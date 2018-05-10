Calendar: April 27 – May 10, 2018

Friday, April 27

Senior apartments grand opening – Community HousingWorks and the San Diego LGBT Community Center worked together to design and obtain funding to build 76 new affordable apartments in North Park. This new community is welcome to all seniors and provides an affirming and supportive environment for LGBT seniors. The North Park Senior Apartments grand opening is from 10 a.m.–noon. 4200 Texas St., North Park.

bit.ly/28L2UUS

Out at the Park – Join San Diego Pride as it teams up with the San Diego Padres for Out at the Park as the Padres take on the New York Mets at 7:10 p.m. Arrive early for its pre-game Tailgate Party happy-hour event in its VIP space from 4:30–7 p.m. in Park at the Park in conjunction with CocktailFest. Watch the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus, San Diego Women’s Chorus, San Diego Pride and the Padres perform the national anthem together on the field. Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd.

atmlb.com/2HDi2WA

Saturday, April 28

San Diego Women’s Chorus’ ‘Voices’ – San Diego Women’s Chorus (SDWC), a premier all-female vocal ensemble, presents their spring production “Voices: Stronger than Silence, Louder than Hate,” at Lincoln High School’s Performing Arts Center at 4 p.m.

Tickets start at $20 for general admission, $18 for youth, senior and military. VIP tickets are also available for $30 and include seating in a reserved premium section. Tickets will be available at the door and are available for purchase now. 4777 Imperial Ave.

bit.ly/2HyIjW1

Sunday, April 29

Birthday event benefitting PAWS – Candi Samples of the Candi Wrappers is holding an annual birthday event at The Merrow from 5–8 p.m. This year’s event benefits PAWS (Pets Are Wonderful Support) San Diego, an organization that supports people in communities including: HIV/AIDS, low income, seniors and people with chronic illnesses to keep their pets. 1271 University Ave.

bit.ly/2FGg0AR

Monday, April 30

Jenny Don’t & The Spurs at Soda Bar Roots-country four-piece Jenny Don’t & The Spurs performs with Trevor McSpadden. $8. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., Normal Heights.

Bit.ly/2IP9mJG.

Tuesday, May 1

Free legal clinic – ‘Name and Gender-Marker Changes.’ Meet with attorneys and law students who can provide assistance and guidance filling out the forms required to apply for a court order necessary to change your name and/or gender marker on birth certificates and other official documents. Sponsored by the Pride Law at University of San Diego School of Law, Tom Homann LGBT Law Association and The San Diego LGBT Community Center. Appointment times are at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:15 p.m. Schedule an appointment at TransClinic.SanDiego@gmail.com. Walk-ins will be assisted based on availability.

LGBT Health Panel – LGBTs in the News with Thom Senzee is presenting a five panel discussion “LGBTQ Community Health: Resolving Distparities, Removing Barrier” at Fete the Venue, 3101 Red Hill Ave., Costa Mesa. Check in is at 11 a.m. followed by the panel discussion at 12:30 p.m. With a great variety of panelists, the subjects on topic will include LGBTQ healthcare, including PrEP, queer again, mental health issues and related topics. This event is free to the public and a boxed lunch provided for attendees. You must register to attend at lgbtsinthenews.com.

Wednesday, May 2

‘Happily Ever Laughter’ – Join Martinis Above Fourth for an evening with Liz Callaway and Jason Graae in “Happily Ever Laughter.” Callaway is a Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist. Graae has starred off and on Broadway and is a recipient of the LA Drama Critics Circle Award. It promises to be a romantic, but platonic evening of love songs, high belting and hilarity. 8 p.m. at Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest.

bit.ly/2Hkm1YZ

Thursday, May 3

First Thursday at Lafayette – San Diego Made hosts an evening for music, makers, workshops and libations every first Thursday of the month. Each event features a creative workshop, free giveaways, live music, a pop-up shop featuring local makers, and more. Free. 6:30–9:30 p.m. at the Lafayette Hotel, 2223 El Cajon Blvd., North Park.

bit.ly/2qprnJd.

Friday, May 4

Women Resource Center Crisis Intervention – A safe place to discuss possible abuse and how to intervene. Plus, referrals and general support for survivors of domestic abuse or violence. 3–5 p.m. at the North County LGBTQ Resource Center, 3220 Mission Ave. Suite #2, Oceanside.

bit.ly/2hFSlWO

Men’s retreat – “Sex, Love and Intimacy” is on the agenda for the men’s retreat at Camp Cedar Glen in Julian from May 4–6. Intuitively, sexuality is an experience and expression of the male self. But, when sex is substitute for love and intimacy, we often feel lost, lonely and disconnected. In this retreat, a diverse panel of men (gay/straight/older/younger/sexually active/celibate), will explore and integrate different aspects of male sexuality in our lives. They will use tools like myth, ritual and solitude to explore sex, love and intimacy.

bit.ly/2K4x7Pn

Saturday, May 5

Flip for the Cure! – Rich’s is hosting Flip for the Cure, with DJ Kurty spinning during the competition. One hundred percent of proceeds from the competition will go to the Cancer Research Institute. Your donation will get you entry into the event, all of the beer, entrance to Rich’s and the WTF Party. Choose a team of five and create your name/theme for your team. Costumes are required. Tournament starts promptly at 7:30 p.m. Pre-register at $30 per person through Venmo: FlipForTheCureSD or Paypal: FlipForTheCureSD@gmail.com. Registration at the door is $40. Choose your team and raise money for the Cancer Research Institute. Rich’s Nightclub, 1051 University Ave., Hillcrest.

bit.ly/2F0WuOy

Sunday, May 6

Dragalicious Gospel Brunch – Hosted by Sister Nun-of-the-Above (Tootie) with the Sisters of Sequin, this is church you don’t want to miss. Two shows with first seating at 11 a.m. and the second at 1:30 p.m. For $21.95 you get an entree with sides plus unlimited mimosas, Champagne and bloody marys. Reservations are required.

lipssd.com/shows

Monday, May 7

Letat’s West Open Mic – Weekly open mic event hosted by Robby Robertson every Monday. 6:30–11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave., Normal Heights

bit.ly/2nWco63.

Whips N’ Furs – Drag contest at 10 p.m. for club kids, bio queens, kings, bearded performers, with a $100 grand prize. The contest will be followed by a drag show at 11 p.m. starring Vivvi The Force, Sienna Desire and more. Event starts at 9 p.m. at Urban MO’s Bar & Grill, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest.

bit.ly/2HnoaTE

Tuesday, May 8

San Diego LGBTQ Debate – San Diego Log Cabin Republicans and the San Diego Democrats for Equality will debate the issues important to our local LGBTQ community. 6:30–9:30 p.m. at the San Diego LGBT Community Center, 3039 Centre St.

bit.ly/2HCUfWX

Wednesday, May 9

Women Resource Center Crisis Intervention – A safe place to discuss possible abuse and how to intervene. Plus, referrals and general support for survivors of domestic abuse or violence. 3–5 p.m. at the North County LGBTQ Resource Center, 3220 Mission Ave. Suite #2, Oceanside.

bit.ly/2hFSlWO

Thursday, May 10

Gator By The Bay – San Diego’s annual Gator By The Bay, the largest, most authentic Louisiana-themed music and food festival will be held May 10–13. This event features four days of live music and special performances on seven stages, Southern cuisine, including 10,000 pounds of crawfish from Louisiana. It is a family fun event at the Spanish Landing Park. On Thursday, opening night, the fun runs from 6–10:30 p.m. 3900 N. Harbor Drive.

gatorbythebay.com