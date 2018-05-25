A look at FilmOut LGBT Festival’s 20th year

By FilmOut San Diego

FilmOut’s annual San Diego LGBT Film Festival returns Thursday, June 7 and runs through Sunday, June 10.

The film screenings will be at Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave. Tickets cost $10–$50 per show, online or at the box office. For more information about each film, visit bit.ly/2kft1II. For post-festival coverage, pick up our next issue of Gay San Diego, out online and on newsstands June 8.

Here is the show schedule for the festival’s 20th year:

Thursday, June 7

OPENING NIGHT

Co-presenters:

CICA, Smirnoff and

Anheuser-Busch

7 p.m.

‘Ideal Home’

(U.S.)

91 minutes

Director: Andrew Fleming

West Coast premiere

The 20th anniversary Opening Night kicks off with Steve Coogan and Paul Rudd in a delightful rom-com with sardonic wit. They co-star as Erasmus and Paul, a bickering gay couple whose life is turned inside out when a 10-year old boy shows up at their door claiming to be Erasmus’ grandson. Neither Paul, nor Erasmus, are ready to give up their extravagant lifestyles to be parents, but maybe this little kid has a thing or two to teach them about the value of family. With Jack Gore, Alison Pill and Jake McDoran.

With:

‘Turn It Around’

(Netherlands)

9-minute short film

Director: Niels Bourgonje

West Coast Premiere

When 15-year-old Bram meets Florian at a house party, he immediately falls for him. There’s only one problem … nobody knows Bram is gay.

‘Femme’

(U.S.)

17-minute short film

Director: Alden Peters

West Coast Premiere

After being shamed by an online hookup for being too femme, Carson must confront his own notions of masculinity and gender roles within the LGBTQ community.

Friday, June 8

Sponsor: Micky’s

1 p.m.

Co-presenter:

San Diego Latino Film Festival

‘Al Berto’

(Portugal)

109 minutes

Director: Vicente Alves do Ó

West Coast Premiere

It’s the summer of ’75 in Sines, Portugal. Al Berto (Ricardo Teixeira), the writer, embodies an entire moving generation. He and his friends exude youth, eccentricity and hope for the future — but right after the fall of Portugal’s dictatorship system, the country is not yet ready for his love story. With Jose Pimentao, Raquel Rocha Vieira, Jose Leite and Joao Villas-Boas.

INTERNATIONAL SPOTLIGHT

Co-presenters:

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

and Promos RK

3:15 p.m.

‘Mario’

(Switzerland)

119 minutes

Director: Marcel Gisler

West Coast Premiere

Mario (Max Hubacher) has fallen in love with new team member Leon (Aaron Altaras), who could pose a threat to Mario’s chances of advancing his soccer career. Before long, their relationship is discovered by their team members and rumors begin to spread beyond the locker room. Mario realizes he must make a decision. Does he risk his fame as a soccer star or lose the only man he’s truly loved?

FESTIVAL SPOTLIGHT

5:30 p.m.

Co-presenters:

RAGE and

Randall & James

‘To A More Perfect Union: U.S. v Windsor’

(U.S.)

63 minutes

Director: Donna Zaccaro

West Coast Premiere

This film tells a story of love, marriage and a fight for equality. The documentary chronicles unlikely heroes — octogenarian Edie Windsor and her attorney, Roberta Kaplan, on their quest for justice. Beyond the story of what became the pivotal case in the marriage equality movement and the compelling personal, legal and political stories behind it, the film also chronicles our continued journey as a people, as a culture, and as citizens with the promise of equal rights.

With:

‘For a Change’

(Israel)

4-minute short film

Director: Keren Nir

Ofer is a transgender man struggling with his developing body and discovering feminine attributes while searching for self-acceptance.

7 p.m.

Co-presenter:

Roberts Electric Service

‘Golden Boy’

(U.S.)

105 minutes

Director: Stoney Westmoreland

West Coast Premiere

James (Mark Elias) is a man who gambles on the dangers of being seen versus the quiet life of desperation and invisibility. Saved by CQ (Lex Medlin), a wealthy businessman with more going on than meets the eye and introduced to a world he’s not ready to navigate. James chases his dreams — while losing himself, one piece at a time. Trust. Seduction. Betrayal. Redemption. With Logan Fahey, Paul Culos and Kimberly Westbrook.

With:

‘Night Shift’

(U.S.)

13-minute short film

Director: Chris Phillips

World Premiere

After a chance meeting years later, two men reignite an incendiary relationship forged by their mysterious shared past.

9:30 p.m.

