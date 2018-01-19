A Latin-Asian culinary tryst

By Frank Sabatini Jr.

Despite a few name changes over its 15-year history, Isabel’s in Pacific Beach remains a truly cool mainstay for healthy meals that are really too flavorful to be categorized as “health food.”

It was in this daring world of Latin-Asian cuisine conceived by restaurateur and cookbook author Isabel Cruz where I once found myself eating green chili tamales one minute and a big bowl of udon noodles with cinnamon-anise beef the next.

That was back when the place was called Cantina Panaderia.

Cruz later renamed it Isabel’s Cantina although at some point dropped “cantina” from the title. Nevertheless, the culinary fusion that carries through breakfast, lunch and dinner hasn’t changed. Nor has the Zen-like design of the place, which features a formidable Buddha statue standing guard over the dining room’s soothing mix of elements and accordion windows that open up to a sizable front yard.

Visiting recently for lunch as a foursome, we started with an appetizer of chili-lime cucumbers that were sliced and plated on an elongated dish. Dressed also with a few dashes of cumin, there were plenty to go around, although we hardly filled up on them.

As the only meat eater in the group, I ordered a pair of chicken tacos served with tender black beans seemingly absent of lard. The tacos were meaty and piquant and also included plain-looking rice that tasted surprisingly terrific. I couldn’t tell if it was due to some mysterious, invisible seasoning or because it flirted with the squiggles of chipotle cream on the plate.

My fork wandered around the table, first picking up a twirl of pan-fried noodles from a friend who chose the Buddha bowl with extra tofu. I fished out the noodles from a stimulating broth of coconut milk, lemongrass, chili paste and cilantro that resembled Tom yum soup — but better, especially when biting into a nice chunk of shiitake mushroom that I also intercepted.

Another at the table opted for “single happiness,” an entree of grilled brown rice, broccoli, bean sprouts and seasonal veggies served with Thai chili paste, rich peanut sauce and a choice of tofu or grilled chicken. She requested soy chorizo instead, an option available in other dishes on the menu, although our waiter graciously granted her the substitute.

I found the “soyrizo” saltier than most versions I’ve had at other restaurants. (The Kensington Cafe has the best.) It lacked complexity and kick. But everyone else at the table sampling it didn’t seem to mind.

The other in our group feverishly dug into a Mexican chopped salad that he requested with tofu. You can also get it with carnitas, soyrizo or chicken.

It was a big, crisp medley of romaine lettuce, red cabbage, radishes, cucumbers, corn salsa and toasted pepito seeds — all given Latin pizazz with a combination of cumin vinaigrette and cotija cheese ranch dressing. As far as meal-size salads go, this one’s a charmer.

Lettuce wraps, tortas, burritos and house-made tamales round out the lunch menu, which overlaps each day for a few hours with a breakfast menu (available from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) famous for its coconut French toast, breakfast tacos and multi-ingredient “dragon hash” with sage sausage.

Dinner is served starting at 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. That menu flaunts ahi won tons, pineapple fried rice bowls, chile rellenos, chicken diablo, pepita-crusted catch of the day and other dishes that are kept mostly below $20.

Also, evening patrons can still order the green chili tamales I so fondly remember from the first time I set foot into Isabel’s, which audaciously breaks the mold of most Pacific Beach kitchens.

— Frank Sabatini Jr. is the author of “Secret San Diego” (ECW Press), and began his local writing career more than two decades ago as a staffer for the former San Diego Tribune. You can reach him at fsabatini@san.rr.com.