Best of Gay San Diego winners

American Cuisine

GOLD – Concept Two Seven Eight

3687 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

concepttwoseveneight.com

619-278-0080

SILVER – Crest Café

425 Robinson Ave. San Diego, 92103

crestcafe.net | 619-295-2510

Bakery

GOLD – Uncle Vinnie’s Cookies

4771 Constance Dr.. San Diego, 92115

unclevinniescookies.com

619-422-1000

SILVER – Bread & Cie

350 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

breadandcie.com

619-683-9322

Bar

GOLD – #1 Fifth Avenue

3845 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

bit.ly/2K2SYtn | 619-299-1911

#1 Fifth Avenue is one of Hillcrest’s most legendary gay bars. #1 Fifth Avenue has seen many changes since it opened in the early 1980s. Now a relaxing tavern that caters to a casual crowd, #1 Fifth Avenue boast shirtless bartenders, attractive servers, and an overall good energy. Conveniently located in Hillcrest, with a low-key vibe, #1 Fifth Avenue offers patrons delicious drinks at the lowest prices. A few televisions are set to whatever suits your fancy, but open-ended, friendly conversation and whatever’s playing the jukebox typically fills the air. #1 Fifth Avenue also features darts, pinball and an outdoor pool table on its back patio. An outside bar also allows patrons to avoid the indoor crowds during the bar’s busy hours. The courteous staff is more than willing to point out where to go and what to do in the neighborhood. However, there’s nowhere quite as good to kick up your heels and throw back a drink or two at #1 Fifth Avenue.

SILVER – Urban MO’s Bar & Grill

308 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400

Barbecue

GOLD – Phil’s BBQ

3750 Sports Arena Blvd. San Diego, 92110

philsbbq.net | 619-226-6333

SILVER – Brazen BBQ Smokehouse & Bar

441 Washington St. San Diego, 92103

brazenbbq.com | 619-816-1990

Bartender

GOLD – Marc Meza, #1 Fifth Avenue

3845 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

bit.ly/2JY9gRd | 619-299-1911

SILVER – Ken, Hillcrest Brewing Company

1458 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

hillcrestbrewingcompany.com

619-269-4323

Breakfast

GOLD – The Mission North Park

2801 University Ave. San Diego, 92104

themissionsd.com

619-220-8992

The Mission concept specializes in simple, healthy, and tasty food with a whimsical edge and a focus on artful presentation at an affordable price. By focusing on the use of simple and fresh ingredients, this vibrant urban bistro promotes living in an increasingly health-conscious world. Our entrees are creatively presented, resulting in artful culinary displays that are sure to please the palette. Guests dine in dynamic, inviting surroundings with large, bright and airy windows, as well as eye-catching local artwork. The menu — which includes everything from classic pancakes and sandwiches to modern Chino-Latino cuisine — is sure to satisfy every appetite.

SILVER – Hash House A Go-Go

3628 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

hashhouseagogo.com

619-298-4646

Brewery

GOLD – Hillcrest Brewing Company

1458 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

hillcrestbrewingcompany.com

619-269-4323

SILVER – Fall Brewing Company

4542 30th St. San Diego, 92116

fallbrewing.com | 619-501-0903

Brunch

GOLD – Pardon my French

3797 Park Blvd. San Diego, 92103

pardonmyfrenchbarandkitchen.com

619-546-4328

SILVER – Concept Two Seven Eight

3687 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

concepttwoseveneight.com

619-278-0080

Buffett

GOLD – Seasons Fresh Buffet, Barona Resort & Casino

1932 Wildcat Canyon Road. Lakeside, 92040

bit.ly/2t7NkN7 | 619-443-2300

SILVER – Onami Seafood Buffet

1640 Camino Del Rio N. San Diego, 92108

facebook.com/onamitora

619-295-9722

Burger

GOLD – Cali “O” Burgers

1290 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

calioburgers.com

619-692-9999

SILVER – Urban MO’s Bar & Grill

308 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400

Business Lunch

GOLD – Hob Nob Hill Restaurant

2271 First Ave. San Diego, 92101

hobnobhill.com | 619-239-8176

We proudly offer a menu that features the finest American cooking. Just about everything — from baking fresh muffins and cakes to curing corned beef — is done right here on the premises. And each recipe has been home-developed and home-tested to ensure that you, our customer, will experience the ultimate dining pleasure.

