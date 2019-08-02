San Diego’s businesses, nonprofits, eateries and people are as diverse as the colors that the rainbow flag represents. We enjoy our time at these places and with the people behind their success. Many have been here for decades and have a rich history of supporting our community; some are just starting to make their mark — but all are an integral part of our LGBT community.
This year’s Best of Gay San Diego is a perfect expression of how these people and places affect our lives on an everyday basis. When we solicited our readership, the people spoke loud and clear about those that impact their personal, social, business and recreational lives.
Not only have the people spoken, and the winners recognized, but this also serves as a guide to our local community. So, take notice of these winners. You might find a new place for your favorite food, a nonprofit that you never thought of volunteering for, a business that you need or desire. This issue highlights professionals, influencers, servers of the community, food, dining, art and all the other things that make our gay lives fulfilled, fabulous and fun. Consider this not only a guide and a celebration of our winners, but referrals from your peers to trusted organizations and the people behind them that can enrich your life.
Congratulations to the winners and all the nominees. Thank you for serving and caring for our community. May your success and your impact on our local LGBT community continue.
—SDCNN staff
1. Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage
2. Remington Scott Kienbusch (Mariam T)
3. Rob Benzon Foundation Pride Launch Party
4. San Diego Gay Men's Chorus' "Jingle"
5. San Diego LGBT Pride Parade
6. The Old Globe
7. Assembly member Todd Gloria
8. Bear Hair by Chuck
9. California Bank & Trust
10. Camp Run a Mutt
11. Chad Michaels
12. Design Consignment Gallery
13. Diversionary Theatre
14. Dr. Jeffrey Keeny
15. San Diego LGBT Pride Executive Director Fernando Zweifach López
16. Fix Body Group
17. iTan
Dining & Entertainment
American Cuisine
Gold – House of Blues San Diego
1055 Fifth Ave.
houseofblues.com/sandiego
619-299-2583
Silver – Crest Cafe
425 Robinson Ave.
crestcafe.net
619-295-2510
Bakery
Gold – Bread and Cie
350 University Ave.
breadandcie.com | 619-683-9322
Silver – Frost Me Café and Bakery
55 West Date St.
frostme.com | 619-287-2253
Bar
Gold – #1 Fifth Ave.
3845 Fifth Ave.
bit.ly/2YdkcAq | 619-299-1911
Silver – Flicks
1017 University Ave.
sdflicks.com | 619-297-2056
Barbeque
Gold – House of Blues San Diego
1055 Fifth Ave.
houseofblues.com/sandiego
619-299-2583
Gold – Phil’s BBQ
3750 Sports Arena Blvd.
philsbbq.net | 619-226-6333
Silver – Grand Ole BBQ y Asado
15505 Olde Hwy 80, El Cajon
flinnsprings.grandolebbq.com
619-312-0714
Bartender
Gold – Charlie @ Pecs Bar
2046 University Ave.
pecsbar.com | 619-296-0889
Silver – David @ Ortega’s |
A Mexican Bistro
141 University Ave.
ortegas.com | 619-692-4200
Breakfast
Gold – Café on Park
3831 Park Blvd.
cafeonpark.com | 619-293-7275
Silver – Snooze and A.M. Eatery
3940 Fifth Ave.
snoozeeatery.com
619-500-3344
Brewery
Gold – Hillcrest Brewing Company
1458 University Ave.
hillcrestbrewingcompany.com
619-269-4323
Silver – Stone Brewing Co.
