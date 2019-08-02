San Diego’s businesses, nonprofits, eateries and people are as diverse as the colors that the rainbow flag represents. We enjoy our time at these places and with the people behind their success. Many have been here for decades and have a rich history of supporting our community; some are just starting to make their mark — but all are an integral part of our LGBT community.

This year’s Best of Gay San Diego is a perfect expression of how these people and places affect our lives on an everyday basis. When we solicited our readership, the people spoke loud and clear about those that impact their personal, social, business and recreational lives.

Not only have the people spoken, and the winners recognized, but this also serves as a guide to our local community. So, take notice of these winners. You might find a new place for your favorite food, a nonprofit that you never thought of volunteering for, a business that you need or desire. This issue highlights professionals, influencers, servers of the community, food, dining, art and all the other things that make our gay lives fulfilled, fabulous and fun. Consider this not only a guide and a celebration of our winners, but referrals from your peers to trusted organizations and the people behind them that can enrich your life.

Congratulations to the winners and all the nominees. Thank you for serving and caring for our community. May your success and your impact on our local LGBT community continue.

—SDCNN staff

Dining & Entertainment

American Cuisine

Gold – House of Blues San Diego

1055 Fifth Ave.

houseofblues.com/sandiego

619-299-2583

Silver – Crest Cafe

425 Robinson Ave.

crestcafe.net

619-295-2510

Bakery

Gold – Bread and Cie

350 University Ave.

breadandcie.com | 619-683-9322

Silver – Frost Me Café and Bakery

55 West Date St.

frostme.com | 619-287-2253

Bar

Gold – #1 Fifth Ave.

3845 Fifth Ave.

bit.ly/2YdkcAq | 619-299-1911

Silver – Flicks

1017 University Ave.

sdflicks.com | 619-297-2056

Barbeque

Gold – House of Blues San Diego

1055 Fifth Ave.

houseofblues.com/sandiego

619-299-2583

Gold – Phil’s BBQ

3750 Sports Arena Blvd.

philsbbq.net | 619-226-6333

Silver – Grand Ole BBQ y Asado

15505 Olde Hwy 80, El Cajon

flinnsprings.grandolebbq.com

619-312-0714

Bartender

Gold – Charlie @ Pecs Bar

2046 University Ave.

pecsbar.com | 619-296-0889

Silver – David @ Ortega’s |

A Mexican Bistro

141 University Ave.

ortegas.com | 619-692-4200

Breakfast

Gold – Café on Park

3831 Park Blvd.

cafeonpark.com | 619-293-7275

Silver – Snooze and A.M. Eatery

3940 Fifth Ave.

snoozeeatery.com

619-500-3344

Brewery

Gold – Hillcrest Brewing Company

1458 University Ave.

hillcrestbrewingcompany.com

619-269-4323

Silver – Stone Brewing Co.

2816 Historic Decatur Road

stonebrewing.com

619-269-2100

Brunch

Gold – Baja Betty’s

1421 University Ave.

bajabettyssd.com | 619-269-8510

Silver – Great Maple

1451 Washington St.

thegreatmaple.com

619-255-2282

Buffet

Gold – Barona Resort & Casino

1932 Wildcat Canyon Road, Lakeside

barona.com |619-443-2300

Silver – Valley View Casino & Hotel

16300 Nyemii Pass Place, Valley Center

valleyviewcasino.com

760-291-5500

Burger

Gold – House of Blues San Diego

1055 Fifth Ave.

houseofblues.com/sandiego

619-299-2583

Silver – Burger Lounge

406 W. University Ave.

burgerlounge.com | 619-487-1183

Business Lunch

Gold – Café on Park

3831 Park Blvd.

cafeonpark.com | 619-293-7275

Silver – Baja Betty’s

1421 University Ave.

bajabettyssd.com | 619-269-8510

Casino

Gold – Sycuan Casino Resort

5469 Casino Way, El Cajon

sycuan.com | 619-445-6002

Silver – Barona Resort & Casino

1932 Wildcat Canyon Road, Lakeside

barona.com | 619-443-2300

Catering

Gold – Hanna’s Gourmet

2864 Adams Ave.

hannasgourmetsd.com

619-280-5600

Silver – Banyan Kitchen + Café

2690 Historic Decatur Road

banyankitchensd.com

619-546-0650

Chinese Cuisine

Gold – Hong Kong Restaurant

3871 Fourth Ave.

hongkongrestaurantsd.com

619-291-9449

Silver – Dumpling Inn & Shanghai Saloon

4625 Convoy St.

dumplinginn.com | 858-268-9638

Cocktail

Gold – Martinis Above Fourth | Table + Stage

3940 Fourth Ave.

ma4sd.com | 619-400-4500

Silver – #1 Fifth Ave.

