Age of Aquaria

RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World tour coming to San Diego

After a whirlwind of performances in Europe and South America, RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour 2018 is heading to San Diego for a one-night show on Oct. 7. Produced by Voss Events, “Drag Race” producers World of Wonder, and VH1, San Diego is one of 32 North American appearances with some of RuPaul’s most unforgettable queens. RuPaul’s celebrity judge Michelle Visage is anticipated to host the San Diego event.

“Werq the World is the official ‘Drag Race’ tour for a reason,” Visage stated. “This is a theatrical production of the highest caliber with ‘Drag Race’ favorites delivering what you crave! You will leave the theater walking on air with joy. It’s a night you won’t soon forget!”

This year’s tour includes some of the series’ most unforgettable queens including season 10 winner Aquaria, runner-ups Asia O’Hara, Kameron Michaels and Eureka. You can also expect to see the werqs of veteran queens Kim Chi (season eight), Valentina (season nine), and Violet Chachki (season seven).

“These queens are celebrating a decade of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ with fierce looks, never-before-seen theatrics and over-the-top production numbers,” added Voss Events Producer Brandon Voss. “The tour is a collaborative effort and it’s incredible to watch the girls come together on some unbelievably creative numbers.”

In anticipation for the San Diego performance at the Balboa Theatre, Gay San Diego had the opportunity to talk with season 10 winner Aquaria.

How has life changed for you since being crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar?

I’ve been traveling around a lot. I mean: a lot! Lots of tours, lots of shows, always out of town and they are never, ever near each other. But who am I to complain, right? I’ve seen plenty of new places that I never thought I’d have the opportunity to see and have met so many fun people. Half my job is based around meeting fans and that’s probably the best part of the job. I like getting to know who all the kids are at my meet-and-greets and I’m always so excited to see all of them when I get into town. Yeah, I may have a few bags under my eyes when I’m greeting you, but bitch, just try my schedule.

When it comes to fashion, you are fierce with your interpretations, and regardless of theme always stood out beautifully. You are Vogue, Glamour, and Elle and more. When did you find your love for fashion?

I’ve loved fashion for as long as I can remember. I would probably count Thierry Mugler, Madonna, and Michele Lamy among my top influencers. You know who else I would count? Raja. Watching Raja on season three was really cool for me. I really loved the way she stomped down the runway in her unique, high-fashion way. Her season featured more sewing challenges than any other, and she won it. I remember watching her and thinking, “Oh, if I was given this cake runway, what would I do?” It prepared me for my season.

Although at times, you dumbed down your talent when it came to many challenges (other than the fashion portion), I found you witty beyond belief. Your impersonation of Melania Trump during the Snatch Game showed me many of your hidden talents. Are you as insecure as you played it during competition?

I am as confident as they come.

What can we expect from Aquaria and company during the tour show?

Go big or go home, right? Earlier this summer, I released a fierce single called “Burn Rubber” (bit.ly/2MxCgUY). It’s high energy, with a little oomph and a bit of crazy fun. It’s a Madonna-esque. I may perform it at Werq the World. Or maybe I won’t. Expect the unexpected.

Now that the competition is over, and you and your drag sisters are touring together, how different is the relationships that you have together than what we saw on the show?

Sometimes those bitches get on my nerves. You try being on a bus with them 24/7! I’m sure they get sick of me, too. But whenever we get on stage, we leave all the nonsense behind and have so much fun together. They really are the most talented group of queens I’ve ever seen.

During and after the tour, what are some of your responsibilities as the Superstar, what are your favorites, and why?

My main responsibility is to make my mark on the world of fashion, drag, even music, because — why the fuck not?

If you had anything you could tell a young drag queen in waiting, what would that be?

Don’t follow anyone’s footsteps. Make your own. I’ve been friends with Sharon Needles for a while now. She would come to visit my shows, hang out, and from there, we became good friends. She’s been along with me for the ride but has never told me how I should look or act. She’s shared suggestions on things, but more about life rather than how to put on an eyelash. The point is, no two queens are alike and what works for one will not necessarily work for another. Do your thing the best way you know how.

If you could talk to anyone about drag, its history and its relevance in today’s society, what would that be?

A large part of drag is about doing your research, honoring fashion icons throughout history, and carrying on their legacy. I think what helped me to win my season was knowing what’s come before me, whether that’s drag or fashion, and just really reinterpreting that. I know things that people don’t expect some 22-year-old to know. I went into the werk room saying all these things and trying to tell people that I knew what I was talking about and no one believed me! I got to show them and prove to them that I do.

Free zone: talk about anything.

We need to fully support queer artists because there are so many talented singers and performers who don’t have large budgets or connections to make their visions happen.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour 2018 comes to San Diego on Oct. 7 at the Balboa Theatre Downtown. For tickets visit bit.ly/2ocrAN0.

