A tale of two ideologies

Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

Leaders of local Dems for Equality and Log Cabin Republicans to debate

After more than a year of political strife, leaders of the two LGBT-centric political organizations within San Diego County — San Diego Democrats for Equality (DFE) and the San Diego branch of the Log Cabin Republicans (LCRSD) — will come together for a one-night debate, and organizers hope to involve the entire community at large in the process.

Planned for Tuesday, May 8, in the auditorium of the San Diego LGBT Community Center, the 90-minute debate will feature Gina Roberts, president of the LCRSD, and William Rodriguez-Kennedy, president of DFE, who will take turns fielding a series of pre-selected topics and questions posed by local leaders and community members. The evening will be moderated by outgoing Gay San Diego editor, Morgan M. Hurley, who was chosen unanimously in a bipartisan vote.

According to their website, the Dems for Equality is “one of the largest Democratic clubs in Southern California and one of the oldest, active LGBT organizations in the United States.”

The national Log Cabin Republicans organization has been active for 40 years and the local chapter’s Facebook page calls it “the nation’s original and largest organization of Republicans who support fairness, freedom and equality for LGBT Americans.”

Producers of this event are Ellen Holzman, a cis lesbian who earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Colorado State University and Meredith Vezina, a trans woman who received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history from San Diego State. The couple, who met in 1990, were first married in 1992 and again in 2013 when marriage equality became legal. They are also founders of Trans Narratives, a video production organization that uses its website and Facebook page “to promote trans visibility and an understanding of trans issues” and documents events related to trans history.

Vezina said she first got the idea for this debate between Roberts and Rodriguez-Kennedy last fall and reached out to Roberts.

Holzman and Vezina helped launch the first Trans Pride and March event in 2014 and started Trans Elders of San Diego in 2015. For the last four years, they have been working with Lambda Archives of San Diego in various capacities. While there they founded the Trans Oral History Project and have offered their services to record the oral histories of other local leaders within the LGB community. The couple was given San Diego Pride’s Spirit of Stonewall Inspirational Couple award in 2017.

They plan to film the debate both for posterity and those who are unable to attend.

To facilitate community involvement in the debate, Holzman and Vezina have also launched a public Facebook page — San Diego LGBTQ Debate found at bit.ly/2Fcjs9z — for this purpose, where members of the community can submit debate topics as well as questions for consideration. It is important to note that the page will be moderated and “inappropriate comments will not be tolerated,” according to Vezina.

An editorial board will also soon be convened to sift through the ideas and questions posed and come up with a balance of topics and related questions that are relevant to the community at large, which will address the issues that are pressing within our political climate today.

The point of this debate is not for Roberts and Rodriguez-Kennedy to state or represent the plank of either of the larger political parties, but to share where the local organizations are coming from and help the community to better understand what drives their beliefs, and where their positions lie.

Neither Roberts nor Rodriquez-Kennedy are running for any office, so the debate will not further a specific cause. It is meant to discuss in an open forum the issues that are important to members of our community who happen to look at these issues from opposite sides of the political spectrum.

Holzman emphasized that the debate itself will be conducted in a civil manner at all times and the audience will be expected to adhere to this call for civility. This will not be a rally nor an opportunity to voice grievances; rather, it will serve as the opportunity to share views and understand each other better.

“[Both sides should] agree that this is a bipartisan, community education event, with a goal to educate and inform community, not to assist any single party or candidate,” stated Dr. Delores Jacobs, CEO of The Center, during the venue’s application process.

This is not the first time Roberts and Rodriquez-Kennedy came together in a bipartisan fashion. Last summer the two local political foes joined forces to memorialize the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting during the San Diego Pride Festival.

“I reached out to him as a community-building opportunity with no political agenda,” Roberts said. “He was all for it immediately and his board, who was not immediately in favor, came around quickly.”

While more information will be made available in the coming months, organizers want to start the dialogue now and get community members thinking about what kinds of topics should be addressed.

While the event will be free to the public, donations — which will be contributed to The Center for the use and clean-up of the space — will be accepted at the door.