Co-presenters: Horrible Imaginings, Cinema Junkie, The Film Geeks SD, and iHorror

‘Devil’s Path’

(U.S.)

86 minutes

Director: Matthew Montgomery

World Premiere

This dramatic thriller is Montgomery’s feature directorial debut. Two men (Stephen Twardokus and JD Scalzo) encounter each other on a wooded trail in a dangerous gay cruising park where they find themselves caught up in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse. With Steve Callahan.

With:

‘Fish Tank’

(U.S.)

6-minute short film

Director: Neal Mulani

West Coast Premiere

When a college student goes to his first hook-up with a mysterious older man, he must determine if his anxieties point to a darker truth about his host for the night.

‘Hookup’

(U.S.)

10-minute short film

Director: Stan Madray

West Coast Premiere

Adam is looking for love in all the quick places.

Saturday, June 9

Sponsors: SDGLN and SDPIX

BEST OF LGBT SHORTS: VOLUME 1

11 a.m.

Co-presenter: U.S. Bank

Short 1: ‘Lions in Waiting’

(Canada)

17 minutes

Director: Jason Karman

Ray, the newest hockey team member, fights to have ice-time after being hazed and finds the courage to be comfortable in his own skin.

Short 2: ‘Marguerite’

(Canada)

19 minutes

Director: Marianna Farley

California Premiere

An elderly lady and her nurse develop a friendship that will push her to dig-up unconfessed desires and passions forcing her to make peace with her past.

Short 3: ‘The Jealous Sea’

(U.S.)

13 minutes

Director: Reid Waterer

When Carlos discovers pictures of a nude male model taken by his photographer boyfriend, he becomes engulfed in jealousy.

Short 4: ‘The Quiet Room’

(U.S.)

27 minutes

Director: Sam Wineman

When Michael’s attempt at suicide awakens a psych-ward demon, he must stop her before she kills everyone in the hospital he connects with.

Short 5: ‘Foxy Trot’

(U.S.)

15 minutes

Director: Lisa Donato

A married lesbian couple take ballroom dance lessons in a heteronormative class.

Short 6: ‘Beard’

(U.S.)

18 minutes

Director: Christopher Crompton

West Coast Premiere

Gabe forces his best friend Chrissy to masquerade as his fake girlfriend to hide his sexuality from his peers.

Short 7: ‘Be More Popcorn’

(Italy)

7 minutes

Director: Sara Corbioli

This animated film focuses on the awkward situations of Riley and her friends.

1:15 p.m.

Co-presented by:

American Institute of Bisexuality

‘Say Yes’

(U.S.)

96 minutes

Director: Stewart Wade

World Premiere

A young woman (Leah McKendrick) diagnosed with cancer tries to play matchmaker between her soon-to-be widowed husband (Patrick Zeller) and her bisexual twin brother (Matt Pascua). The conflict/resolve with terminal illness, mortality, compassion and sexual fluidity are all touched upon in this poignant and heartfelt film. With Shari Belafonte, Alberto Manquero, Stefanie Estes and Alexandra Paul.

With:

‘Morning After’

(Canada)

15-minute short film

Director: Patricia Chica

After a long time abroad, a young man returns home and reunites with friends. A sensual game amongst them forces him to confront deep conflicts within himself that lead to a powerful awakening.

WOMEN’S CENTERPIECE

3:30 p.m.

Co-presented by:

FlawLes and Gossip Grill

‘Wild Nights with Emily’

(U.S.)

84 minutes

Director: Madeleine Olnek

West Coast Premiere

Molly Shannon plays Emily Dickinson in this cleverly witty dramedy. The poet’s persona, popularized since her death, became that of a reclusive spinster — a delicate wallflower, too sensitive for this world. This film explores her vivacious, irreverent side that was covered up for years — most notably Emily’s lifelong romantic relationship with another woman (Susan Ziegler). After Emily died, a rivalry emerged when her brother’s mistress (Amy Seimetz) along with editor T.W. Higginson (Brett Gelman) published a book of her now infamous poems.

With:

‘Fishy’

(U.S.)

6-minute short film

Director: Joseph Sulsenti

A man stranded in the middle of the ocean is saved in more ways than one by a mystical sea creature.

5:30 p.m.

Co-presenter:

Woods Real Estate Services

‘The Fabulous Allan Carr’

(U.S.)