2816 Historic Decatur Road
stonebrewing.com
619-269-2100
Brunch
Gold – Baja Betty’s
1421 University Ave.
bajabettyssd.com | 619-269-8510
Silver – Great Maple
1451 Washington St.
thegreatmaple.com
619-255-2282
Buffet
Gold – Barona Resort & Casino
1932 Wildcat Canyon Road, Lakeside
barona.com |619-443-2300
Silver – Valley View Casino & Hotel
16300 Nyemii Pass Place, Valley Center
valleyviewcasino.com
760-291-5500
Burger
Gold – House of Blues San Diego
1055 Fifth Ave.
houseofblues.com/sandiego
619-299-2583
Silver – Burger Lounge
406 W. University Ave.
burgerlounge.com | 619-487-1183
Business Lunch
Gold – Café on Park
3831 Park Blvd.
cafeonpark.com | 619-293-7275
Silver – Baja Betty’s
1421 University Ave.
bajabettyssd.com | 619-269-8510
Casino
Gold – Sycuan Casino Resort
5469 Casino Way, El Cajon
sycuan.com | 619-445-6002
Silver – Barona Resort & Casino
1932 Wildcat Canyon Road, Lakeside
barona.com | 619-443-2300
Catering
Gold – Hanna’s Gourmet
2864 Adams Ave.
hannasgourmetsd.com
619-280-5600
Silver – Banyan Kitchen + Café
2690 Historic Decatur Road
banyankitchensd.com
619-546-0650
Chinese Cuisine
Gold – Hong Kong Restaurant
3871 Fourth Ave.
hongkongrestaurantsd.com
619-291-9449
Silver – Dumpling Inn & Shanghai Saloon
4625 Convoy St.
dumplinginn.com | 858-268-9638
Cocktail
Gold – Martinis Above Fourth | Table + Stage
3940 Fourth Ave.
ma4sd.com | 619-400-4500
Silver – #1 Fifth Ave.
3845 Fifth Ave.
bit.ly/2YdkcAq | 619-299-1911
Coffee Shop
Gold – Lestat’s Hillcrest
1041 University Ave.
lestats.coffee | 619-564-6616
Silver – Influx Café
3000 Upas St., #103
influxcafe.com | 619-795-0680
Comedy Club
Gold – Comedy Heights
4590 Park Blvd.
comedyheights.com
619-993-3402
Silver – Martinis Above Fourth
Table + Stage
3940 Fourth Ave.
ma4sd.com | 619-400-4500
Comfort Food
Gold – House of Blues San Diego
1055 Fifth Ave.
houseofblues.com
619-299-2583
Silver – Crest Café
425 Robinson Ave.
crestcafe.net | 619-295-2510
Dance Club
Gold – Rich’s
1051 University Ave.
richssandiego.com
619-295-2195
Silver – Flicks
1017 University Ave.
sdflicks.com | 619-297-2056
Deli/Sandwich
Gold – The Deli Llama
3702 Fifth Ave.
delillamasd.com | 619-295-4666
Gold – Hillcrest Sandwich Shop & Catering
3780 Fifth Ave., #1
hillcrestsandwich.com
619.293.0247
Dessert
Gold – Extraordinary Desserts
1430 Union St.
extraordinarydesserts.com
619-294-7001
Gold – Chocolat
3896 Fifth Ave.
chocolat-hillcrest.com
619-574-8500
Dinner
Gold – Parma Cucina Italiana
3850 Fifth Ave.
parmaitaliankitchen.com
619-543-0049
Gold – insideOUT
1642 University Ave., #100
insideoutsd.com | 619-888-8623
Donut Shop
Gold – Golden Donut
2360 University Ave.
bit.ly/2OfvdBP | 619-298-2352
Silver – Donut Bar
631 B St.
donutbar.com | 619-255-6360
Drag Queen
Gold – Chad Michaels
Silver – Remington Scott Kienbusch (Mariam T)
Drag Show Venue
Gold – Lips Restaurant
3036 El Cajon Blvd.
lipssd.com | 619-295-7900
Silver – Urban MO’s Bar & Grill
308 University Ave.
urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400
Family Restaurant
Gold – Hob Nob Hill Restaurant
2271 First Ave.
hobnobhill.com | 619-239-8176
Silver – Parma Cucina Italiana
3850 Fifth Ave.
parmaitaliankitchen.com
619-543-0049
Farmers Market
Gold – Hillcrest Farmers Market
3960 Normal St.
hillcrestfarmersmarket.com
619-299-3330
Silver – Little Italy Mercato Farmers’ Market
600 W. Date St.
littleitalysd.com/events/mercato
619-233-3901
Female Impersonator
Gold – Chad Michaels
Silver – Kickxy Vixen-Styles
Fine Dining
Gold – Mister A’s
2550 Fifth Ave.
asrestaurant.com | 619-239-1377
Silver – Trust
3752 Park Blvd.
trustrestaurantsd.com
619-795-6901
First Date
Gold – two.seven.eight.
