Additional Veterans Day performance Nov. 11 at St. Paul’s Cathedral

By SDCNN Staff

In the first performance since its nationally acclaimed Lincoln Center debut in June 2017, the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus Chamber Chorale returns with “Faith & Freedom: An Evening of Sacred and Patriotic Masterworks.”

Artistic Director RC Haus leads the 40-voice ensemble, the largest of its kind in the country, on a pilgrimage through decades of deeply moving and inspiring masterpieces.

Selections include “God Bless America,” a spirited new arrangement of the “American Armed Forces Medley,” “The Majesty and Glory of Your Name,” and the traditional spiritual “My Soul’s Been Anchored in the Lord.”

“Faith & Freedom” will be presented at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, located at 2728 Sixth Ave. in Bankers Hill, on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m.

As part of the SDGMC’s Faith & Freedom concert, they will also proudly recognize the 2017 inductees into the Benjamin F. Dillingham III and Bridget Wilson LGBT Veterans Wall of Honor, whose induction ceremony took place Nov. 9.

For more information or tickets, visit sdgmc.org.