To learn more about Trans Narratives, visit bit.ly/2oyONcS.

— Morgan M. Hurley can be reached at morgan@sdcnn.com.

DEBATE BIOS

Republican — Gina Roberts

Gina Roberts has been active in the Republican party since attending high school in East County San Diego. Raised in a family of Democrats, she was the only member to pursue Republican views and has been active in political campaigns since Nixon.

After graduating from UC San Diego with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, Roberts raised a family (she has a daughter and two sons) and ran her own engineering firm. She came out as transgender in 2012 and has been unequivocally open about her entire journey, opening minds and hearts within even the farthest right of her party.

Roberts is the president of the Log Cabin Republicans of San Diego; the vice chair of the Log Cabin Republicans of California; and corresponding secretary for the Escondido Republican Women’s Federated.

In November 2016, Roberts was elected as the first transgender member of the San Diego County Republican Party Central Committee and is a delegate to the California State Republican Party.

She is also an active competitive shooter, tactical shooter, firearms instructor

and a founding board member of the San Diego County Gun Owners PAC. She

is also active in two women’s shooting organizations, “A Girl and A Gun” and “A Well Armed Woman,” where she teaches women how to take charge of their personal safety. Seen as a peacemaker, she is very adept at making diverse groups of people work together for the common good.

She has been involved with numerous start-ups over the years, traveled extensively around the world and is currently establishing a manufacturing plant in rural Pennsylvania. bit.ly/2t8sQWM

Democrat — Will Rodriguez-Kennedy

Will Rodriguez-Kennedy is a nonprofit and political resource development manager, a former award-winning reporter, an activist and a veteran of the US Marine Corps with over a decade of combined military and community service.

In 2008, Rodriguez-Kennedy was honorably discharged from the military under the discriminative “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy. He made international headlines in his fight against the policy, and again as one of the first to attempt to reenlist when the policy was first ruled unconstitutional in 2010.

Since then he has also been active in local politics. His awards include being selected as Veteran of the Year for the 77th Assembly District in 2009; the Nicky Award for Outstanding Community Activist in 2011; and induction onto the San Diego LGBT Community Center’s Benjamin Dillingham and Bridget Wilson Veteran’s Wall of Honor in 2013.

A graduate of the inaugural class of the Young Professional Council’s leadership academy, a program of The Center, Rodriguez-Kennedy also served on the board of directors of San Diego LGBT Pride from 2010 to 2013. Additionally, he served as a member of the San Diego County Veteran’s Advisory Council from 2010-2016.

He currently serves as president of both the California Young Democrats and the San Diego Democrats for Equality, as an executive board member and platform committee member of the California Democratic Party and as a member of the San Diego County Democratic Central Committee. bit.ly/2F7e3kA

Moderator — Morgan M. Hurley

Morgan M. Hurley grew up as the daughter of a newspaper editor and got the writing bug at a young age. She entered the Navy in 1980 and after three increasingly invasive but unsuccessful investigations into her sexuality, she left active duty in 1987 and became a Navy contractor, traveling the world as the first female to work on board aircraft carriers. A year later she rejoined the U.S. Navy Reserve Intelligence Program and remained until retirement in 2003.

She was inducted onto The Center’s Benjamin F. Dillingham and Bridget Wilson Veteran’s Wall of Honor in 2013 and has served as chair of its advisory committee since 2016.

In 2009, she helped launch San Diego Gay & Lesbian News, an online-only media organization, where she served as assistant editor. In 2012, she moved on to San Diego Community News Network (SDCNN), becoming editor of San Diego Downtown News and assistant editor of Gay San Diego. In 2013, she took over as editor of Gay San Diego. She has received various awards from national journalism organizations, including three first place awards from the San Diego Press Club. In 2015, she received the Nicky for Best Journalist and in 2016, she was presented the Michael Portantino Excellence in Journalism Award from the Nicky’s board of governors. In March 2018, she will be stepping away from SDCNN to pursue a new opportunity as director of communications for a local educational consulting firm.