3687 Fifth Ave.
concepttwoseveneight.com
619-278-0080
Silver – Jaynes Gastropub
4677 30th St.
jaynesgastropub.com
619-563-1011
Food Server
Gold – Dennis @ Urban MO’s Bar & Grill
308 University Ave.
urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400
Silver – Sunny @ Urban MO’s Bar & Grill
308 University Ave.
urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400
Food Truck
Gold – Miho Gastrotruck
4696 Ruffner St., Ste A
amihoexperience.com
619-323-2866
Silver – The Groovy Greek
San Diego
thegroovygreekfoodtruck.com
760-410-3159
French Cuisine
Gold – Bleu Bohéme
4090 Adams Ave.
bleuboheme.com | 619-255-4167
Silver – Au Revoir French Bistro
420 Robinson Ave.
aurevoirbistrohillcrest.net
619-268-2400
Greek Cuisine
Gold – Olympic Café
2310 University Ave.
olympiccafesd.com
619-692-9082
Silver – Alexi’s Greek Café
3863 Fifth Ave.
bit.ly/2y2Rurp | 619-297-1777
Happy Hour
Gold – Baja Betty’s
1421 University Ave.
bajabettyssd.com | 619-269-8510
Silver – Urban MO’s Bar & Grill
308 University Ave.
urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400
Health Food Store
Gold – Nutrimart Nutrition Superstore
3854 Fifth Ave.
nutrimartusa.com/nutrimart-hillcrest
619-220-6808
Silver – Jimbo’s…Naturally!
92 Horton Plaza
jimbos.com | 619-308-7755
Healthy Dining
Gold – LIV Juice Bar and Smoothies
1251 University Ave.
bit.ly/2OeB6PK |619-688-3997
Silver – Plumeria Vegetarian Restaurant
661 Park Blvd.
myplumeria.com | 619-269-9989
Silver – Freshii
freshii.com | 619-323-0723
Hot Wings
Gold – Hillcrest Brewing Company
1458 University Ave.
hillcrestbrewingcompany.com
619-269-4323
Silver – Wingstop
3085 University Ave.
urbnnorthpark.com
619-255-7300
Indian Cuisine
Gold – Tandoori Hut
3890 Fifth Ave.
tandoorihutsandiego.com
619-295-4488
Gold – India Palace Banquet & Catering
3960 Fifth Ave.
indiapalacehc.com
619-294-8886
Silver – Taste of the Himalayas
1260 University Ave.
tasteofthehimalayassandiego.com
619-888-5853
Italian Cuisine
Gold – Parma Cucina Italiana
3850 Fifth Ave.
parmaitaliankitchen.com
619-543-0049
Silver – Arrivederci
3845 Fourth Ave.
arrivederciristorante.com
619-299-6282
Japanese Cuisine
Gold – Izakaya Masa
928 Fort Stockton Drive
izakayamasa.com | 619-542-1354
Silver – Ichiban
1449 University Ave.
ichibansushisandiego.com
619-299-7203
Jazz Bar
Gold – Martinis Above Fourth | Table + Stage
3940 Fourth Ave.
ma4sd.com | 619-400-4500
Silver – Havana 1920
548 Fifth Ave.
havana1920.com | 619-369-1920
Juice Bar
Gold – Jamba Juice
510 Robinson Ave.
jamba.com | 619-683-2582
Silver – LIV Juice Bar and Smoothies
1251 University Ave.
bit.ly/2OeB6PK | 619-688-3997
Late-Night Dining
Gold – Crest Cafe
425 Robinson Ave.
crestcafe.net | 619-295-2510
Gold – Red Fox Room and Steakhouse
2223 El Cajon Blvd.
redfoxsd.com | 619-297-1313
Gold – Starlite
3175 India St.
starlitesandiego.com
619-358-9766
Live Music Venue
Gold – House of Blues San Diego
1055 Fifth Ave.
houseofblues.com/sandiego
619-299-2583
Silver – Martinis Above Fourth | Table + Stage
3940 Fourth Ave.
ma4sd.com | 619-400-4500
Live Theatre Venue
Gold – Diversionary Theatre
4545 Park Blvd., #101
diversionary.org | 619-220-0097
Gold – The Old Globe
1363 Old Globe Way
theoldglobe.org | 619-234-5623
Silver – San Diego Repertory Theatre
79 Horton Plaza
sdrep.org | 619-544-1000
Local Destination
Gold – Balboa Park
San Diego
balboapark.org | 619-239-0512
Silver – Hotel del Coronado
1500 Orange Ave.
hoteldel.com | 619-435-6611
Lunch
Gold – Common Stock
3805 Fifth Ave.
eatcommonstock.com
619-738-3425
Silver – Pete’s Seafood and Sandwich
3382 30th St.
