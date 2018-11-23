By Dae Elliott | South Bay Alliance

Perhaps you have heard, but if not, here’s the official announcement. I will be retiring as chair of South Bay Alliance (SBA) in January 2019. It has been a remarkable and challenging 12 years and an honor to work with so many talented and committed individuals. I am proud of the progress we have made in outreach and education around LGBTQ+ issues and concerns in the South Bay. It continues to amaze me how much South Bay Pride has grown from just a few hundred attending to the many thousands. I suspect that growth will continue to amaze as we enter the next couple of years of Chula Vista Bayfront development that is now underway.

That said, I think it is time I turn the reins over to the younger members of the community as I plan the next phase of my life (retirement!). I started this endeavor with little experience but a strong desire to learn to be a servant of change. I trust those following will do even better than myself. I am not completely abandoning South Bay Alliance or South Bay Pride but am taking a backseat. It is hard to do as I think of it as my baby, but there comes a time when you must let that child stand on its own. I have complete faith that those serving on the board and Planning Committee are just as dedicated as myself and will move forward to make SBA even better. Although I will still be here in the San Diego area for a while, this allows the new blood their autonomy to make their vision of SBA and South Bay Pride a reality while still having access to myself in an advisory capacity (I’m pretty sure they won’t need it). We are also very lucky to have many on the board that have been with us for a long time to ease the transition.

In anticipation to that, there was a Stakeholder Meeting on Nov. 19 at the Chula Vista Main Library in order to discuss with our supporters going forward and recruiting for the 2019 South Bay Pride Planning Committee. Let us know if you too would like to volunteer. We also request that if you are interested in serving on the board, please reach out with your resume. They will be presented at December’s board meeting. Besides the

chair position, we have a few other openings. These are unpaid board positions but amazing opportunities to be part of the difference. Email southbayalliance@gmail.com.

Again, it has been an honor to serve.

— Dae Elliott is a founding executive committee member and the current executive director of South Bay Alliance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and organizer of the annual South Bay Pride Art & Music Festival. Contact her at southbayalliance@gmail.com.