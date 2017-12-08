mail

And the winners are …

By SDCNN Staff

The 42nd annual Nicky Awards took place Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Courtyard Marriott, San Diego Airport Liberty Station.

Hosted by Mia Pearl — and produced for the first time by Ebony Burnett Mullins — the event included an outside reception area, a photo booth hosted by SDPix, national anthems of both Mexico and the United States sung live, pre-ordered food options, entertainment by Paris Sukomi Max, and a surprise round of “happy birthday” for the event’s founder, City Commissioner Nicole Murray Ramirez.

Ramirez also gave a keynote speech, which was at times somber due to the current state of the union, to comical, with his typical one-liners.

After his speech, Ramirez got down to business and presented three main awards on behalf of the Nicky’s board of governors (these awards are not voted on by the local LGBT community).

He presented the Mayor George Moscone Humanitarian Award first to Ambassador Marcela Celorio — Consul General of Mexico — as well as Sheriff William D. Gore.

He then presented the San Diego Harvey Milk Civil Rights Award to local activist and Gay San Diego columnist, Benny Cartwright.

A new award, announced at the recent Scott Carlson Thanksgiving Dinner event, called the BigMike Phillips Community Service Award, was presented to the Rob Benzon Foundation.

After some live entertainment, announcement of the Nicky’s commenced. Gay San Diego congratulates all the 2018 Nicky Award winners.

Note: Every category title is preceded by “Outstanding.”

  • Sports Organization
    Armada Rugby
  • Pharmacy
    AHF Pharmacy
  • Brunch
    Pardon My French
  • Neighborhood Bar
    Uptown Tavern
  • Bar
    Flicks
  • LGBT Philanthropist
    Chris Shaw
  • Nightclub/Bar Event
    WTF @ Rich’s
  • Personal Trainer
    Grant Foreman
  • Nightclub/Dance Bar
    Rich’s Nightclub
  • Women’s Night
    Finger Me Friday at Gossip Grill
  • Bar Owner
    Sarah Critchlow of Redwing Bar & Grill
    Sherman Mendoza of The Caliph
  • Bar Manager
    Rikke Ellis-Bahena of #1 on Fifth Ave.
  • Female Bartender
    Dre Feeney — Gossip Grill
  • Male Bartender
    Gunther Vanderpump of Pecs
  • Bar Employee
    Michael Carr of Flicks
  • Impersonator
    Paris Sukomi Max
  • DJ/VJ
    DJ Taj
  • Female Personality
    Vanessa Dubois of SDPix
  • Male Personality
    Chris Barone of Baja Betty’s
  • Transgender Activist
    Brooke Sullivan
  • Levi/Leather Personality
    Nathan Kendrick of Mr. San Diego Leather 2017
  • Entertainer/Group
    San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus
    San Diego Divas at Rich’s
  • Title holder
    Josh Ramirez of Tantrums & Tiaras
  • Restaurant
    Martinis Above Fourth
  • Male Waitperson
    Spencer Luster of Martinis Above Fourth
  • Female Waitperson
    Marisol of Urban MO’s
  • Business
    Mankind
  • New Business
    Tacos Libertad
  • Business Man
    Robert Hubbard
  • Business Woman
    Moe Girton of Gossip Grill
  • Achievement in the Arts
    Clairone Gutierrez
  • Community Volunteer
    Robert Tice of Live and Let Live Alano Club
  • HIV/AIDS Service Provider
    Mama’s Kitchen
  • Community Activist
    Rick Cervantes
  • LGBT Community Event
    Out at the Park of San Diego Pride
  • LGBT Community Organization
    The San Diego LGBT Community Center
    Stepping Stone of San Diego
  • Straight Ally
    Courtney Ray of Harley Gray
  • LGBT Publication
    Gay San Diego
  • Writer/Columnist
    Joel Martens of Rage Monthly
  • Online Media
    SDGLN.com
  • Bank
    California Bank & Trust
  • Nightclub Dancer M/F
    Marvin Garcia
  • LGBT Couple
    Billy Kelly and Bob Taylor
    Julie Hoffman and Summer Lee
  • Hair Stylist
    Joseph Anthony
  • Real Estate Agent
    Bo Bortner
  • Corporate Sponsor
    Stoli

On the way into the venue, attendees were asked to vote for Man and Woman of the Year. Winners were announced at the end of the evening by Mia Pearl. Man of the Year went to Fernando Zweifach Lopez Jr., operations director of San Diego Pride; and Woman of the Year went to Shannon Wagner, executive director of Being Alive.