3845 Fifth Ave.

bit.ly/2YdkcAq | 619-299-1911

Coffee Shop

Gold – Lestat’s Hillcrest

1041 University Ave.

lestats.coffee | 619-564-6616

Silver – Influx Café

3000 Upas St., #103

influxcafe.com | 619-795-0680

Comedy Club

Gold – Comedy Heights

4590 Park Blvd.

comedyheights.com

619-993-3402

Silver – Martinis Above Fourth

Table + Stage

3940 Fourth Ave.

ma4sd.com | 619-400-4500

Comfort Food

Gold – House of Blues San Diego

1055 Fifth Ave.

houseofblues.com

619-299-2583

Silver – Crest Café

425 Robinson Ave.

crestcafe.net | 619-295-2510

Dance Club

Gold – Rich’s

1051 University Ave.

richssandiego.com

619-295-2195

Silver – Flicks

1017 University Ave.

sdflicks.com | 619-297-2056

Deli/Sandwich

Gold – The Deli Llama

3702 Fifth Ave.

delillamasd.com | 619-295-4666

Gold – Hillcrest Sandwich Shop & Catering

3780 Fifth Ave., #1

hillcrestsandwich.com

619.293.0247

Dessert

Gold – Extraordinary Desserts

1430 Union St.

extraordinarydesserts.com

619-294-7001

Gold – Chocolat

3896 Fifth Ave.

chocolat-hillcrest.com

619-574-8500

Dinner

Gold – Parma Cucina Italiana

3850 Fifth Ave.

parmaitaliankitchen.com

619-543-0049

Gold – insideOUT

1642 University Ave., #100

insideoutsd.com | 619-888-8623

Donut Shop

Gold – Golden Donut

2360 University Ave.

bit.ly/2OfvdBP | 619-298-2352

Silver – Donut Bar

631 B St.

donutbar.com | 619-255-6360

Drag Queen

Gold – Chad Michaels

Silver – Remington Scott Kienbusch (Mariam T)

Drag Show Venue

Gold – Lips Restaurant

3036 El Cajon Blvd.

lipssd.com | 619-295-7900

Silver – Urban MO’s Bar & Grill

308 University Ave.

urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400

Family Restaurant

Gold – Hob Nob Hill Restaurant

2271 First Ave.

hobnobhill.com | 619-239-8176

Silver – Parma Cucina Italiana

3850 Fifth Ave.

parmaitaliankitchen.com

619-543-0049

Farmers Market

Gold – Hillcrest Farmers Market

3960 Normal St.

hillcrestfarmersmarket.com

619-299-3330

Silver – Little Italy Mercato Farmers’ Market

600 W. Date St.

littleitalysd.com/events/mercato

619-233-3901

Female Impersonator

Gold – Chad Michaels

Silver – Kickxy Vixen-Styles

Fine Dining

Gold – Mister A’s

2550 Fifth Ave.

asrestaurant.com | 619-239-1377

Silver – Trust

3752 Park Blvd.

trustrestaurantsd.com

619-795-6901

First Date

Gold – two.seven.eight.

3687 Fifth Ave.

concepttwoseveneight.com

619-278-0080

Silver – Jaynes Gastropub

4677 30th St.

jaynesgastropub.com

619-563-1011

Food Server

Gold – Dennis @ Urban MO’s Bar & Grill

308 University Ave.

urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400

Silver – Sunny @ Urban MO’s Bar & Grill

308 University Ave.

urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400

Food Truck

Gold – Miho Gastrotruck

4696 Ruffner St., Ste A

amihoexperience.com

619-323-2866

Silver – The Groovy Greek

San Diego

thegroovygreekfoodtruck.com

760-410-3159

French Cuisine

Gold – Bleu Bohéme

4090 Adams Ave.

bleuboheme.com | 619-255-4167

Silver – Au Revoir French Bistro

420 Robinson Ave.

aurevoirbistrohillcrest.net

619-268-2400

Greek Cuisine

Gold – Olympic Café

2310 University Ave.

olympiccafesd.com

619-692-9082

Silver – Alexi’s Greek Café

3863 Fifth Ave.

bit.ly/2y2Rurp | 619-297-1777

Happy Hour

Gold – Baja Betty’s

1421 University Ave.

bajabettyssd.com | 619-269-8510

Silver – Urban MO’s Bar & Grill

308 University Ave.

urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400

Health Food Store

Gold – Nutrimart Nutrition Superstore

3854 Fifth Ave.

nutrimartusa.com/nutrimart-hillcrest

619-220-6808

Silver – Jimbo’s…Naturally!

