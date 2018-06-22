And the ‘Best of’ winners are …

By SDCNN staff

San Diego’s businesses, nonprofits, eateries and people are as diverse as the colors in the rainbow flag represent. We enjoy our time at these places and with the people behind their success. Many have been here for decades and have a rich history of supporting our community; some are just making their mark – but all are an integral part of our LGBT community.

This year’s Best of Gay San Diego is a wonderful expression of how these people and places affect our lives on an everyday basis. When we solicited our readership, the people spoke loudly and clearly about those that impact their personal, social, business and recreational lives.

Not only have the people spoken, and the winners recognized, but this also serves as a guide to our local community. So, take notice of these winners. You might find a new place for your favorite food, a nonprofit that you never thought of volunteering for, a business that you need or desire.

This issue highlights professionals, influencers, servers of the community, food, dining, art and all the other things that make our gay lives fulfilled, fabulous and fun. Consider this not only a guide and a celebration of our winners, but referrals from your peers to trusted organizations and the people behind them that can enrich your life.

Congratulations to the winners and all the nominees. Thank you for serving and caring for our community. May your success and your impact on our local LGBT community continue.

