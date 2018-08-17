35th annual Hillcrest CityFest draws thousands

Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

Around 150,000 people gathered in the heart of Hillcrest for the 35th annual Hillcrest CityFest Arts and Music Festival on Aug. 12. Often branded as “Pride Light,” and “Pride 2.0,” CityFest is a celebration of the landmark Hillcrest sign, and the residents and businesses that make Hillcrest thrive.

Each year CityFest celebrates the Hillcrest tradition of being “champions” for equality, diversity and inclusion. This year’s festival was no different. With nine blocks of the city blocked off for the festival, the streets were lined with food vendors, artists, live bands, DJs, carnival rides, a children’s zone and street artists who entertained the crowds throughout the day and into the night’s after dark dance extravaganza.

Unique to this year, VIP ticket sales, and stands throughout the festival were used to raise funds for the installation of rainbow crosswalks in Hillcrest.

Cityfest was hosted by Fabulous Hillcrest — a product of the Hillcrest Business Association that is geared towards providing community members and visitors with a complete resource guide to everything Hillcrest.

To find out more information on how you can continue to donate for the rainbow crosswalks in Hillcrest, visit fabuloushillcrest.com.