Albert H. Fulcher

On Nov. 5, the International Imperial Court System of the United States, Canada and Mexico will gather with LGBTQ veterans for an official wreath-laying ceremony in Washington, D.C., at the statue of openly gay Revolutionary War hero Major General Baron Friedrich von Steuben. The last of the four pillar statues in the corners of LaFayette Square, it is considered one of America’s most famous statues of European-born heroes, dedicated on Dec. 7, 1910.

This will be the first time that Baron von Steuben (Friedrich Wilhelm Ludolf Gerhard Augustin von Steuben) has been honored by the American LGBTQ community. Two wreaths will be presented — one red, white and blue wreath presented by LGBTQ veterans, and a rainbow wreath by LGBTQ activists.

This is a long overdue recognition of Baron von Steuben by the LGBTQ community and is spearheaded by longtime Latino/gay activist and San Diego City Commissioner Nicole Murray Ramirez, who also organized and chaired the successful 2016 national letter-writing campaign to then-Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus to name a vessel after gay civil rights icon Harvey Milk. The USNS Harvey Milk will begin construction in San Diego in December.

When asked about the importance of honoring Baron von Steuben, Ramirez said, “A community, indeed a movement that does not know where it came from and whose shoulders it stands on, doesn’t really know we’re it’s going.”

Historians believe that von Steuben served as an openly gay man in the Revolutionary War at a time when sex between men was punishable as a crime. During his lifetime, the concept of gay marriage was unthinkable and there was no language or culture of homosexuality, although same-sex relationships were common.

Recommended by Benjamin Franklin and then hired by George Washington to help combat the Continental Army during the worst days of the Revolutionary War, von Steuben is known for his bravery, discipline and strength he brought to the American troops. Smithsonian.com historian/writer Erick Trickey said that “every U.S. soldier is indebted to von Steuben” as he created America’s professional army.

Von Steuben joined the Prussian military and became Frederick the Great’s personal aide but was abruptly dismissed from his promising career in 1763. Historians are unsure of the exact circumstances, but later in life, von Steuben wrote about an “implacable enemy” that led to his firing. Rather than staying and providing for his defense, he chose to flee his homeland.

Historians believe that Franklin and Washington knew of his reputation but didn’t believe that his private life was relevant to his military career. When he arrived at Washington’s camp, Alexander Hamilton and John Laurens were assigned as his aides and are believed to have been active in a romantic relationship with each other.

He was known for his sexually charged parties and his intense relationships with other men. He lived with his tow aides-de-camp William North and Benjamin Walker, who were believed to be in a romantic relationship, perhaps including von Steuben, and lived with them in camp for two years. After the war ended, von Steuben was granted U.S. citizenship and adopted both North and Walker. This was a common practice among gay men in an age before same-sex marriage and they lived together until von Steuben died in 1794 and both inherited his estate. His secretary, John Mulligan, was also gay and believed to have been in a relationship with von Steuben, inherited his library and some money.

“Von Steuben may have been one of early America’s most open LGBT figures, but he was hardly the only man whose love of other men was well known. And though he was to have helped save the American army, his contribution is largely forgotten today.” — History.com.

For more about von Steuben’s contribution to the United States military operations during the American Revolution and what historians believe about his homosexuality, visit History.com.

For more information on the Nov. 5 event in Washington, D.C., contact Nicole Murray Ramirez at Nicolemrsd1@gmail.com.

—Albert Fulcher can be reached at albert@sdcnn.com.