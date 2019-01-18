By Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

With the new year ringing in 2019, Gay San Diego completely revamped its website, making it more user-friendly and mobile-responsive with many new features helping to enhance our online reader’s experience.

(CanStockPhoto.com)With the new makeover, we are able to provide new services to augment our print edition, including more photos in our OUT & About Gay San Diego section, podcasts, videos, audio and more. Readers will also be able to keep track of our social media feeds and our digital calendar — all in one convenient location. It also allows Gay San Diego to publish additional content in between issues as necessary. One of our new features also links you to our neighborhood newspapers that cross serve the San Diego community: San Diego Uptown News, San Diego Downtown News, Mission Times Courier, Mission Valley News and La Mesa Courier.

The ongoing project has been an arduous process — especially as it’s done in-house by our website and social media managers Jess Winans and Sara Butler — and is now something that Gay San Diego is proud to announce. The hard work has paid off, and we are ecstatic with the new results. So far, just in two issues, with the new tools, our stories have shown a dramatic increase in traffic, more shares and reads to our local coverage.

This will not diminish our bi-weekly publications in any way, but we believe that it is imperative that our website works in tandem and expands the scope of news, features and stories to continuously involve our readers.

When prompted, please add your email address so that you will receive our newsletters, which will give you a glimpse of what we have out in print as well as online-only content. It is our ultimate goal to be as engaged online as we strive to be in the community.

Please take time to wander through gay-sd.com and provide us with feedback on what more you would like to see as this is still a project in motion.

—Albert Fulcher can be reached at albert@sdcnn.com.

[Graphic provided by www.canstockphoto.com]