bostonpetes.com | 619-255-8940
Margarita
Gold – Baja Betty’s
1421 University Ave.
bajabettyssd.com
619-269-8510
Silver – Miguel’s Cocina
2444 San Diego Ave.
miguels-cocina.com
619-298-9840
Silver – Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant
4050 Adams Ave.
poncesrestaurant.com
619-282-4413
Martini
Gold – Martinis Above Fourth | Table + Stage
3940 Fourth Ave.
ma4sd.com | 619-400-4500
Silver – insideOUT
1642 University Ave., #100
insideoutsd.com | 619-888-8623
Mexican Cuisine
Gold – El Zarape Mexican Eatery
3038 Adams Ave.
elzarapeeatery.com
619-794-0358
Silver – Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant
4050 Adams Ave.
poncesrestaurant.com
619-282-4413
Movie Theater
Gold – Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinemas
3965 Fifth Ave., #200
landmarktheatres.com
619-298-2904
Silver – The Lot
2620 Truxtun Road
thelotent.com |619-566-0069
Neighborhood Bar
Gold – #1 Fifth Ave.
3845 Fifth Ave.
bit.ly/2YdkcAq | 619-299-1911
Silver – Urban MO’s Bar & Grill
308 University Ave.
urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400
New Restaurant
Gold – insideOUT
1642 University Ave., #100
insideoutsd.com | 619-888-8623
Silver – Common Stock
3805 Fifth Ave.
eatcommonstock.com
619-738-3425
Silver – Kairoa Brewing Company
4601 Park Blvd.
kairoa.com | 619-295-1355
Night Club
Gold – Rich’s
1051 University Ave.
richssandiego.com
619-295-2195
Silver – Flicks
1017 University Ave.
sdflicks.com | 619-297-2056
Outdoor Bar
Gold – Kairoa Brewing Company
4601 Park Blvd.
kairoa.com | 619-295-1355
Gold – Urban MO’s Bar & Grill
308 University Ave.
urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400
Silver – Gossip Grill
1220 University Ave.
gossipgrill.com | 619-260-8023
Outdoor/Patio Dining
Gold – Urban MO’s Bar & Grill
308 University Ave.
urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400
Silver – Kairoa Brewing Company
4601 Park Blvd.
kairoa.com | 619-295-1355
Silver – The Prado
1549 El Prado
cohnrestaurants.com
619-557-9441
Pet-Friendly Dining
Gold – Kairoa Brewing Company
4601 Park Blvd.
kairoa.com | 619-295-1355
Silver – two.seven.eight.
3687 Fifth Ave.
concepttwoseveneight.com
619-278-0080
Place for a Hook Up
Gold – Club San Diego
3955 Fourth Ave.
clubsandiego.com
619-295-0850
Silver – Pecs Bar
2046 University Ave.
pecsbar.com | 619-296-0889
Pho/Noodle House
Gold – Pho Fifth Avenue
3807 Fifth Ave.
phofifthavenue.com
619-260-3555
Silver – OB Noodle House & Sake Bar
2218 Cable St.
obnoodlehouse.com
619-450-6868
Pizza
Gold – Bronx Pizza
111 Washington St.
bronxpizza.com | 619-291-3341
Silver – Filippi’s
1747 India St.
realcheesepizza.com
619-232-5094
Poke
Gold – San Diego Poke Company
3533 Adams Ave.
sdpokeco.com | 619-501-5960
Silver – Poki One N Half
3030 University Ave.
onenhalf.com | 858-874-6760
Pride Event
Gold – San Diego Pride Parade & Festival
3620 30th St.