90 minutes

Director: Jeffrey Schwarz

Armed with a limitless Rolodex and a Benedict Canyon enclave with its own disco, this documentary shows how Allan Carr threw the Hollywood parties that defined the 1970s. A producer, manager, and marketing genius, Carr built his bombastic reputation amid a series of successes including “Grease” and “La Cage Aux Folles” until it all came crashing down after he produced the notorious debacle of the 1989 Academy Awards. Interviewees include: Patricia Birch, Maxwell Caulfield, Steve Guttenberg, Nikki Haskell, Randy Jones, Randal Kleiser, Sherry Lansing, Lorna Luft, Michael Musto, Robert Osborne, Brett Ratner, Connie Stevens, Alana Stewart, Marlo Thomas and Bruce Vilanch.

With:

‘The Night Cleaner’

(Canada)

5 minute-short film

Director: Blair Fukumura

MEN’S CENTERPIECE

7:30 p.m.

Co-presenter: Ascent Real Estate Inc. and Lawyers Title

‘Still Waiting in the Wings’

(U.S.)

109 minutes

Director: Q. Allan Brocka

This film follows the trials and triumphs of actors waiting tables in Times Square. While dreaming of the Broadway stage, the reality of slinging hash under florescent lights mixes sweet aspirations with bitter drama. There’s no people like show people and there’s no telling what can happen when they’re pitted against each other. Nick Adams, Ed Asner, Carole Cook, Lee Meriwether, Patricia Richardson, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Sally Struthers, Bruce Vilanch and Cindy Williams round out this heartwarming homage to Broadway with some delightful cameos.

With:

‘Luber’

(U.S.)

10-minute short film

Director: Jeff Sumner

A single, awkward businessman finds himself attracted to his hunky, rideshare driver but must fight for a chance with him when they pick up an annoying passenger who wants the driver for himself.

9:45 p.m.

Co-presented by:

Live Magazine TV and Sycuan

‘M/M’

(Canada/Germany)

81 minutes

Director: Drew Lint

Matthew (Antoine Lahaie) is a young Canadian new to Berlin. He’s come to make a fresh start, but he feels the isolation of living in a strange, new city. When he meets Matthias (Nicolas Maxim Endlicher) he is entranced. Beautiful and charismatic, Matthias is everything Matthew wants to be. Soon Matthew’s interest escalates, becoming an obsession. He begins to transform himself to embody the object of his desire, including cutting his hair and getting new clothes. When Matthias gets into a motorcycle accident, the opportunity is too perfect. Matthew is Matthias. In a coma in the hospital, Matthias’ waking life, dreams and memories blur. Where the real ends, the artificial begins.

Sunday, June 10

Sponsors: Gay San Diego and San Diego Uptown News

BEST OF LGBT SHORTS:

VOLUME 2

Co-presenter: Banner Bank

Short 1: ‘A Stranger To Myself’

(Germany)

12 minutes

Director: Jannik Gensler

U.S. Premiere

A young guy hopes to fill his inner emptiness by having sex with strangers.

Short 2: ‘A Boy Named Skye’

(U.S.)

5 minutes

Director: Jimmy Elinski

Through the world of online dating, Skye tries to find a relationship. Downhearted by his failed attempts at love, he might find what he’s looking for when he least expects it.

Short 3: ‘Softcore’

(Canada)

7 minutes

Director: Varun Saranga

West Coast Premiere

Lila and Ashleigh are two bridesmaids who meet and are irrevocably changed through a humorous discussion about love, sexuality and lost relationships.

Short 4: ‘Meet Up’

(U.S.)

25 minutes

Director: Mark Abramowitz

With the promise of weed and a good time, an emotionally starved gay man decides to give an enigmatic stranger a ride home, completely unaware how the night will unfold.

Short 5: ‘Spark’

6 minutes

Director: Aharonit Elior

A girl finds someone to spark her flame.

Short 6: ‘No More We’

(Sweden)

14 minutes

Director: David Färdmar

West Coast Premiere

One morning it’s all over. “There’s No More We,” Hampus says — ice cold — to his fiancé Adrian. For Hampus it’s a total relief to break up from their destructive relationship, for Adrian it’s devastating.

Short 8: ‘Something About Alex’

(Netherlands)

18 minutes

Director: Reinout Hellenthal

A teenager struggling with his gender attempts to reconcile with his identity.

SAN DIEGO SPOTLIGHT

1:15 p.m.

Co-presenter: KPBS

‘San Diego’s Gay Bar History’

(U.S.)

56 minutes

Director: Paul Detwiler

World Premiere

Since WWII, no less than 135 gay bars have operated in San Diego and provided sanctuary for LGBTQ+ people to discover themselves and form community. These institutions have played an integral role in creating spaces for building friendships and fostering activism, as well as serving as spaces for both grieving and celebration. San Diego’s Gay Bar History examines the roles bars have played across three major time periods: after WWII until the birth of the modern gay rights movement in 1969; during the 1970’s and until the onset of HIV in 1981; during the AIDS epidemic (1981–1995), and beyond. Through archival photographs, historic footage, and interviews with bar owners, bartenders and prominent community members, the documentary provides a glimpse into the rich history of San Diego’s gay history and culture.

