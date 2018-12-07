By Walter G. Meyer | Out of the Archives

On the front of Pattee Library at my alma mater, Penn State, was a quote from Thomas Carlyle, “The true university is a collection of books.” Lately, with all the projects Lambda Archives has undertaken, it has become more apparent to me that a true archive is the dissemination of knowledge. Just having information stored in boxes and on computer servers is meaningless unless that information is accessible and shared with the world.

The ongoing exhibit, “LGBTQ+ San Diego: Stories of Struggles & Triumphs” at Balboa Park’s San Diego History Center has generated many more requests for Lambda Archives to share its knowledge, as did our having assisted with Paul Detwiler’s production of the KPBS documentary “San Diego’s Gay Bar History.”

Our sharing of knowledge takes many forms: walking tours of the LGBTQ history of Hillcrest, which encompass much of the history beyond Hillcrest as well; our Out at the Archives series is often introduced by a brief history lesson about the topic; presentations to schools about how archiving can inform activism; and recent talks at branches of the library about the connections between the African-American civil rights movement and the local struggle for LGBTQ rights. All of these activities are informed by the holding in the archives. Much of the material presented in these events, both words and photos, came from the collections held within the climate-controlled rooms, acid-free boxes and computer equipment of the archives. We are now making arrangements to back up much of this material in cloud storage provided by San Diego State University.

I have been asked to be one of the speakers at the annual convention of the Society of California Archivists. They are having representatives of all the LGBTQ+ archives in the state in honor of the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, and what they are particularly interested in hearing from me is the work we are doing outside the walls of the archives. Many archives are content to just house information and not reach out to share that knowledge

The material stored in the archives is meaningless without good indexing so that it can be located for researchers. We have digitized our full runs of the newspapers Update, Gay & Lesbian Times, Bravo and Scene so they can now be searched online instead of manually combing through paper issue after paper issue. We have volunteers and interns working to catalog our collections to create better finding aids so that the searching is more precise and efficient.

The information is accessed often. We’ve had researchers come from Germany and Canada, Harvard and Yale, Santa Cruz and Stanford, University of California Los Angeles and Berkeley. Mostly we have journalists and students working on everything from their doctoral dissertations to middle-school students writing papers. Most of these students are from local schools but we have had visitors from much farther away including a group from Ohio Wesleyan University. We have been asked by publications both local and national to use some of our photos and other materials. From a large media organization, we do request a fee for use, but from students and others who cannot afford it, we never refuse to help anyone based on their inability to pay.

Often, even though we don’t ask for money, it comes anyway. After we led a tour of the San Diego History Center exhibit for a class at the University of San Diego, the professor insisted on making a donation to the archives to cover our time and trouble. We have allowed people to come on our walking tours for free and some have repaid us in hours of volunteering at the archives.

But we cannot disseminate what we do not have. We know we have large gaps in our collections and wish we had more early history. Even now, history is being made every day, but too few people think to record it or save it. A couple examples: This year was the first time Lambda Archives videotaped the moving speeches as veterans were inducted into The Center’s Benjamin F. Dillingham III and Bridget Wilson LGBT Veterans Wall of Honor. In looking for a photo of the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus to display as part of the History Center exhibit, we really wanted a photo of them singing at White House in 1997 for President Bill Clinton, but surprisingly neither the archives nor the chorus have a good photo of this historic moment.

So at this giving time of year, we ask you to give. Give your collections of photos, materials from the organizations in which you’ve participated. Give us your oral history. If you are wondering what sorts of things we like, check out our website: lambdaarchives.org/donate/material-donations. And as you and your organizations are going about your business, please record it in video and photos and notes. Someday, someone will be very glad you did.

And of course, all this work requires money so please consider making a year-end monetary donation as well.

Thank you. With your help, Lambda Archives will be able to continue to collect, preserve and teach the LGBTQ+ history of the greater San Diego region.

Side note: If you want to learn more about your history, the next Lambda Archives walking tour of the LGBTQ+ history of Hillcrest is Saturday, Dec. 15 at 10:30 a.m. Tickets: Lambda-archives.ticketleap.com

—Walter G. Meyer is a local freelance writer and the author of the award-winning gay novel, “Rounding Third.” He can be reached at walt.meyer28@gmail.com.