92 Horton Plaza

jimbos.com | 619-308-7755

Healthy Dining

Gold – LIV Juice Bar and Smoothies

1251 University Ave.

bit.ly/2OeB6PK |619-688-3997

Silver – Plumeria Vegetarian Restaurant

661 Park Blvd.

myplumeria.com | 619-269-9989

Silver – Freshii

freshii.com | 619-323-0723

Hot Wings

Gold – Hillcrest Brewing Company

1458 University Ave.

hillcrestbrewingcompany.com

619-269-4323

Silver – Wingstop

3085 University Ave.

urbnnorthpark.com

619-255-7300

Indian Cuisine

Gold – Tandoori Hut

3890 Fifth Ave.

tandoorihutsandiego.com

619-295-4488

Gold – India Palace Banquet & Catering

3960 Fifth Ave.

indiapalacehc.com

619-294-8886

Silver – Taste of the Himalayas

1260 University Ave.

tasteofthehimalayassandiego.com

619-888-5853

Italian Cuisine

Gold – Parma Cucina Italiana

3850 Fifth Ave.

parmaitaliankitchen.com

619-543-0049

Silver – Arrivederci

3845 Fourth Ave.

arrivederciristorante.com

619-299-6282

Japanese Cuisine

Gold – Izakaya Masa

928 Fort Stockton Drive

izakayamasa.com | 619-542-1354

Silver – Ichiban

1449 University Ave.

ichibansushisandiego.com

619-299-7203

Jazz Bar

Gold – Martinis Above Fourth | Table + Stage

3940 Fourth Ave.

ma4sd.com | 619-400-4500

Silver – Havana 1920

548 Fifth Ave.

havana1920.com | 619-369-1920

Juice Bar

Gold – Jamba Juice

510 Robinson Ave.

jamba.com | 619-683-2582

Silver – LIV Juice Bar and Smoothies

1251 University Ave.

bit.ly/2OeB6PK | 619-688-3997

Late-Night Dining

Gold – Crest Cafe

425 Robinson Ave.

crestcafe.net | 619-295-2510

Gold – Red Fox Room and Steakhouse

2223 El Cajon Blvd.

redfoxsd.com | 619-297-1313

Gold – Starlite

3175 India St.

starlitesandiego.com

619-358-9766

Live Music Venue

Gold – House of Blues San Diego

1055 Fifth Ave.

houseofblues.com/sandiego

619-299-2583

Silver – Martinis Above Fourth | Table + Stage

3940 Fourth Ave.

ma4sd.com | 619-400-4500

Live Theatre Venue

Gold – Diversionary Theatre

4545 Park Blvd., #101

diversionary.org | 619-220-0097

Gold – The Old Globe

1363 Old Globe Way

theoldglobe.org | 619-234-5623

Silver – San Diego Repertory Theatre

79 Horton Plaza

sdrep.org | 619-544-1000

Local Destination

Gold – Balboa Park

San Diego

balboapark.org | 619-239-0512

Silver – Hotel del Coronado

1500 Orange Ave.

hoteldel.com | 619-435-6611

Lunch

Gold – Common Stock

3805 Fifth Ave.

eatcommonstock.com

619-738-3425

Silver – Pete’s Seafood and Sandwich

3382 30th St.

bostonpetes.com | 619-255-8940

Margarita

Gold – Baja Betty’s

1421 University Ave.

bajabettyssd.com

619-269-8510

Silver – Miguel’s Cocina

2444 San Diego Ave.

miguels-cocina.com

619-298-9840

Silver – Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant

4050 Adams Ave.

poncesrestaurant.com

619-282-4413

Martini

Gold – Martinis Above Fourth | Table + Stage

3940 Fourth Ave.

ma4sd.com | 619-400-4500

Silver – insideOUT

1642 University Ave., #100

insideoutsd.com | 619-888-8623

Mexican Cuisine

Gold – El Zarape Mexican Eatery

3038 Adams Ave.

elzarapeeatery.com

619-794-0358

Silver – Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant

4050 Adams Ave.

poncesrestaurant.com

619-282-4413

Movie Theater

Gold – Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinemas

3965 Fifth Ave., #200

landmarktheatres.com

619-298-2904

Silver – The Lot

2620 Truxtun Road

thelotent.com |619-566-0069

Neighborhood Bar

Gold – #1 Fifth Ave.