With:

‘Deviant’

(U.S.)

10-minute short film

Director: Benjamin Howard

Local San Diego Filmmaker

In the early ’60s, a sexually conflicted teenager finds faith and acceptance after escaping the tortures of electrotherapeutic conversion therapy.

‘Saltwater Baptism’

(U.S.)

17-minute short film

Directors: Russell Sheaffer & Jared Callahan

Local San Diego Filmmaker

Santiago is one week away from becoming the first college graduate in his family. For Santi, graduation is both an achievement and a relief; his conservative university has lifestyle bylaws, meaning that he has to hide his sexuality for fear of expulsion.

3:15 p.m.

Co-presenters:

FlawLes and Gossip Grill

‘Freelancers Anonymous’

(U.S.)

81 minutes

Director: Sonia Sebastian

West Coast Premiere

Rushing to get to her pointless job every morning sucks, and Billie (Lisa Cordileone) is not putting up with it anymore. After telling everyone to [expletive] off, she unfortunately has to break the news to her fiancée (Natasha Negovanlis). When she meets a ragtag group of women who are also looking for employment, Billie is struck with the idea of cultivating their skills to create an app, by designing a prototype for an investor launch party. Billie takes the risk of her life, lying to her fiancée in order to buy time until her plan for Freelancers Anonymous can come to fruition. When the wedding and the launch party are booked for the same day, it all comes to a head. With Alexandra Billings, Megan Cavanagh, Grace Rex, Amy Shiels, Haviland Stillwell, Jamison Scala, Jennie McNulty, Cassandra Blair, Jennifer Bartels and Mouzam Makkar.

With:

‘Gabber Lover’

(France)

13-minute short film

Director: Anna Cazenave Cambet

Laurie and Mila, both 13 years old, dance to Gabber music on the shores of a remote lake. Mila is in love with Laurie and she wants to tell her.

5:15 p.m.

Co-presenter: Merrill Lynch

‘Every Act of Life’

(U.S.)

90 minutes

Director: Jeff Kaufman

West Coast Premiere

The story of the groundbreaking life and work of four-time Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally — a personal journey through five decades of the American theatre, the struggle for LGBT rights, triumph over addiction, the power of the arts to shape society … and finding love and inspiration at all ages. At 78 years old, McNally is one of the world’s most renowned, risk-taking playwrights, but he wakes up every day with the spirit of an ambitious and romantic young man. It’s that attitude, mixed with a quiet courage, that makes him one of the best American playwrights. Interviewees include: F. Murray Abraham, Christine Baranski, Zoe Caldwell, Tyne Daly, Edie Falco, John Glover, John Benjamin Hickey, Larry Kramer, Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Joe Mantello, Marin Mazzie, Audra McDonald, Rita Moreno, Jack O’Brien, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, Doris Roberts, Richard Thomas, Stanley Tucci, and Patrick Wilson, plus the voices of Bryan Cranston and Meryl Streep.

With:

‘Expiration Date’

(U.S.)

5-minute short film

Director: Shwenn Shunya Chang

West Coast Premiere

A poetic story about searching for an unexpired romance, a mélange of sexy fantasy and innocent love.

CLOSING NIGHT FILM AND PARTY

7 p.m.

Co-presented by:

West Coast and

Family Health Centers of San Diego

‘Anything’

(U.S.)

97 minutes

Director: Timothy McNeil

Southern California Exclusive San Diego Premiere

Early Landry (John Carroll Lynch) is a kind and decent man. Grief-stricken over the recent death of his wife, Early moves from Mississippi to Los Angeles and into a run-down Hollywood apartment. He is loved by all his neighbors, especially transsexual neighbor Freda (Matt Bomer). The simplicity of their shared loneliness and growing affection must be reconciled with the complexity of their disparate backgrounds. As non-judgmental as its southern protagonist, the film is a deceptively quiet love story and an all too timely parable on the pressing need to bridge barriers and find common ground. With Maura Tierney.

With:

‘Mrs. McCutcheon’

(Australia)

17 minutes

Director: John Sheedy

Having always felt he was born in the wrong body, 10-year-old Tom chooses the name Mrs. McCutcheon rather than the name he was given at birth. Now at his third school he is having trouble settling in and finding acceptance with his peers.