A little drizzle didn’t stop thousands of people coming out for the annual AIDS Walk & Run San Diego on Sept. 28. Funds raised from this annual event provides monies to support The San Diego LGBT Community Center’s local HIV support services and prevention programs, distributed through several San Diego organizations. AIDS Walk & Run started in 1985 with community leaders Susan Jester and the late Gary Rees and Albert Bell organizing the first event as the San Diego Walks for Life. (Photos by Big Mike Phillips)

