A. Brad Truax Award winner for 2018: Joe Burke

By Ian Morton

December remains a nostalgic time for me, as it marks the anniversary of my start as a columnist for Gay San Diego, when I profiled the 2011 A. Brad Truax Award winner, Elizabeth Johnson, née Brosnan, who was at that time the executive director of Christie’s Place.

It has become my December tradition, which also happens to be World AIDS Month, to profile that year’s winner.

Named for Dr. Brad Truax, the top award given at the reception held in his memory is presented to an individual that embodies his spirit of compassionate advocacy for people living with HIV/AIDS. The Truax awards present an opportunity to nominate those who push for advocacy and services in the San Diego HIV community and give recognition to those who work both as visible leaders and behind the scenes.

Joe Burke, the recipient of the 2017 A. Brad Truax Award, began his advocacy work in a different sort of way — as a member of the music industry in the 1980s, working with Elektra Records. Though at that time, it may not have been “marketable” for vocalists and lead singers in bands to be “out” as LGBT individuals, the production side of the industry became a bastion of safety for the queer community.

“It might surprise some to know that the music and entertainment business was a ‘safe haven’ for gays,” Burke explained. “There were actual consequences for any sort of gay-bashing or mistreatment. While they may have been in the closet, many of the executives and owners were gay, so there were repercussions for abuse, as early as the 1970s.

“It was around this time that people who I met, through theater and the music industry, literally started dropping dead,” he continued. “I’m still kind of surprised that it took us as long to catch on to it [AIDS], which you know was initially ‘GRID’ [Gay-Related Immune Deficiency]. Really, I feel like we lost an entire generation in the record and entertainment business.”

Within the industry, Burke worked not only bi-coastally, but internationally, and was privy to the evolution of media representation, as talent was recognized and marketing determined. A significant breakthrough he personally witnessed was the scouting and signing of Culture Club, in London.

“I remember getting a call from Epic Records vice president of national promotion, Frank DiLeo, asking me if I had a couple days off to travel with him to check out a band in London,” Burke recalled. “On the flight, he showed me the bio and let me hear the demo, which was very in line with the ‘New Romantic’ sound at the time, but he would not show me a photo. When they took the stage — in full on cross-dressing — I had no idea how we would make this work. We ended up prohibiting any DJs or promoters from releasing photos of Boy George and Culture Club until their music reached top five on the Billboard charts. This was our way of introducing new ideas of gender and sexuality to the broader masses.”

While working in London, Burke became acquainted with Mark Aston, a gay rights and HIV activist. He had the opportunity to witness the coalition between lesbian and gay activists and the Miner’s Union, which took place at that time, a moment in history that galvanized Burke’s belief that coalitions could happen among the most unlikely of allies. Stories of that time were chronicled in the 2014 U.K. film called, “Pride.”

Returning to Los Angeles, Burke continued in the music industry and also spent time working with the office of then-Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley to advocate for those living with AIDS. Bradley soon signed the city’s AIDS anti-discrimination bill in 1985, and was also known for signing the first “homosexual rights” bill in 1979.

Paralleling these legislative victories, Joe found himself increasingly involved with music projects that supported or promoted awareness about HIV/AIDS. He found advocacy and messaging opportunities in the LA Street Scene music festival, which raised seed funds for AIDS Project Los Angeles; and he worked to hit the underground clubs — where risk was high for HIV transmission — and saw events like “Madonna’s Dance for AIDS.” He viewed these moments as the music industry rising up against the death they were experiencing on a daily basis.

As with all things, that momentum eventually began to slow, and Burke found himself becoming more engaged in public policy and intentional activism. AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP) was on the rise, and their slogan “Silence=Death,” had become pervasive as a rallying cry.

In San Diego, Burke is well known within the advocacy community for his cross-border work. In the mid-1990s, his partner at the time (who lived bi-nationally) was diagnosed with late-stage AIDS, and it highlighted the lack of partner services between the U.S. and Mexico. This, combined with Burke’s experience in the business realm, spurred him to champion swiftly implanted, evidence-based programming, accessible to those living with or at risk for HIV, on both sides of the U.S./Mexico border.

“We are sister communities,” he emphatically stated. “Infectious disease doesn’t recognize that border, and we need to be able to have conversations, and at least share best practices. Can we have effective bi-national partner services?”

A current passion of Burke’s is the Border Health Profile, which he hopes to see collect the epidemiological data necessary to formulate sound strategies to combat HIV in the border region.

Engaged with the California Planning Group (for HIV) and the California State Office of AIDS, Burke was happy to see the San Diego Board of Supervisors adopt the World Health Organization’s “Getting to Zero” strategy, and he is hopeful that this will prompt greater support and engagement by local government in reducing new infections.

While Burke continues to work within the formal framework of HIV advocacy, he hopes to see the music industry return as part of that message again. One dream is to see a border-based music festival, not dissimilar to LA Street Scene, where they provide HIV and PrEP messaging, testing and linkage to care.

“These are the venues where we need to have harm reduction available,” he said. “We have these at-risk communities who love the music and will show up for these types of events. These are the spaces where we can continue to normalize the conversations that can create a healthier San Diego and Tijuana. We have to face that ‘sex, drugs and rock and roll’ still happens, so let’s show up in those same venues.”

To learn more about Brad Truax, visit bit.ly/2D0KdJQ.

— Ian D. Morton is the director of operations at San Diego Human Dignity Foundation and produces the Y.E.S. San Diego LGBTQ youth conference. To nominate an individual or nonprofit for this column, please email the information to ian@sdhdf.org.