By Nicole Murray Ramirez | Conversations with Nicole

In only two years, it will not only be the most important presidential election in our lives but San Diego will also be electing a new mayor as Mayor Kevin Faulconer will be termed out.

In the forward months, Todd Gloria will likely be announcing his candidacy for mayor. Gloria will be one of the most qualified candidates ever to run for mayor as he has served our city as interim-mayor, City Council president and Councilmember, as well as currently serving as the Majority Whip of the California State Assembly. Every poll shows that Gloria is a clear front runner and his election would make history as San Diego’s first elected mayor of color and gay mayor.

Gloria, who was born and raised in San Diego, is the son of a gardener. He is one of us … hard working and a renter who will be running against two millionaires. Let’s elect Todd Gloria for mayor in 2020.

Additionally, Councilmember Chris Ward is predicted to run for State Assemblyman in 2020. Ward spent years as a chief of staff to a state senator and knows our state capitol like the back of his hand. He has been an outstanding councilmember and will make a great addition as the State Assemblyman in 2020.

LGBT community leaders and activists do not want to see our community split with LGBT candidates. So most here are getting behind Stephen Whitburn for City Council District 3 in 2020. Whitburn, who currently works for the American Cancer Society, has also worked for the Red Cross. Yes, Whitburn is a true proven public servant and that’s why so many of us will be supporting him for City Council in 2020.

‘Straight baiting’ is disgraceful

In the last two local elections a new negative and disgraceful style of negative campaigning and smears has developed — and what’s worse its being done by LGBT candidates.

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore has an outstanding pro-LGBT civil rights record, not only in establishing the first LGBT Advisory Board but changing the protocol when it comes to transgender inmates. Yet Sheriff Gore’s openly gay opponent “straight baited” him and tried to portray Gore as anti-gay and transphobic when it was far from the truth.

The worse and most vicious straight baiting was against Councilmember Lori Zapf whose opponent Jennifer Campbell — who happens to be Lesbian — let ads run against Zapf that warned people of Zaph’s supposedly anti-gay agenda and included old quotes from Zapf said decades ago.

Zapf was last seen on AIDS Walk stage and has a solid pro-LGBT civil rights voting record. Personally, I know she was hurt over the ugly ads. Shame on you Campbell. Straight baiting is just as bad as gay baiting.

Politics, people, opinions

The San Diego City Council will now have three LGBT councilmembers and word is that Kevin Beiser will be running for District 7 so that will make four.

Beiser, you won your re-election to the school board by over 70 percent so please start taking down all those damn signs.

David Alvarez is losing his college board race. Thank goodness. Colorado’s newly elected openly gay Governor Jared Polis has strong family ties in San Diego.

And rumor has it Congressman Duncan Hunter will make a deal and resign from Congress, and a special election will be called with Carl DeMaio being a clear front runner. Among names being mention for County Supervisor are Marti Emerald, Nora Vargas and Ben Hueso. Newly elected County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher needs more Democrats elected to this board.

—Nicole Murray Ramirez has been writing a column since 1973. He has been a Latino/gay activist for almost half a century and has advised and served the last seven mayors of San Diego. Named the “Honorary Mayor of Hillcrest” by a city proclamation, he has received many media awards including from the prestigious San Diego Press Club. Reach Nicole at Hillcrestqueen5@gmail.com.

Editor’s Note: The opinions written in this column are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent the opinions of the staff and/or publisher of Gay San Diego and/or its parent company, San Diego Community News Network (SDCNN). The newspaper and its staff should be held harmless of liability or damages.