3845 Fifth Ave.

bit.ly/2YdkcAq | 619-299-1911

Silver – Urban MO’s Bar & Grill

308 University Ave.

urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400

New Restaurant

Gold – insideOUT

1642 University Ave., #100

insideoutsd.com | 619-888-8623

Silver – Common Stock

3805 Fifth Ave.

eatcommonstock.com

619-738-3425

Silver – Kairoa Brewing Company

4601 Park Blvd.

kairoa.com | 619-295-1355

Night Club

Gold – Rich’s

1051 University Ave.

richssandiego.com

619-295-2195

Silver – Flicks

1017 University Ave.

sdflicks.com | 619-297-2056

Outdoor Bar

Gold – Kairoa Brewing Company

4601 Park Blvd.

kairoa.com | 619-295-1355

Gold – Urban MO’s Bar & Grill

308 University Ave.

urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400

Silver – Gossip Grill

1220 University Ave.

gossipgrill.com | 619-260-8023

Outdoor/Patio Dining

Gold – Urban MO’s Bar & Grill

308 University Ave.

urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400

Silver – Kairoa Brewing Company

4601 Park Blvd.

kairoa.com | 619-295-1355

Silver – The Prado

1549 El Prado

cohnrestaurants.com

619-557-9441

Pet-Friendly Dining

Gold – Kairoa Brewing Company

4601 Park Blvd.

kairoa.com | 619-295-1355

Silver – two.seven.eight.

3687 Fifth Ave.

concepttwoseveneight.com

619-278-0080

Place for a Hook Up

Gold – Club San Diego

3955 Fourth Ave.

clubsandiego.com

619-295-0850

Silver – Pecs Bar

2046 University Ave.

pecsbar.com | 619-296-0889

Pho/Noodle House

Gold – Pho Fifth Avenue

3807 Fifth Ave.

phofifthavenue.com

619-260-3555

Silver – OB Noodle House & Sake Bar

2218 Cable St.

obnoodlehouse.com

619-450-6868

Pizza

Gold – Bronx Pizza

111 Washington St.

bronxpizza.com | 619-291-3341

Silver – Filippi’s

1747 India St.

realcheesepizza.com

619-232-5094

Poke

Gold – San Diego Poke Company

3533 Adams Ave.

sdpokeco.com | 619-501-5960

Silver – Poki One N Half

3030 University Ave.

onenhalf.com | 858-874-6760

Pride Event

Gold – San Diego Pride Parade & Festival

3620 30th St.

