for? Get those dollar bills ready for the only RuPaul Drag Brunch during SD Pride! On-air personality Alexander J Rodriguez special strip down performance by the Sexy Mafia! $45-$75. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. DoubleTree by Hilton San Diego (Mission Valley), 7450 Hazard Center Drive.

bit.ly/2X7zWcx

Pride Festival cultural events

Athlete Alley

Join San Diego’s LGBTQ athletic organizations in Athlete Alley at San Diego Pride Festival.

Learn how you can get involved in one of San Diego’s many athletic teams and organizations, play some volleyball or cornhole, or just grab a beverage, sit back, and enjoy the jocks and athletes!

Celebrate Pride at the Black Pride area inside the San Diego Pride Festival.

This area is located next to The Movement stage and features resources and information for the Black LGBTQ community. Enjoy delicious food from nearby black-owned businesses while enjoying entertainment from The Movement stage.

Burner Village

San Diego Collaborative Arts Project proudly hosts Burner Village at the San Diego Pride Festival. Escape and explore dynamic interactive art in a beautifully creative and scenic space.

Children’s Garden

Come join Families at The Center who host the annual Children’s Garden for kids under 13 at the San Diego Pride Festival. San Diego Pride believes kids should also have fun during Pride and learn the importance of being proud with who they are.

Enjoy entertainment for parents and kids from infants to preteens, including a toddler play area, face painting, hat making, a balloon artist, a playhouse giveaway, arts and crafts, and more throughout the weekend. Come enjoy hot dogs, popcorn, snow cones, and other snacks in a private family-only shaded oasis with tables, chairs, and restrooms.

DevOUT Faith Village

New at this year’s Pride Festival is the DevOUT Faith Village where folks can engage in the intersections of spirituality and sexual orientation and gender identity.

Latinx Pride

Celebra Pride en el área de Latinx Pride dentro del Festival de Pride de San Diego. Esta área está ubicada junto al escenario Mundo Latino y presenta recursos e información para la comunidad LGBTQ Latinx. Disfruta de la deliciosa comida de los negocios Latinx, mientras disfrutas del talento y el entretenimiento de Latinx en el escenario Mundo Latino.

Pan-Asian Night Market

Celebrate Pride at the Pan-Asian Night Market inside the San Diego Pride Festival. This area features food vendors from APIMEDA owned businesses showcasing a diverse array of cultures. The night market will also provide resources and information for the LGBTQ Asian, Pacific Islander, Middle Eastern, Desi community.

Prism Area

Connect with LGBTQ literacy & artists as well as LGBTQ competent recovery services and organizations at Prism: Art, Literacy, and Recovery.

Seniors at Pride

Calling all LGBTQ seniors! Pride is your time to celebrate Pride San Diego style. Take part in our senior programming happening throughout the weekend.

Youth Zone

Pride Youth Zone is our safe space for queer youth to hang out and meet other kids within the Pride Festival. Pride Youth Volunteers create and oversee the production of their own area! Pride volunteers and all youth 14 and under get into the festival for free!

If you are interested in helping create the youth zone for this year’s Pride Festival and are of junior-high and high school age, please contact our youth programs team at youth@sdpride.org.

Trans Pride Village

Celebrate Pride at the Trans Pride Village area inside the San Diego Pride Festival. Started in 2008 as a single booth by transgender community activist Connor Maddox, this area is now proudly sponsored by Family Health Centers of San Diego. Visit Trans Pride Village to find resources, information, and community from local trans-serving and trans-led organizations. This area is within the San Diego Pride Festival.

The Leather Realm

For more than 20 years, the San Diego Leather Realm has partnered with San Diego Pride and is even bigger this year! Come learn new and exciting experiences in the 28,000+ square foot lushly landscaped Leather Realm located in the San Diego Pride Festival.