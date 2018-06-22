A circus show of taste

By B.J. Coleman

Deli Llama delivers in more ways than one

Delicious, nutritious food served with equal helpings of fun and whimsy, all in a comfortable, welcoming environment. Who could ask more of a deli shop? The Deli Llama offers all that and more to delight breakfast and lunch customers.

The delight is in the wonderful food prepared from scratch, in the friendly, efficient staff, and in the unusually titled menu items, most named for circus, sideshow and carnival acts. Miniature circus memorabilia and posters decorate the cozy corner shop, housed in a building dating to the early 1920s. The Deli Llama is more than a three-ring show, though.

The Deli Llama has received multiple “Best of” awards, 31 as of mid-June. The various awards have recognized the shop for Best Sandwich, Best Deli, and Best Lunch. Deli Llama staffers take great pride in these awards, displaying the certificates in the shop, including seven Best of Gay San Diego awards.

“I hear people tell me over and over, ‘This the best sandwich I’ve ever had,’” shop owner Laura Sullivan said. She attributes the shop’s success to pairing quality food with excellent, personalized customer service.

“It’s funny, but people say they can taste that we care,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan had no lengthy background in food service and hospitality enterprises when, after her 2009 divorce, she needed to find a way to support herself. She had studied telecommunications and film before working as a singer, with wild animals and even taking on a stint as Carrie Fisher’s personal assistant. Sullivan’s father had a work office around the corner from the former deli on the site of today’s Deli Llama, when he heard that the then-owner planned to sell. He suggested his daughter try her hand at the deli business.

And the origin of the whimsical shop name?

“Our family likes to play on words,” Sullivan said. “And I really like circus animals. We were trying to come up with a name, and we all laughed when I thought of The Deli Llama, but then I said that’s it, that’s going to be the name, for a circus llama as ringmaster.”

Her philosophy guiding the business was simple. She has been a practicing Buddhist for 31 years.

“I believe it’s important how we treat people,” Sullivan said. “I consider this a sacred thing, that people trust me to feed them. We are quick in filling orders, but people do have to stand and wait. I wanted customers to have a fun experience while they are here.”

Sullivan’s mother is a gourmet chef, so Sullivan borrowed some of mom’s recipes and sought out others. Classic deli sandwiches have been upgraded with premium ingredients and inspired taste additions. Paninis are there for diners who want warmth in their deli meal. The salads include veggie offerings and heftier meaty salads.

Two soups, made fresh daily, are on the menu, offered by cup or bowl size. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free choices are available also. And customers in a hurry can grab and go with a container of Tuscan potato salad (with or without bacon) or The Mermaid (“Mom’s Mac” with tuna).

“I don’t believe in reinventing the wheel,” Sullivan said of taking off from improvements to standard deli sandwich choices. “We have the deli classics, and we’ve added our own twist.”

According to Sullivan, the most popular sandwiches are the Fire Eater (The Deli Llama’s version of the turkey, pepperjack classic) and the Ring Master (turkey club). A lunch sampling of Deli Llama fare demonstrated that these are among the best sandwiches around.

The Tattooed Lady (Mom Sullivan’s tuna salad sandwich, with white albacore, avocado and sprouts) is incredibly delicious, as is Mom’s Mac with Tuna (macaroni and cheese with tuna fish). The Ring Master is indeed an impressively tasty turkey club sandwich, with roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo and mustard. Another turkey sandwich on the menu is as memorable for reordering again, the Shoulda Woulda Gouda, which partners turkey with smoked Gouda cheese, bacon, fresh basil, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

The deli makes their sauces from scratch in house. Sullivan noted that the meats and cheeses are from Boar’s Head. “Using high quality ingredients takes the sandwiches to an extraordinary level. And we make them in the right balance of ingredients,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan’s business has six employees, all of whom have been working there for several years. “We are like a family,” Sullivan said. With nearly a decade in business and thriving, Sullivan said, “This has been quite the adventure.”

The Del Llama, located at 3702 Fifth Ave., is open weekdays 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturdays, 11 a.m. through 4 p.m., closed on Sundays. Most menu items range in price from $7.25 through $10.95. A couple of child-friendly sandwiches are available, and the shop says it proudly offers 10 percent discounts for military and first responders.

This deli shop delivers, in more ways than one, with scrumptious food that is reasonably priced for such high quality for in-house diners, which can also arrive by delivery at your office or home. Call 619-295-4666 for more information or visit online at delillamasd.com.

—B.J. Coleman is a local freelance journalist and editor/staff reporter with 22nd District Legionnaire. B.J. can be reached at bjcjournalist@gmail.com.