sdpride.org | 619-297-7683
Silver – Rob Benzon Foundation Pride Launch Party
4587 Terrace Drive
robbenzon.org | info@robbenzon.org
Romantic Dining
Gold – Salvatore’s Cucina Italiana
750 Front St.
salvatoresdowntown.com
619-544-1865
Gold – Juniper and Ivy
2228 Kettner Blvd.
juniperandivy.com
619-269-9036
Gold – Mister A’s
2550 Fifth Ave.
asrestaurant.com | 619-239-1377
Gold – Parma Cucina Italiana
3850 Fifth Ave.
parmaitaliankitchen.com
619-543-0049
Rooftop Lounge
Gold – Kairoa Brewing Company
4601 Park Blvd.
kairoa.com | 619-295-1355
Gold – Top of the Bay
1835 Columbia St.
glassdoorsd.com/top-of-the-bay
619-564-3755
Salad
Gold – Tender Greens
110 W. Broadway
tendergreens.com/locations/downtown-sd
619-795-2353
Silver – Olympic Café
2310 University Ave.
olympiccafesd.com
619-692-9082
Seafood
Gold – Mitch’s Seafood Point Loma
1403 Scott St.
mitchsseafood.com
619-222-8787
Silver – The Fish Market
750 N. Harbor Drive
thefishmarket.com
619-232-3474
Spanish Cuisine
Gold – Cafe Sevilla
4016 Wallace St.
barrabarrasaloon.com
619-291-3200
Silver – Bar Bodega
1980 Kettner Blvd., Ste 30
barbodegasd.com
619-544-0500
Sports Bar
Gold – Fiesta Cantina
142 University Ave.
fiestacantina.net | 619-298-2500
Gold – Yard House
1640 Camino del Rio N., Space 157
yardhouse.com | 619-574-0468
Steakhouse
Gold – Donovan’s Steak and Chop House
570 K St.
donovanssteakhouse.com
619-237-9700
Silver – Red Fox Room and Steakhouse
2223 El Cajon Blvd.
redfoxsd.com | 619-297-1313
Silver – Born and Raised
1909 India St.
bornandraisedsteak.com
619-202-4577
Sushi
Gold – Wonderful Sushi
1288 University Ave.
wonderfulsushihillcrest.com
619-291-0240
Silver – Sushi Diner
7530 Mesa College Drive, Ste B
sushidiner1.com | 858-565-1179
Thai Cuisine
Gold – Amarin Thai Cuisine
3843 Richmond St.
amarincorp.com | 619-296-6056
Silver – Lotus Thai Cuisine
3761 Sixth Ave.
hillcrest.lotusthaisd.com
619-299-8272
Vegetarian/Vegan
Gold – Kindred
1503 30th St.
barkindred.com | 619-546-9653
Silver – Café Gratitude
1980 Kettner Blvd.
cafegratitude.com
619-736-5077
Silver – Evolution Fast Food
2965 Fifth Ave.
evolutionfastfood.com |619-550-1818
Wine Bar
Gold – FruitCraft
1477 University Ave.
fruitcraft.com | 877-484-6282
Silver – Négociant Winery
2419 El Cajon Blvd.
negociantwinery.com
619-535-1747
Silver – Vino Carta
2161 India St.
vinocartasd.com | 619-564-6589
Business & Retail
Accountant
Gold – Rowling & Associates
8889 Rio San Diego Drive
rowling.com | 619-295-0200
Silver – Abbas Jenson & Cundari
1940 Fifth Ave.
ajccpa.com | 619-298-9699
Acupuncture
Gold – Circle of Living Wellness Center
4538 Park Blvd.
circleofliving.com | 619-220-0878
Silver – Bodhi Massage and Wellness Center
3678 Fourth Ave.
bodhimassagesandiego.com
619-274-2744
Adult Business
Gold – Pleasures and Treasures
2525 University Ave.
pleasuresandtreasures.biz
619-822-4280
Silver – Manfest San Diego
1295 University Ave.
manfestsd.com | 619-497-1970
Antiques
Gold – India Street Antiques
2361 India St.
indiastreetantiques.com
619-231-3004
Silver – Mission Gallery Antiques
320 W. Washington St.
missiongalleryantiques.com
619-692-3566
Appliance Store
Gold – Appliance Alley
1691 Hancock St.
appliancealley.com
619-291-8452
Art Gallery
Gold – Alexander Salazar Fine Art
225 W. Market St.
alexandersalazarfineart.com
619-531-8996
Silver – Calypso Collective
502 University Ave.
calypsocollective.com
619-228-9459
Silver – Meyer Fine Art Inc.
