2019 BEST FAITH-BASED CONTINGENT

3. Pacific Beach United Methodist Church

2. St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral

1. University Christian Church

2019 BEST HIV/AIDS AWARENESS CONTINGENT

3. Stepping Stone

2. Mama’s Kitchen

1. AIDS LifeCycle

2019 BEST HEALTH & WELLNESS CONTINGENT

3. San Ysidro Health

2. UCSD Health

1. Blue Shield

2019 BEST YOUTH/STUDENT CONTINGENT

3. San Diego Community Colleges

2. Alliance of Affirming Parents & Family

1. San Diego LGBT Community Center

2019 BEST MUSICAL CONTINGENT

3. Astroglide (small marching band within the contingent)

2. Pride Youth Marching Band

1. UCSD LGBT Resource Center (marching band within the contingent)

2019 BEST NONPROFIT CONTINGENT

3. Cheer San Diego

2. Pug Rescue

1. Lawyers Club of San Diego

2019 BEST SAN DIEGO SMALL BUSINESS

3. Redwing Bar & Grill

2. Amarin Thai

1. Rich’s

2019 BEST CORPORATE ALLY CONTINGENT

3. Alaska Airlines

2. Harrah’s Resort Southern California

1. Apple

CONTINGENT WITH THE BEST USE OF 2019 PRIDE THEME (MARCHING)

3. San Diego Trans Coalition

2. Sycuan Casino & Resort

1. San Diego City Library

CONTINGENT WITH THE BEST USE OF 2019 PRIDE THEME (FLOAT)

3. San Diego Youth Services

2. Qualcomm

1. Macy’s

2019 GRAND MARSHAL AWARD

Overall – the most outstanding crowd-pleasing contingent

1. The La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indians – Rainbow of Truth Circle