Art, wine and … a peacock

By Dave Fidlin

San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus fundraiser to support youth outreach

When the LGBT-themed children’s book, “A Peacock Among Pigeons” was released two years ago, Clarione Gutierrez had high hopes it would resonate with young readers.

What Gutierrez — known professionally as just “Clarione” and the San Diegan who illustrated the colorful, 33-page book — did not anticipate was the reception it would receive from adults who absorbed the timeless message of celebrating the attributes that make each of us special and unique.

“It’s turned out to be very popular with adults,” said Gutierrez, who conceptualized the book with author and longtime friend Tyler Curry of Austin, Texas. “Tyler and I didn’t really think it would be received this way. But we’ve heard from so many adults who said they wished they’d had a book like this as kids.”

The release of “A Peacock Among Pigeons,” as it turns out, could be the latest in a series of chapters for this book’s storied tale.

The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus is working with Gutierrez to bring the story of Peter, the titular peacock, to the stage as a full-on musical.

To help facilitate that, members of the chorus are holding an art and wine fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 18, to help in the effort.

Bob Lehman, executive director of the choral group, said youth outreach is an important component of SDGMC’s overall mission. Shining a spotlight on a book such as “A Peacock Among Pigeons,” he said, is an excellent way of carrying out the goal.

“This is a great book with a wonderful message,” Lehman said. “It’s a universal message.”

Proceeds from the upcoming art and wine fundraiser will help with some of the logistical elements of a stage adaptation, including the possibility of bringing in a Broadway composer.

“It’s going to be a lot of money, but I think it will be worth it,” Lehman said.

For Gutierrez, who has aspirations of producing a musical, the mere mention of a stage adaptation of “A Peacock Among Pigeons” is an awe-inspiring revelation.

As he looks in the rear-view mirror at the steps toward bringing the book to fruition, Gutierrez said he cannot help but feel amazed by the way the way the process has unfolded.

“A Peacock Among Pigeons,” Gutierrez said, is a 50-50 collaboration between he and Curry, though Curry planted the seed for the contents within the book.

“It was initially supposed to be an essay — an allegory of the coming out process — but I thought it didn’t translate well as a short story,” Gutierrez said. “I felt like it needed more.”

Curry subsequently fleshed out the story of Peter the Peacock; from there, Gutierrez said the book and its message took flight.

“After reading through Tyler’s manuscript, the whole story really illustrated itself,” Gutierrez said. “Thoughts were just flying through my mind. It all just came together.”

Once the written words and illustrative accompaniments were in place, the next step in the process was self-publishing “A Peacock Among Pigeons.” Curry and Gutierrez embarked on a Kickstarter campaign to bring their dream to life.

“We were looking to raise $5,000, which was what we were quoted as the cost to have the book self-published,” Gutierrez said. “We met our goal within 24 hours.”

Gutierrez said he and Curry knew they had a unique book within the LGBT literary marketplace.

“It’s definitely not an original concept, but it’s another way to tell the story,” Gutierrez said. “Celebrate the feathers you are born with.”

The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus’ Art and Wine fundraiser will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 5050 Milton St. in Bay Park. Tickets are $125 for the VIP preview and reception, and $40 for general admission.

In addition to ticket sales, SDGMC is raising additional proceeds through an art auction with technology in mind.

“It’s going to be an all-digital auction,” Lehman said. “People will be able to bid on pieces on their phones. It’s all going for a great cause.”

The VIP showing will be at 6 p.m. and includes an hour-long preview of the gallery. Festivities for VIP ticket-holders include specially-made hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine, and chocolate pairings from Eclipse Chocolate in South Park. The group Blue Velvet, whose members appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” will also perform.

The general-admission portion of the evening will kick off at 7 p.m. All attendees will have an opportunity to stroll through the 70-piece fine art exhibit and make their bids. Gutierrez will perform a live rendition of “A Peacock Among Pigeons.”

SDGMC’s chamber chorale will take part in the festivities as well, beginning at 8 p.m., with a concert, “Faith and Freedom: An Evening of Traditional Sacred and Patriotic Masterworks.”

Artistic Director RC Haus will lead SDGMC’s 40-voice chamber ensemble through a series of selections, including “God Bless America,” “American Armed Forces Medley” and “The Majesty and Glory of Your Name.”

For more details on the art and wine fundraiser, visit SDGMC’s Facebook page or the group’s website, sdgmc.org. For information on “A Peacock Among Pigeons,” visit apeacockamongpigeons.com.

— Dave Fidlin is a freelance journalist with a special affinity for San Diego and its people. Contact him at dave.fidlin@thinkpost.net.