2400 Kettner Blvd., #104
meyerfineartinc.com
619-358-9512
Attorney
Gold – Susan Hartman
8880 Rio San Diego Drive, #800
sandiegoduilawyersblog.com
619-260-1122
Gold – Rachel Young
101 W. Broadway
rpylaw.com | 619-584-0505
Auto Dealership
Gold – Marvin K. Brown Auto Center
1441 Camino del Rio South
mkb.com | 877-611-6882
Auto Repair Shop
Gold – Mission Hills Automotive
308 W. Washington St.
missionhillsautosd.com
619-299-9367
Silver – Hillcrest Smog Test & Auto Repair
3864 First Ave.
bit.ly/2GqZQO8 | 619-297-4059
Bank
Gold – California Bank and Trust
4305 University Ave.
calbanktrust.com | 619-521-4000
Silver – Union Bank
1201 Fifth Ave.
unionbank.com | 619-230-4666
Barber
Gold – Bear Hair by Chuck Mitchell
4002 Park Blvd., B2
bearhairbychuck.com
619-694-8482
Silver – Vince’s Barber Shop
2030 India St.
littleitalybarbershop.com
619-623-0798
Bike Shop
Gold – Adams Avenue Bicycles
2602 Adams Ave.
aabikes.net | 619-395-8500
Silver – MJ’s Cyclery
3841 Park Blvd.
mjscyclery.com | 619-228-9220
Billiards
Gold – College Billiards
5303 El Cajon Blvd.
college-billiards.com
619-582-4550
Gold – On Cue Billiards
8308 Parkway Drive, La Mesa
oncuebillardsca.com
619-463-8759
Boutique
Gold – La Loupe Vintage
3337 Adams Ave.
laloupevintage.com
619-578-2944
Silver – Loved & Aesthetics
2910 University Ave.
loveand aesthetics.com
619-487-9302
Silver – Sara’s Selections
8376 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa
bit.ly/2Swt1nT | 619-464-1714
Bridal Shop
Gold – D’Angelo Couture Bridal
4560 Alvarado Canyon Road, Ste 2A
dangelocouture.com
619-497-1949
Silver – David’s Bridal
980 Camino De La Reina, Ste A
davidsbridal.com | 619-220-8008
Car Wash
Gold – Uptown Carwash
4157 Normal St.
uptowncarwashsandiego.com
619-297-9274
Silver – North Park Car Wash
3419 University Ave.
northparkcarwashes.com
619-280-5484
Chiropractor
Gold – Fix Body Group
1010 University Ave., C-203
fixbodygroup.com | 619-295-9791
Silver – Inner Balance Institute
1764 San Diego Ave., #140
innerbalanceinstitute.comv
619-543-9999
Collective
Gold – San Diego Recreational Cannabis (SDRC)
