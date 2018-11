Backbone Campaign and Backbone San Diego flew Baby Trump at Fiesta Island on Nov. 3.

Backbone and its solidarity brigades, create, build, and use large set pieces at protests, as well as providing training and logistical protests across the country.

The 20-foot helium balloon depicting President Donald Trump as a diaper-wearing baby has bounced across the country ahead of mid-term elections in an attempt to “deflate” the Trump Administration.