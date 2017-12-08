And the winners are …

By SDCNN Staff
The 42nd annual Nicky Awards took place Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Courtyard Marriott, San Diego Airport Liberty Station.
Hosted by Mia Pearl — and produced for the first time by Ebony Burnett Mullins — the event included an outside reception area, a photo booth hosted by SDPix, national anthems of both Mexico and the United States sung live, pre-ordered food options, entertainment by Paris Sukomi Max, and a surprise round of “happy birthday” for the event’s founder, City Commissioner Nicole Murray Ramirez.
Ramirez also gave a keynote speech, which was at times somber due to the current state of the union, to comical, with his typical one-liners.
After his speech, Ramirez got down to business and presented three main awards on behalf of the Nicky’s board of governors (these awards are not voted on by the local LGBT community).
He presented the Mayor George Moscone Humanitarian Award first to Ambassador Marcela Celorio — Consul General of Mexico — as well as Sheriff William D. Gore.
He then presented the San Diego Harvey Milk Civil Rights Award to local activist and Gay San Diego columnist, Benny Cartwright.
A new award, announced at the recent Scott Carlson Thanksgiving Dinner event, called the BigMike Phillips Community Service Award, was presented to the Rob Benzon Foundation.
After some live entertainment, announcement of the Nicky’s commenced. Gay San Diego congratulates all the 2018 Nicky Award winners.
Note: Every category title is preceded by “Outstanding.”
- Sports Organization
Armada Rugby
- Pharmacy
AHF Pharmacy
- Brunch
Pardon My French
- Neighborhood Bar
Uptown Tavern
- Bar
Flicks
- LGBT Philanthropist
Chris Shaw
- Nightclub/Bar Event
WTF @ Rich’s
- Personal Trainer
Grant Foreman
- Nightclub/Dance Bar
Rich’s Nightclub
- Women’s Night
Finger Me Friday at Gossip Grill
- Bar Owner
Sarah Critchlow of Redwing Bar & Grill
Sherman Mendoza of The Caliph
- Bar Manager
Rikke Ellis-Bahena of #1 on Fifth Ave.
- Female Bartender
Dre Feeney — Gossip Grill
- Male Bartender
Gunther Vanderpump of Pecs
- Bar Employee
Michael Carr of Flicks
- Impersonator
Paris Sukomi Max
- DJ/VJ
DJ Taj
- Female Personality
Vanessa Dubois of SDPix
- Male Personality
Chris Barone of Baja Betty’s
- Transgender Activist
Brooke Sullivan
- Levi/Leather Personality
Nathan Kendrick of Mr. San Diego Leather 2017
- Entertainer/Group
San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus
San Diego Divas at Rich’s
- Title holder
Josh Ramirez of Tantrums & Tiaras
- Restaurant
Martinis Above Fourth
- Male Waitperson
Spencer Luster of Martinis Above Fourth
- Female Waitperson
Marisol of Urban MO’s
- Business
Mankind
- New Business
Tacos Libertad
- Business Man
Robert Hubbard
- Business Woman
Moe Girton of Gossip Grill
- Achievement in the Arts
Clairone Gutierrez
- Community Volunteer
Robert Tice of Live and Let Live Alano Club
- HIV/AIDS Service Provider
Mama’s Kitchen
- Community Activist
Rick Cervantes
- LGBT Community Event
Out at the Park of San Diego Pride
- LGBT Community Organization
The San Diego LGBT Community Center
Stepping Stone of San Diego
- Straight Ally
Courtney Ray of Harley Gray
- LGBT Publication
Gay San Diego
- Writer/Columnist
Joel Martens of Rage Monthly
- Online Media
SDGLN.com
- Bank
California Bank & Trust
- Nightclub Dancer M/F
Marvin Garcia
- LGBT Couple
Billy Kelly and Bob Taylor
Julie Hoffman and Summer Lee
- Hair Stylist
Joseph Anthony
- Real Estate Agent
Bo Bortner
- Corporate Sponsor
Stoli
On the way into the venue, attendees were asked to vote for Man and Woman of the Year. Winners were announced at the end of the evening by Mia Pearl. Man of the Year went to Fernando Zweifach Lopez Jr., operations director of San Diego Pride; and Woman of the Year went to Shannon Wagner, executive director of Being Alive.