1299 Camino del Rio S.
sandiegorecreationalcannabis.com
619-906-5546
Gold – March and Ash
2835 Camino del Rio S., #100
marchandash.com
619-314-7336
Consignment/Resale
Gold – Design Consignment Gallery
8840 Miramar Road
designconsignmentgallery.com
858-800-2405
Silver – Consignment Classics
3602 Kurtz St.
consignmentclassics.net
619-291-3000
Silver – Hillcrest Pawnbrokers
3748 Sixth Ave.
hillcrestpawn.com | 619-297-1224
Cosmetic Services
Gold – Medical Age Management
3911 Normal St.
manageyourage.com
619-795-6700
Silver – Palmer Skin Body Waxing + Aesthetics
3900 Fifth Ave., Ste 140
palmerskin.com | 619-481-4087
Credit Union
Gold – San Diego County Credit Union
502 University Ave.
sdccu.com | 877-732-2848
Silver – Mission Federal Credit Union
269 W. Washington S.
missionfed.com | 858-524-2850
Day Spa
Gold – Bodhi Massage and Wellness Center
3678 Fourth Ave.
bodhimassagesandiego.com
619-274-2744
Silver – Palmer Skin
3900 Fifth Ave.
palmerskin.com | 619-481-4087
Silver – The Knotstop
1080 University Ave.
theknotstop.com | 619-296-5668
Dentist
Gold – Dr. Jeff Keeny
1807 Robinson Ave.
drkeeny.com | 619-295-1512
Silver – Dr. Andrew Zakarian
3501 Fourth Ave.
naturaldentalarts.com
619-574-0900
Dermatologist
Gold – Hillcrest Advanced Aesthetic Dermatology
3737 Fourth Ave.
drheimer.com | 619-299-0700
Silver – Dr. Mona Zohdi Mofid
8929 University Center Lane, #202
drmonamofid.com | 619-412-2371
Doctor
Gold – Daniel J. Bressler, MD
501 Washington St., #705
drdanielbressler.com
619-298-0256
Gold – Janette Gray, MD
3636 Fifth Ave.
cbbwbonline.com | 858-454-9771
Dry Cleaner
Gold – Hillcrest Cleaners
3702 Sixth Ave. | 619-291-2791
Gold – La Mission Cleaners
105 Washington St.
619-295-4139
Gold – Ogden’s Cleaners & Laundry
1294 University Ave.
bit.ly/32MfflP | 619-297-1808
Favorite Community Activist
Gold – Benny Cartwright
Gold – Fernando Lopez
sdpride.org/fernando-lopez
Silver – Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence
2260 El Cajon Blvd., Ste 868
sdsisters.org
Favorite Politician
Gold – Assembly member Todd Gloria
1350 Front St., Ste 6054
a78.asmdc.org | 619-645-3090
Silver – San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher
1600 Pacific Highway, Room 335
supervisornathanfletcher.com
619-531-5544
Fighting Gym
Gold – Title Boxing Club San Diego
2852 University Ave.
titleboxingclub.com
619-677-1341
Silver – 10th Planet San Diego Jiu Jitsu
6008 Mission Gorge Road
10thplanetsandieog.com
619-282-5855
Financial Planner
Gold – Mary Stockton – Stockton Financial
4365 Executive Drive, Ste #800
marystockton.com
858-623-8945
Silver – Rowling & Associates
8889 Rio San Diego Drive
rowling.com | 619-295-0200
Florist
Gold – Dave’s Flower Box
2405 El Cajon Blvd.
davesflowerbox.com
619-298-7547
Silver – Green Fresh Florals + Plants
3785 Fourth Ave.
greenfreshflorals.com
619-544-0504
Furniture Store
Gold – Boomerang for Modern
2475 Kettner Blvd.
boomerangformodern.com
619-239-2040
Silver – India Street Antiques
2361 India St.
inidastreetantiques.com
619-231-3004
Garden Supply
Gold – Walter Andersen Nursery
3293, 3642 Enterprise St.
walteranderson.com
619-224-8271
Silver – Armstrong Nursery
10320 Friars Road
armstronggarden.com
619-563-1433
Gym/Workout Studio
Gold – Fitness Together
4019 Goldfinch St.
fitnesstogether.com/mission-hills
619-794-0014
Silver – Adam Winter Lifestyle
3974 Dove St.
adamwinterlifestyle.com
619-981-2326
Hair Salon
Gold – Bear Hair by Chuck
4002 Park Blvd., B2
bearhairbychuck.com
619-694-8482
Silver – Richard Joseph Salon
1717 University Ave.
richardjosephs.com
619-542-1144
Hardware Store
Gold – Hillcrest Ace Hardware
1003 University Ave.
acehardware.com | 619-291-5988
Silver – North Park Hardware
3090 University Ave.
bit.ly/2Ya5PwZ | 619-295-2125
Hospital
Gold – UCSD
200 W. Arbor Drive
health.ucsd.edu | 858-667-7000
Silver – Scripps Mercy Hospital
4077 Fifth Ave.
bit.ly/32PLQay | 619-294-8111
Hotel
Gold – The Lafayette Hotel
2223 El Cajon Blvd.
lafayettehotelsd.com
619-296-2101
Silver – Hotel del Coronado
1500 Orange Ave. Coronado
hoteldel.com | 619-522-8082
Insurance Broker
Gold – Ronald Ferrero-Pham – Farmers Insurance
4682 Iowa St., Ste 202
bit.ly/2Zbo6eA | 619-325-4555
Gold – Hal Wilson – Farmers Insurance
16516 Bernardo Center Drive, Ste 150
bit.ly/2Y4IMZq | 858-487-4880
Jeweler
Gold – Stuart Benjamin & Co. Jewelry Designs
7510 Hazard Center Drive, #405
stuartbenjamin.com
619-297-7666
Silver – Leo Hamel Fine Jewelers
1851 San Diego Ave., Ste 130
leohamel.com | 619-299-1500
Silver – Jewels on 5th
6975 Fifth Ave., #130
jewelson5th.com | 619-269-5853
Local Community Event
Gold – San Diego Pride Parade and Festival
3620 30th St.
sdpride.org | 619-297-7683
Silver – San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus’ “Jingle”