SILVER – C Level Lounge

880 Harbor Island Dr.. San Diego, 92101

cohnrestaurants.com/islandprime

619-298-6802

Casino

GOLD – Sycuan Casino

5469 Casino Way. El Cajon, 92019

sycuan.com | 619-445-6002

Feel at home as you walk through the doors of Sycuan Casino, San Diego County’s top choice for fun and excitement in a casual environment. Sycuan Casino began in 1983 as a humble Bingo palace. Now, it has become a community landmark.

Undergoing a massive renovation in 2012 with additional enhancements in 2015, Sycuan now features 2,000 reel and video slot machines, more than 40 gaming tables, poker, bingo and a variety of restaurants to choose from.

Non-smokers will also enjoy over 800 slots and table games in the comfort of San Diego County’s first and largest fully-enclosed non-smoking room – complete with its own separate entrance and Paipa’s Surf & Turf buffet. The Gameday Sports Bar & Grill has 39 wide-screen TVs, including five 90-inch TVs, bar-top slot machines, a stadium-sized menu, over 30 beers on tap, the Party Pit complete with three blackjack tables, an extensive collection of sports memorabilia – and a high-energy atmosphere.

Sycuans intimate 457-seat entertainment venue, Sycuan Live & Up close, features national musical acts and comedians year-round. Open 24 hours daily.

SILVER – Viejas Casino

5000 Willows Road. Alpine, 91901

viejas.com

619-445-5400

Catering

GOLD – Top Hat Catering

8053 Broadway. Lemon Grove, 91945

tophatcatering.com 619-469-8889

SILVER – Uncle Vinnie’s Cookies

4771 Constance Dr.. San Diego, 92115

unclevinniescookies.com

619-422-1000

Chinese Cuisine

GOLD – Hong Kong Restaurant

3871 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103

bit.ly/2K6Vz5P | 619-291-9449

SILVER – Chop Suey Peking Restaurant

2877 University Ave. San Diego, 92104

chopsueysd.blogspot.in

619-295-2610

Cocktail

GOLD – Inside Out

1642 University Ave. #100, San Diego, 92103

insideoutsd.com | 619-888-8623

SILVER – Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage

3940 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103

ma4sd.com | 619-400-4500

Coffee Shop

GOLD – Better Buzz Coffee Roasters

801 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

betterbuzzcoffee.com

619-269-2740

SILVER – Lestat’s on Park

4496 Park Blvd. San Diego, 92116

lestats.com | 619-282-0437

Comedy Club

GOLD – Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage

3940 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103

ma4sd.com | 619-400-4500

SILVER – Comedy Heights

4590 Park Blvd. San Diego, 92116

comedyheights.com

619-993-3402

Comfort Food

GOLD – San Diego Chicken Pie Shop

2633 El Cajon Blvd. San Diego, 92104

chickenpieshops.com

619-295-0156

SILVER – Great Maple

1451 Washington St. San Diego, 92103

thegreatmaple.com 619-255-2282

Dance Club

GOLD – Rich’s San Diego

1051 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

richssandiego.com 619-295-2195

SILVER – Urban MO’s Bar & Grill

308 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400

Deli/Sandwich

GOLD – The Deli Llama

3702 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

thedelilama.com | 619-295-4666

It began with a concept — sumptuous sandwiches in a whimsical setting where customers feel at home.

The Deli Llama has received many local awards for Best Deli, Best Lunch and Best Sandwich, and a national award for best ad for Gay Pride.