sdpride.org | 619-297-7683

Silver – Rob Benzon Foundation Pride Launch Party

4587 Terrace Drive

robbenzon.org | info@robbenzon.org

Romantic Dining

Gold – Salvatore’s Cucina Italiana

750 Front St.

salvatoresdowntown.com

619-544-1865

Gold – Juniper and Ivy

2228 Kettner Blvd.

juniperandivy.com

619-269-9036

Gold – Mister A’s

2550 Fifth Ave.

asrestaurant.com | 619-239-1377

Gold – Parma Cucina Italiana

3850 Fifth Ave.

parmaitaliankitchen.com

619-543-0049

Rooftop Lounge

Gold – Kairoa Brewing Company

4601 Park Blvd.

kairoa.com | 619-295-1355

Gold – Top of the Bay

1835 Columbia St.

glassdoorsd.com/top-of-the-bay

619-564-3755

Salad

Gold – Tender Greens

110 W. Broadway

tendergreens.com/locations/downtown-sd

619-795-2353

Silver – Olympic Café

2310 University Ave.

olympiccafesd.com

619-692-9082

Seafood

Gold – Mitch’s Seafood Point Loma

1403 Scott St.

mitchsseafood.com

619-222-8787

Silver – The Fish Market

750 N. Harbor Drive

thefishmarket.com

619-232-3474

Spanish Cuisine

Gold – Cafe Sevilla

4016 Wallace St.

barrabarrasaloon.com

619-291-3200

Silver – Bar Bodega

1980 Kettner Blvd., Ste 30

barbodegasd.com

619-544-0500

Sports Bar

Gold – Fiesta Cantina

142 University Ave.

fiestacantina.net | 619-298-2500

Gold – Yard House

1640 Camino del Rio N., Space 157

yardhouse.com | 619-574-0468

Steakhouse

Gold – Donovan’s Steak and Chop House

570 K St.

donovanssteakhouse.com

619-237-9700

Silver – Red Fox Room and Steakhouse

2223 El Cajon Blvd.

redfoxsd.com | 619-297-1313

Silver – Born and Raised

1909 India St.

bornandraisedsteak.com

619-202-4577

Sushi

Gold – Wonderful Sushi

1288 University Ave.

wonderfulsushihillcrest.com

619-291-0240

Silver – Sushi Diner

7530 Mesa College Drive, Ste B

sushidiner1.com | 858-565-1179

Thai Cuisine

Gold – Amarin Thai Cuisine

3843 Richmond St.

amarincorp.com | 619-296-6056

Silver – Lotus Thai Cuisine

3761 Sixth Ave.

hillcrest.lotusthaisd.com

619-299-8272

Vegetarian/Vegan

Gold – Kindred

1503 30th St.

barkindred.com | 619-546-9653

Silver – Café Gratitude

1980 Kettner Blvd.

cafegratitude.com

619-736-5077

Silver – Evolution Fast Food

2965 Fifth Ave.

evolutionfastfood.com |619-550-1818

Wine Bar

Gold – FruitCraft

1477 University Ave.

fruitcraft.com | 877-484-6282

Silver – Négociant Winery

2419 El Cajon Blvd.

negociantwinery.com

619-535-1747

Silver – Vino Carta

2161 India St.

vinocartasd.com | 619-564-6589

Business & Retail

Accountant

Gold – Rowling & Associates

8889 Rio San Diego Drive

rowling.com | 619-295-0200

Silver – Abbas Jenson & Cundari

1940 Fifth Ave.

ajccpa.com | 619-298-9699

Acupuncture

Gold – Circle of Living Wellness Center

4538 Park Blvd.

circleofliving.com | 619-220-0878

Silver – Bodhi Massage and Wellness Center

3678 Fourth Ave.

bodhimassagesandiego.com

619-274-2744

Adult Business

Gold – Pleasures and Treasures

2525 University Ave.

pleasuresandtreasures.biz

619-822-4280

Silver – Manfest San Diego

1295 University Ave.

manfestsd.com | 619-497-1970

Antiques

Gold – India Street Antiques

2361 India St.

indiastreetantiques.com

619-231-3004

Silver – Mission Gallery Antiques

320 W. Washington St.

missiongalleryantiques.com

619-692-3566

Appliance Store

Gold – Appliance Alley

1691 Hancock St.

appliancealley.com

619-291-8452

Art Gallery

Gold – Alexander Salazar Fine Art

225 W. Market St.

alexandersalazarfineart.com

619-531-8996

Silver – Calypso Collective

502 University Ave.

calypsocollective.com

619-228-9459

Silver – Meyer Fine Art Inc.

