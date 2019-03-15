Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

On March 10, the Imperial Court de San Diego held the “Bunny Show,” its first fundraiser of the year at Redwing Bar and Grill for its upcoming 17th annual Easter Egg Hunt. Cash and Easter basket donations were accepted at the Bunny Show in preparation for the annual event that contributes to disadvantaged children in the community.

The Imperial Court is expecting 600 or more children at the annual egg hunt this year, so empty Easter baskets are at the top of the list for the East egg hunt. Also needed are 600 toy-filled baskets, 7,000 plastic eggs, 21,000 jelly beans, 25 cases of snack-sized juices for the kids, seven cases of water, popcorn and snow cone machines, canopies and generators.

The 17th annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt takes place on April 21, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Trolley Barn Park on the corner of Florida Street and Adams Avenue. In addition to the egg hunt, there will be plenty of activities for kids including a bike raffle, the Easter Bunny and performing DJs.

People unable to donate supplies for the event are encouraged to make cash donations. To donate, contact Richard Poole at 619-288-1183.

—Albert Fulcher can be reached at albert@sdcnn.com.

(Graphic by www.CanStockPhoto.com)