With a menu that offers specialty sandwiches, Panini, gourmet soups, specialty drinks, and vegetarian options, The Deli Llama continues to draw new and loyal customers to enjoy its delicious food and fanciful setting … the little deli where the staff treats customers like family!

SILVER – Ike’s Place

1010 University Ave. #101 San Diego, 92103

ilikeikesplace.com 619-452-2856

Dessert

GOLD – Extraordinary Desserts

2929 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

extraordinarydesserts.com

619-294-2132

SILVER – Babycakes

3766 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

babycakessandiego.com

619-296-4173

Dinner

GOLD – Trust

3752 Park Blvd. San Diego, 92103

trustrestaurantsd.com

619-795-6901

SILVER – Concept Two Seven Eight

4218, 3687 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

concepttwoseveneight.com

619-278-0080

Donut Shop

GOLD – Copper Top

101 W. Washington St. San Diego, 92103

coppertopcoffee.com

619-458-9045

SILVER – Golden Donuts

2360 University Ave. San Diego, 92104

bit.ly/2tk94V0 | 619-298-2352

Drag Queen

GOLD – Chad Michaels

308 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400

SILVER – Glitz & Glam

308 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400

Family Restaurant

GOLD – The Mission North Park

2801 University Ave. San Diego, 92104

themissionsd.com | 619-220-8992

SILVER – Great Maple

1451 Washington St. San Diego, 92103

thegreatmaple.com 619-255-2282

Farmers Market

GOLD – Hillcrest Farmers Market

3960 Normal St. San Diego, 92103

hillcrestfarmersmarket.com

619-299-3330

The Hillcrest Farmers Market currently consists of about 175 vendors offering a wide variety of locally grown and in-season fruit, produce, gifts, arts and crafts, and flowers. Many of the local farmers participating in the market grow their produce organically or with no pesticides. The market also hosts a large variety of prepared food and hot food items with an emphasis on international cuisine.

Additionally, a large number of arts and crafts vendors participate, as well as a variety of bands. Check out the heart of the market to see who’s performing.

The farmers market originally opened with only 27 vendors on the second Sunday in April 1997. The market has been incredibly successful since then and retains the reputations as “the best” farmers market in San Diego County. It was late in 1995 when then acting president of the Hillcrest Businesses Association, David Cohen, determined that Hillcrest needed a farmers market, and that the Hillcrest Business Association was going to be the market sponsor and find a suitable location in Hillcrest to host it. After tirelessly searching for a site with the help and influence of Congresswoman Susan Davis, who was a State Assembly member at the time, a deal was finally made with the California Department of Motor Vehicles to use its parking lot.

Check out the Hillcrest Farmers Market — it’s better than ever!

SILVER – Little Italy Farmers Market

600 W. Date St. San Diego, 92101

littleitalysd.com/events/mercato

619-233-3901

Fine Dining

GOLD – The Marine Room

2000 Spindrift Dr.. La Jolla, 92037

marineroom.com | 858-459-7222

The Marine Room is San Diego’s most exquisite dining experience. Its spectacular location and inspired cuisine — from fresh seafood to unique and inventive seasonal dishes — have made it one of the region’s most iconic restaurants. Award-winning Executive Chef Bernard Guillas and Chef de Cuisine Ron Oliver have introduced a culinary renaissance in La Jolla guaranteed to please the palate and entice the senses. With imaginative dishes like Togarashi Sesame Spiced Ahi Tuna, Sea Salt Crispy Skin Branzino, Imperial Stout Braised Kobe Beef Cheek, and Absinthe Butter Basted Lobster Tail, the cuisine is matched only by the up-close sight of the surf, with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer spectacular panoramic views. Recognized as one of the “100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America” by Open Table, The Marine Room is truly a local treasure.

Don’t miss our signature experiences this summer, including High Tide Dinners, Lobster Nights and our six-course “Le Voyage” Dinner Tastings. Join us to celebrate the joy of life with good company, a perfectly-prepared meal, and a golden Pacific sunset to call your own.