2400 Kettner Blvd., #104

meyerfineartinc.com

619-358-9512

Attorney

Gold – Susan Hartman

8880 Rio San Diego Drive, #800

sandiegoduilawyersblog.com

619-260-1122

Gold – Rachel Young

101 W. Broadway

rpylaw.com | 619-584-0505

Auto Dealership

Gold – Marvin K. Brown Auto Center

1441 Camino del Rio South

mkb.com | 877-611-6882

Auto Repair Shop

Gold – Mission Hills Automotive

308 W. Washington St.

missionhillsautosd.com

619-299-9367

Silver – Hillcrest Smog Test & Auto Repair

3864 First Ave.

bit.ly/2GqZQO8 | 619-297-4059

Bank

Gold – California Bank and Trust

4305 University Ave.

calbanktrust.com | 619-521-4000

Silver – Union Bank

1201 Fifth Ave.

unionbank.com | 619-230-4666

Barber

Gold – Bear Hair by Chuck Mitchell

4002 Park Blvd., B2

bearhairbychuck.com

619-694-8482

Silver – Vince’s Barber Shop

2030 India St.

littleitalybarbershop.com

619-623-0798

Bike Shop

Gold – Adams Avenue Bicycles

2602 Adams Ave.

aabikes.net | 619-395-8500

Silver – MJ’s Cyclery

3841 Park Blvd.

mjscyclery.com | 619-228-9220

Billiards

Gold – College Billiards

5303 El Cajon Blvd.

college-billiards.com

619-582-4550

Gold – On Cue Billiards

8308 Parkway Drive, La Mesa

oncuebillardsca.com

619-463-8759

Boutique

Gold – La Loupe Vintage

3337 Adams Ave.

laloupevintage.com

619-578-2944

Silver – Loved & Aesthetics

2910 University Ave.

loveand aesthetics.com

619-487-9302

Silver – Sara’s Selections

8376 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa

bit.ly/2Swt1nT | 619-464-1714

Bridal Shop

Gold – D’Angelo Couture Bridal

4560 Alvarado Canyon Road, Ste 2A

dangelocouture.com

619-497-1949

Silver – David’s Bridal

980 Camino De La Reina, Ste A

davidsbridal.com | 619-220-8008

Car Wash

Gold – Uptown Carwash

4157 Normal St.

uptowncarwashsandiego.com

619-297-9274

Silver – North Park Car Wash

3419 University Ave.

northparkcarwashes.com

619-280-5484

Chiropractor

Gold – Fix Body Group

1010 University Ave., C-203

fixbodygroup.com | 619-295-9791

Silver – Inner Balance Institute

1764 San Diego Ave., #140

innerbalanceinstitute.comv

619-543-9999

Collective

Gold – San Diego Recreational Cannabis (SDRC)

