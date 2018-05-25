Behind the mask

By Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

Un-Masquerade Ball breaks down personal barriers

Masquerade masks filled the room at Sunset Temple in North Park on May 19 as attendees at San Diego’s first Un-Masquerade Ball enjoyed an evening show of burlesque, boylesque and performances from Christopher Michael Lefebre, aka Sketchalina Jones. Though the Un-Masquerade Ball is a signature event for Lefebre, this was the first year it was held in San Diego.

One of the ideas that Lefebre wanted to bring to San Diego is acceptance of who you are and those people around you. The premise of the Un-Masquerade Ball is simple. Come to the ball in extreme incognito attire. Network with people without exposing your identity. And then, through the course of the evening, take your mask off. This is where Lefebre’s message comes out loud and clear. Meet people without judgement and identify with them personally before seeing the people behind the masks.

“I wanted people to talk to each other without seeing who they really were or what they looked like. After the mask came off, you might realize that you made a friend with someone that you might have never talked to before, just because of their looks,” Lefebre said.

Lefebre found himself homeless as a young teenager in the streets of Boston after coming out as gay to his parents. This led to him into the plight of many LGBT homeless youth in a world of drugs, hustling and doing whatever it takes to survive on the streets alone. This led to Lefebre seeing many youth on the streets attempting suicide, with many of them succeeding. But while at his lowest point in his life, Lefebre found out that he was stronger than that and then decided he wanted to live and serve the many individuals like him.

On any given night, 2.5 million young people are living on the streets, with 40 percent of them identifying as LGBT. AIDS/Life Cycle has become a passion for Lefebre. This is a seven day, 545-mile bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles. This ride benefits many LGBT homeless youths in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Aside from participating in the ride, Lefebre has found other ways to fundraise for this event, such as the Un-Masquerade Ball, which serves more than one purpose.

The evening was filled with entertainment, with Sketchalina Jones headlining the show. She delivered poignant performances through song and monologue. Most striking for the evening was a number that started with Sketchalina on stage in a straightjacket as a video played of a young youth being kicked out to the streets by his parents for being gay — the story of Lefebre’s early life. As she made her way out of the jacket, she began performing singer Jessie J’s “Big White Room.”

Lefebre said that the reason for the Un-Masquerade Ball is to show that we all live behind masks and that these personal barriers need to be broken down.

“Everyone wears a mask. People feel uncomfortable in their skin,” Lefebre said. “Wearing a mask is so exhausting. I had to wear many masks when I was homeless just to survive. But that is the point of the Un-masquerade Ball. To get to know people behind the mask and then after the unveiling of the mask, get to see the people that they had been mingling with them all night.”

Lefebre also wants to break down the stigmas of HIV/AIDS that are still prevalent today, even if it is one person at a time. He said there is a new generation that doesn’t understand the complications of living with HIV/AIDS due to the advance of HIV medications.

“There are a lot of people today that are HIV+ and are looked down upon,” Lefebre continued. “There are those that use PrEP, and that is great. They only have to take one pill a day. But they don’t understand the people that came before them that went through all of the horrible side effects, some of them not making it, and I believe that those people should be honored. The reason we have these new meds is because of all the people that went through the trials before them. I don’t think this younger generations understands it. I wanted this also to be a main focus of the night.”

For the third year in a row, Lefebre is participating in the AIDS/Life Cycle fundraiser. This event raises awareness about the continuing HIV/AIDS epidemic and the funds raised benefit the LGBT community living with HIV/AIDS as well as with testing, prevention, care and homeless LGBT youth. This annual event is co-sponsored by the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Although Lefebre is unable to make the 545-mile trek this year due to a medical procedure that has kept him from training, he is continuing his team’s participation in the ride and utilizing his other talents in fundraisers towards his goal of $10,000 for this year’s ride.

Lefebre said one of the great aspects about moving the fundraiser to San Diego is learning about the The Center San Diego’s Sunburst Youth Housing Project. He hopes to come back with this event next year and partner with The Center and help raise money for the project. He also hopes that Un-Masquerade will grow into a fundraising and awareness venue that can be taken to any city for the benefit of LGBT homeless youth.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2KRm3F7.