SILVER – Mister A’s

2550 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

asrestaurant.com | 619-239-1377

Food Truck

GOLD – Taco Tuesday’s Food Truck

sdtacotuesday.com

619-340-7409

SILVER – Mastiff Sausage Company Food Truck

mastiffsausagecompany.com

760-504-3834

Food Server

GOLD – Ginger Grant, Baja Betty’s

1421 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

bajabettyssd.com

619-269-8510

SILVER – Dennis Yrkoski, Urban MO’s Bar & Grill

308 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400

French Cuisine

GOLD – La Bonne Table

3696 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

facebook.com/labonnetablesd

619-260-8039

SILVER – Bleu Bohème

4090 Adams Ave. San Diego, 92116

bleuboheme.com | 619-255-4167

Greek Cuisine

GOLD – Olympic Café

2310 University Ave. San Diego, 92104

olympiccafesd.com 619-692-9082

For over 30 years, Olympic Café has served the San Diego and North Park communities with the finest homemade Greek and American style cuisine. By making our food from scratch with the freshest ingredients, we take pride in providing flavorful and distinctive dishes, many of which are inspired by recipes handed down through generations.

SILVER – Alexis Greek Café

3863 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

bit.ly/2K1ALfD | 619-297-1777

Happy Hour

GOLD – #1 Fifth Ave

3845 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

bit.ly/2K2SYtn | 619-299-1911

SILVER – Urban MO’s Bar & Grill

308 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400

Health Food Store

GOLD – Baron’s Market

3231 University Ave. San Diego, 92104

baronsmarket.com 619-814-5555

SILVER – Lazy Acres Natural Market

422 W. Washington St. San Diego, 92103

lazyacres.com/missionhills

619-272-4289

Lazy Acres is proud to be Mission Hills and Hillcrest’s natural/organic fresh food and grocery choice!

Our store offers a full assortment of organic and local produce, organic and all-natural grocery items, premium grain and grass-fed meats and fresh fish, and a comprehensive, full-service vitamin/supplement and body care department. We also feature unique, prepared foods, fresh bakery departments, and a juice and coffee bar. Lazy Acres stores carry a wide assortment of craft beers and a full selection of wines and spirits. We happily cater to customers who abide by principles of healthy living and sustainable lifestyles.

Hot Wings

GOLD – Twist

2041 University Ave. San Diego, 92104

twistsandwiches.com 619-260-1813

SILVER – Wing Stop

3085 University Ave. San Diego, 92104

bit.ly/2til8Gp | 619-255-7300

Indian Cuisine

GOLD – Tandoori Hut

3890 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

tandoorihutsandiego.com

619-295-4488

SILVER – Bombay Exotic Cuisine of India

3960 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

bombayrestaurant.com

619-297-7777

Italian Cuisine

GOLD – Parma Cucina Italiana

3850 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

parmaitaliankitchen.com

619-543-0049

If you’re looking for real authentic Italian, quiet atmosphere and friendly staff, Parma is the place to go!

This great, little gem in the heart of Hillcrest is a few minutes away from Little Italy San Diego. Small and intimate with a warm and inviting design, shiny hardwood floors, and a nice and simple Italian wall decor, Parma is well known for its fantastic Italian cuisine described as homemade cooking combined with a dash of love and exceptional flavor. Short and well-finished menu: Appetizers from burrata with prosciutto di parma to polenta e salsiccia. A variety of pasta dishes from the tortellini alla bolognese to the traditional home-style lasagna with béchamel and ragú. A variety of everyday specials such as fagottini with truffles and porcini mushrooms, the homemade pesto sauce and the fish of the day with a super tasty Mediterranean sauce. Don’t forget the homemade desserts and gelati … a guaranteed pleasure bomb!