1299 Camino del Rio S.

sandiegorecreationalcannabis.com

619-906-5546

Gold – March and Ash

2835 Camino del Rio S., #100

marchandash.com

619-314-7336

Consignment/Resale

Gold – Design Consignment Gallery

8840 Miramar Road

designconsignmentgallery.com

858-800-2405

Silver – Consignment Classics

3602 Kurtz St.

consignmentclassics.net

619-291-3000

Silver – Hillcrest Pawnbrokers

3748 Sixth Ave.

hillcrestpawn.com | 619-297-1224

Cosmetic Services

Gold – Medical Age Management

3911 Normal St.

manageyourage.com

619-795-6700

Silver – Palmer Skin Body Waxing + Aesthetics

3900 Fifth Ave., Ste 140

palmerskin.com | 619-481-4087

Credit Union

Gold – San Diego County Credit Union

502 University Ave.

sdccu.com | 877-732-2848

Silver – Mission Federal Credit Union

269 W. Washington S.

missionfed.com | 858-524-2850

Day Spa

Gold – Bodhi Massage and Wellness Center

3678 Fourth Ave.

bodhimassagesandiego.com

619-274-2744

Silver – Palmer Skin

3900 Fifth Ave.

palmerskin.com | 619-481-4087

Silver – The Knotstop

1080 University Ave.

theknotstop.com | 619-296-5668

Dentist

Gold – Dr. Jeff Keeny

1807 Robinson Ave.

drkeeny.com | 619-295-1512

Silver – Dr. Andrew Zakarian

3501 Fourth Ave.

naturaldentalarts.com

619-574-0900

Dermatologist

Gold – Hillcrest Advanced Aesthetic Dermatology

3737 Fourth Ave.

drheimer.com | 619-299-0700

Silver – Dr. Mona Zohdi Mofid

8929 University Center Lane, #202

drmonamofid.com | 619-412-2371

Doctor

Gold – Daniel J. Bressler, MD

501 Washington St., #705

drdanielbressler.com

619-298-0256

Gold – Janette Gray, MD

3636 Fifth Ave.

cbbwbonline.com | 858-454-9771

Dry Cleaner

Gold – Hillcrest Cleaners

3702 Sixth Ave. | 619-291-2791

Gold – La Mission Cleaners

105 Washington St.

619-295-4139

Gold – Ogden’s Cleaners & Laundry

1294 University Ave.

bit.ly/32MfflP | 619-297-1808

Favorite Community Activist

Gold – Benny Cartwright

Gold – Fernando Lopez

sdpride.org/fernando-lopez

Silver – Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

2260 El Cajon Blvd., Ste 868

sdsisters.org

Favorite Politician

Gold – Assembly member Todd Gloria

1350 Front St., Ste 6054

a78.asmdc.org | 619-645-3090

Silver – San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher

1600 Pacific Highway, Room 335

supervisornathanfletcher.com

619-531-5544

Fighting Gym

Gold – Title Boxing Club San Diego

2852 University Ave.

titleboxingclub.com

619-677-1341

Silver – 10th Planet San Diego Jiu Jitsu

6008 Mission Gorge Road

10thplanetsandieog.com

619-282-5855

Financial Planner

Gold – Mary Stockton – Stockton Financial

4365 Executive Drive, Ste #800

marystockton.com

858-623-8945

Silver – Rowling & Associates

8889 Rio San Diego Drive

rowling.com | 619-295-0200

Florist

Gold – Dave’s Flower Box

2405 El Cajon Blvd.

davesflowerbox.com

619-298-7547

Silver – Green Fresh Florals + Plants

3785 Fourth Ave.

greenfreshflorals.com

619-544-0504

Furniture Store

Gold – Boomerang for Modern

2475 Kettner Blvd.

boomerangformodern.com

619-239-2040

Silver – India Street Antiques

2361 India St.

inidastreetantiques.com

619-231-3004

Garden Supply

Gold – Walter Andersen Nursery

3293, 3642 Enterprise St.

walteranderson.com

619-224-8271

Silver – Armstrong Nursery

10320 Friars Road

armstronggarden.com

619-563-1433

Gym/Workout Studio

Gold – Fitness Together

4019 Goldfinch St.

fitnesstogether.com/mission-hills

619-794-0014

Silver – Adam Winter Lifestyle

3974 Dove St.

adamwinterlifestyle.com

619-981-2326

Hair Salon

Gold – Bear Hair by Chuck

4002 Park Blvd., B2

bearhairbychuck.com

619-694-8482

Silver – Richard Joseph Salon

1717 University Ave.

richardjosephs.com

619-542-1144

Hardware Store

Gold – Hillcrest Ace Hardware

1003 University Ave.

acehardware.com | 619-291-5988

Silver – North Park Hardware

3090 University Ave.

bit.ly/2Ya5PwZ | 619-295-2125

Hospital

Gold – UCSD

200 W. Arbor Drive

health.ucsd.edu | 858-667-7000

Silver – Scripps Mercy Hospital

4077 Fifth Ave.

bit.ly/32PLQay | 619-294-8111

Hotel

Gold – The Lafayette Hotel

2223 El Cajon Blvd.

lafayettehotelsd.com

619-296-2101

Silver – Hotel del Coronado

1500 Orange Ave. Coronado

hoteldel.com | 619-522-8082

Insurance Broker

Gold – Ronald Ferrero-Pham – Farmers Insurance

4682 Iowa St., Ste 202

bit.ly/2Zbo6eA | 619-325-4555

Gold – Hal Wilson – Farmers Insurance

16516 Bernardo Center Drive, Ste 150

bit.ly/2Y4IMZq | 858-487-4880

Jeweler

Gold – Stuart Benjamin & Co. Jewelry Designs

7510 Hazard Center Drive, #405

stuartbenjamin.com

619-297-7666

Silver – Leo Hamel Fine Jewelers

1851 San Diego Ave., Ste 130

leohamel.com | 619-299-1500

Silver – Jewels on 5th

6975 Fifth Ave., #130

jewelson5th.com | 619-269-5853

Local Community Event

Gold – San Diego Pride Parade and Festival

3620 30th St.

sdpride.org | 619-297-7683

Silver – San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus’ “Jingle”