sdgmc.org | 619-432-2244
Silver – San Diego Leather Pride
sdleatherpride.org
Manicure/Pedicure
Gold – Beauty Lounge
3745 Fifth Ave.
hillcrestbeautylounge.com
619-255-2591
Silver – Bayside Nail & Spa
900 Bayfront Court, #105
bit.ly/2ObH2sD | 619-677-3338
Massage
Gold – The Knotstop
1080 University Ave.
theknotstop.com | 619-296-5668
Silver – Markham Petty
Optometrist
Gold – Urban Optiks
3788 Park Blvd.
uoosd.com | 619-683-2020
Silver – The UnOptical
1010 University Ave., C109
theunoptical.com | 619-655-5369
Personal Trainer
Gold – Ryan Gans
4019 Goldfinch St.
fitnesstogether.com
619-794-0014
Silver – Brian White Fitness
3919 Fourth Ave., Ste D
youshouldbedoinglit.com
619+800-1625
Pet Boarding/Daycare
Thank you for the votes folks. San Diegans and Camp Run-A-Mutt agree that cage-free is the only way to go. No longer does board = bored. Camp Run-A-Mutt created this concept nine years ago with the commitment to letting dogs be dogs. It’s a no brainer when dogs are so easy: they love sun, grass, water (to splash and drink), other dogs, people and no cages. And their humans love our Muttcams, superior customer service, and doing business with people who love dogs. Running this business over the years, we’ve made some amazing friends, both two and four-legged variety, and we appreciate you letting us share in the lives of your pups. Thanks again for your support.
Gold – Camp Run-A-Mutt
2900 Fourth Ave., Ste 206
camprunamutt.com
858-272-6310
Silver – Little Buddies Pet Care
lovelittlebuddies.com
619-481-8202
Pet Groomer
Gold – Pet Palace
3827 Ray St.
petpalcegroomingsd.com
619-291-6565
Silver – Fido & Co. Canine Country Club
2811 University Ave.
fidoandcompany.com
619-295-9663
Pharmacy
Gold – A.H.F. Pharmacy
3940 Fourth Ave., Ste 150
ahfpharmacy.org | 619-574-9700
Silver – Medical Center Pharmacy
3904 Park Blvd.
mcprx.com | 619-295-3109
Pilates
Gold – Beyond Pilates
423 W. University Ave.
beyondpilates.com
619-872-2593
Silver – The Pilates Spot
3524 Adams Ave.
thepilatesspotsd.com
619-546-0554
Plumber
Gold – Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air
9085 Aero Drive, Ste B
billhowe.com | 619-286-6348
Silver – Ideal Plumbing Heating Air Electrical
5161 Waring Road
idealservice.com | 619-583-7963
Real Estate Agent
Gold – Tony Azar
3930 Idaho St.
tonyazar.com | 619-944-9601
Silver – Jeffrey Rowling
636 San Antonio Ave.
rowlingrealty.com/about-san-diego-realtors
858-522-0443
Real Estate Office
Gold – Ascent Real Estate
6112-A Regents Road
ascentrealestate.net
858-453-3500
Silver – The Metropolitan Group
3930 Idaho St.
sdmetrogroup.com
619-260-1977
Silver – Rowling Realty
636 San Antonio Ave.
rowlingrealty.com/about-san-diego-realtors
858-522-0443
Retirement Living
Gold – St. Paul’s Manor
2635 Second Ave.
stpaulseniors.org/services/st-pauls-manor
619-239-2097
Silver – Merrill Gardens
2567 Second Ave. | 619-752-1099
Solar Company Gold – Sullivan Solar
8949 Kenamar Drive, Ste #101
sullivansolarpower.com
858-271-7758
Silver – Solartech
9410 Bond Ave., El Cajon
solartechonline.com/SanDiego
619-743-9193
Tanning Salon
Gold – iTan Hillcrest
660 University Ave.
itan.com/locations/hillcrest
619-298-1826
Silver – Hollywood Tans
9331 Mission Gorge Road, Ste 106, Santee
hollywoodtansantee.com
619-258-4248
Tattoo/Piercing Studio
Gold – Church of Steel
1433 University Ave., A
churchofsteel.com
619-232-5752
Silver – Avalon Tattoo II
1502, 3039 Adams Ave.
avalontattootwo.com
619-280-1957
Veterinarian/Veterinarian Hospital
Gold – Bodhi Veterinary Hospital
2200 University Ave.
bodhisd.com | 619-225-5838
Silver – Kensington Animal Hospital
3817 Adams Ave.
kensingtonvet.com 619-584-8418
Waxing or Threading Salon
Gold – Palmer Skin Body Waxing + Aesthetics
3900 Fifth Ave., Ste 140
palmerskin.com | 619-481-4087
Silver – LunchboxWax Hillcrest
1040 University Ave., B-205
lunchboxwax.com | 619-831-8877
Yoga Studio
Gold – Pilgrimage of the Heart
2601, 4081 30th St.
pilgrimageyoga.com
619-677-2022
Silver – Corepower Yoga Hillcrest
1080 University Ave.
corepoweryoga.com
619-295-9642
