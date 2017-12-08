And the winners are …

By SDCNN Staff

The 42nd annual Nicky Awards took place Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Courtyard Marriott, San Diego Airport Liberty Station.

Hosted by Mia Pearl — and produced for the first time by Ebony Burnett Mullins — the event included an outside reception area, a photo booth hosted by SDPix, national anthems of both Mexico and the United States sung live, pre-ordered food options, entertainment by Paris Sukomi Max, and a surprise round of “happy birthday” for the event’s founder, City Commissioner Nicole Murray Ramirez.

Ramirez also gave a keynote speech, which was at times somber due to the current state of the union, to comical, with his typical one-liners.

After his speech, Ramirez got down to business and presented three main awards on behalf of the Nicky’s board of governors (these awards are not voted on by the local LGBT community).

He presented the Mayor George Moscone Humanitarian Award first to Ambassador Marcela Celorio — Consul General of Mexico — as well as Sheriff William D. Gore.

He then presented the San Diego Harvey Milk Civil Rights Award to local activist and Gay San Diego columnist, Benny Cartwright.

A new award, announced at the recent Scott Carlson Thanksgiving Dinner event, called the BigMike Phillips Community Service Award, was presented to the Rob Benzon Foundation.

After some live entertainment, announcement of the Nicky’s commenced. Gay San Diego congratulates all the 2018 Nicky Award winners.

Note: Every category title is preceded by “Outstanding.”

Sports Organization

Armada Rugby

Armada Rugby Pharmacy

AHF Pharmacy

AHF Pharmacy Brunch

Pardon My French

Pardon My French Neighborhood Bar

Uptown Tavern

Uptown Tavern Bar

Flicks

Flicks LGBT Philanthropist

Chris Shaw

Chris Shaw Nightclub/Bar Event

WTF @ Rich’s

WTF @ Rich’s Personal Trainer

Grant Foreman

Grant Foreman Nightclub/Dance Bar

Rich’s Nightclub

Rich’s Nightclub Women’s Night

Finger Me Friday at Gossip Grill

Finger Me Friday at Gossip Grill Bar Owner

Sarah Critchlow of Redwing Bar & Grill

Sherman Mendoza of The Caliph

Sarah Critchlow of Redwing Bar & Grill Sherman Mendoza of The Caliph Bar Manager

Rikke Ellis-Bahena of #1 on Fifth Ave.

Rikke Ellis-Bahena of #1 on Fifth Ave. Female Bartender

Dre Feeney — Gossip Grill

Dre Feeney — Gossip Grill Male Bartender

Gunther Vanderpump of Pecs

Gunther Vanderpump of Pecs Bar Employee

Michael Carr of Flicks

Michael Carr of Flicks Impersonator

Paris Sukomi Max

Paris Sukomi Max DJ/VJ

DJ Taj

DJ Taj Female Personality

Vanessa Dubois of SDPix

Vanessa Dubois of SDPix Male Personality

Chris Barone of Baja Betty’s

Chris Barone of Baja Betty’s Transgender Activist

Brooke Sullivan

Brooke Sullivan Levi/Leather Personality

Nathan Kendrick of Mr. San Diego Leather 2017

Nathan Kendrick of Mr. San Diego Leather 2017 Entertainer/Group

San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus

San Diego Divas at Rich’s

San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus San Diego Divas at Rich’s Title holder

Josh Ramirez of Tantrums & Tiaras

Josh Ramirez of Tantrums & Tiaras Restaurant

Martinis Above Fourth

Martinis Above Fourth Male Waitperson

Spencer Luster of Martinis Above Fourth

Spencer Luster of Martinis Above Fourth Female Waitperson

Marisol of Urban MO’s

Marisol of Urban MO’s Business

Mankind

Mankind New Business

Tacos Libertad

Tacos Libertad Business Man

Robert Hubbard

Robert Hubbard Business Woman

Moe Girton of Gossip Grill

Moe Girton of Gossip Grill Achievement in the Arts

Clairone Gutierrez

Clairone Gutierrez Community Volunteer

Robert Tice of Live and Let Live Alano Club

Robert Tice of Live and Let Live Alano Club HIV/AIDS Service Provider

Mama’s Kitchen

Mama’s Kitchen Community Activist

Rick Cervantes

Rick Cervantes LGBT Community Event

Out at the Park of San Diego Pride

Out at the Park of San Diego Pride LGBT Community Organization

The San Diego LGBT Community Center

Stepping Stone of San Diego

The San Diego LGBT Community Center Stepping Stone of San Diego Straight Ally

Courtney Ray of Harley Gray

Courtney Ray of Harley Gray LGBT Publication

Gay San Diego

Gay San Diego Writer/Columnist

Joel Martens of Rage Monthly

Joel Martens of Rage Monthly Online Media

SDGLN.com

SDGLN.com Bank

California Bank & Trust

California Bank & Trust Nightclub Dancer M/F

Marvin Garcia

Marvin Garcia LGBT Couple

Billy Kelly and Bob Taylor

Julie Hoffman and Summer Lee

Billy Kelly and Bob Taylor Julie Hoffman and Summer Lee Hair Stylist

Joseph Anthony

Joseph Anthony Real Estate Agent

Bo Bortner

Bo Bortner Corporate Sponsor

Stoli

On the way into the venue, attendees were asked to vote for Man and Woman of the Year. Winners were announced at the end of the evening by Mia Pearl. Man of the Year went to Fernando Zweifach Lopez Jr., operations director of San Diego Pride; and Woman of the Year went to Shannon Wagner, executive director of Being Alive.