sdgmc.org | 619-432-2244

Silver – San Diego Leather Pride

sdleatherpride.org

Manicure/Pedicure

Gold – Beauty Lounge

3745 Fifth Ave.

hillcrestbeautylounge.com

619-255-2591

Silver – Bayside Nail & Spa

900 Bayfront Court, #105

bit.ly/2ObH2sD | 619-677-3338

Massage

Gold – The Knotstop

1080 University Ave.

theknotstop.com | 619-296-5668

Silver – Markham Petty

Optometrist

Gold – Urban Optiks

3788 Park Blvd.

uoosd.com | 619-683-2020

Silver – The UnOptical

1010 University Ave., C109

theunoptical.com | 619-655-5369

Personal Trainer

Gold – Ryan Gans

4019 Goldfinch St.

fitnesstogether.com

619-794-0014

Silver – Brian White Fitness

3919 Fourth Ave., Ste D

youshouldbedoinglit.com

619+800-1625

Pet Boarding/Daycare

Thank you for the votes folks. San Diegans and Camp Run-A-Mutt agree that cage-free is the only way to go. No longer does board = bored. Camp Run-A-Mutt created this concept nine years ago with the commitment to letting dogs be dogs. It’s a no brainer when dogs are so easy: they love sun, grass, water (to splash and drink), other dogs, people and no cages. And their humans love our Muttcams, superior customer service, and doing business with people who love dogs. Running this business over the years, we’ve made some amazing friends, both two and four-legged variety, and we appreciate you letting us share in the lives of your pups. Thanks again for your support.

Gold – Camp Run-A-Mutt

2900 Fourth Ave., Ste 206

camprunamutt.com

858-272-6310

Silver – Little Buddies Pet Care

lovelittlebuddies.com

619-481-8202

Pet Groomer

Gold – Pet Palace

3827 Ray St.

petpalcegroomingsd.com

619-291-6565

Silver – Fido & Co. Canine Country Club

2811 University Ave.

fidoandcompany.com

619-295-9663

Pharmacy

Gold – A.H.F. Pharmacy

3940 Fourth Ave., Ste 150

ahfpharmacy.org | 619-574-9700

Silver – Medical Center Pharmacy

3904 Park Blvd.

mcprx.com | 619-295-3109

Pilates

Gold – Beyond Pilates

423 W. University Ave.

beyondpilates.com

619-872-2593

Silver – The Pilates Spot

3524 Adams Ave.

thepilatesspotsd.com

619-546-0554

Plumber

Gold – Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air

9085 Aero Drive, Ste B

billhowe.com | 619-286-6348

Silver – Ideal Plumbing Heating Air Electrical

5161 Waring Road

idealservice.com | 619-583-7963

Real Estate Agent

Gold – Tony Azar

3930 Idaho St.

tonyazar.com | 619-944-9601

Silver – Jeffrey Rowling

636 San Antonio Ave.

rowlingrealty.com/about-san-diego-realtors

858-522-0443

Real Estate Office

Gold – Ascent Real Estate

6112-A Regents Road

ascentrealestate.net

858-453-3500

Silver – The Metropolitan Group

3930 Idaho St.

sdmetrogroup.com

619-260-1977

Silver – Rowling Realty

636 San Antonio Ave.

rowlingrealty.com/about-san-diego-realtors

858-522-0443

Retirement Living

Gold – St. Paul’s Manor

2635 Second Ave.

stpaulseniors.org/services/st-pauls-manor

619-239-2097

Silver – Merrill Gardens

2567 Second Ave. | 619-752-1099

Solar Company Gold – Sullivan Solar

8949 Kenamar Drive, Ste #101

sullivansolarpower.com

858-271-7758

Silver – Solartech

9410 Bond Ave., El Cajon

solartechonline.com/SanDiego

619-743-9193

Tanning Salon

Gold – iTan Hillcrest

660 University Ave.

itan.com/locations/hillcrest

619-298-1826

Silver – Hollywood Tans

9331 Mission Gorge Road, Ste 106, Santee

hollywoodtansantee.com

619-258-4248

Tattoo/Piercing Studio

Gold – Church of Steel

1433 University Ave., A

churchofsteel.com

619-232-5752

Silver – Avalon Tattoo II

1502, 3039 Adams Ave.

avalontattootwo.com

619-280-1957

Veterinarian/Veterinarian Hospital

Gold – Bodhi Veterinary Hospital

2200 University Ave.

bodhisd.com | 619-225-5838

Silver – Kensington Animal Hospital

3817 Adams Ave.

kensingtonvet.com 619-584-8418

Waxing or Threading Salon

Gold – Palmer Skin Body Waxing + Aesthetics

3900 Fifth Ave., Ste 140

palmerskin.com | 619-481-4087

Silver – LunchboxWax Hillcrest

1040 University Ave., B-205

lunchboxwax.com | 619-831-8877

Yoga Studio

Gold – Pilgrimage of the Heart

2601, 4081 30th St.

pilgrimageyoga.com

619-677-2022

Silver – Corepower Yoga Hillcrest

1080 University Ave.

corepoweryoga.com

619-295-9642