SILVER – Arrivederci

3845 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103

arrivederciristorante.com

619-299-6282

Japanese Cuisine

GOLD – Poke It

690 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

pokeitsd.com | 619-773-6486

SILVER – Rakitori Japanese Pub & Grill

530 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

sdrakitori.com | 619-501-4091

Jazz Bar

GOLD – The Caliph

3100 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

thecaliph.net | 619-298-9495

SILVER – Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage

3940 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103

ma4sd.com | 619-400-4500

Juice

GOLD – Jamba Juice Hillcrest

510 Robinson Ave. San Diego, 92103

bit.ly/2tk6Kxl | 619-683-2582

SILVER – Juice Crafters Hillcrest

401 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

juicecrafters.com/menu

619-297-0235

Late Night Dining

GOLD – Uptown Tavern

1236 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

uptowntavernsd.com 619-241-2710

SILVER – Rudford’s Restaurant

2900 El Cajon Blvd. San Diego, 92104

rudfords.com | 619-282-8423

Live Music Venue

GOLD – The Merrow

1271 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

themerrow.com | 619-299-7372

SILVER – House of Blues

1055 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92101

houseofblues.com/sandiego

619-299-2583

Featuring a beautiful music hall, intimate Delta Room and soul to spare, House of Blues is San Diego’s premier live entertainment venue. Located in the Gaslamp District just blocks away from Petco Park and the San Diego Convention Center, the House of Blues experience brings together authentic American food, live music, and art like no other …

Lunch

GOLD – The Patio on Goldfinch

4020 Goldfinch St. San Diego, 92103

thepatioongoldfinch.com

619-501-5090

SILVER – Poke Chop

1404 Garnet Ave. San Diego, 92109

pokechopsd.com

858-225-8875

Margarita

GOLD – Ortega’s, A Mexican Bistro

141 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

ortegas.com | 619-692-4200

SILVER – Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant

4050 Adams Ave. San Diego, 92116

poncesrestaurant.com

619-282-4413

Martini

GOLD – Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage

3940 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103

ma4sd.com | 619-400-4500

SILVER – Concept Two Seven Eight

3687 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

concepttwoseveneight.com

619-278-0080

Mexican Cuisine

GOLD – El Comal

3946 Illinois St. San Diego, 92104

elcomalsd.com | 619-294-8292

SILVER – Ortega’s, A Mexican Bistro

141 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

ortegasbistro.com

619-692-4200

Movie Theater

GOLD – Landmark Hillcrest

3965 Fifth Ave. #200. San Diego, 92103

bit.ly/2K3EDNg | 619-298-2904

SILVER – The Lot

2620 Truxtun Road. San Diego, 92106

bit.ly/2lfOqli | 619-566-0069

Nightclub

GOLD – The Rail

3796 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

thebrassrailsd.com

619-298-2233

SILVER – Rich’s San Diego

1051 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

richssandiego.com

619-295-2195

Outdoor Dining

GOLD – The Patio on Goldfinch

4020 Goldfinch St. San Diego, 92103

thepatioongoldfinch.com

619-501-5090

SILVER – The Rail

3796 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

thebrassrailsd.com

619-298-2233

Pet Friendly Dining

GOLD – Concept Two Seven Eight

3687 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

concepttwoseveneight.com

619-278-0080

SILVER – Swami’s Café

2920 University Ave. San Diego, CA 92104

swamiscafe.com | 619-269-3797

Pho/Noodle House

GOLD – Pho Fifth Avenue

3807 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

phofifthavenue.com

619-260-3555

SILVER – OB Noodle House & Sake Bar

2218 Cable St. San Diego, 92107

obnoodlehouse.com

619-450-6868

Pizza

GOLD – Sicilian Thing Pizza

4046 30th St. San Diego,

92104

sicilianthingpizza.com

619-282-3000

SILVER – Lefty’s Pizza

4030 Goldfinch St. San Diego, 92103

leftyspizza.com | 619-299-4030

Poke

GOLD – Poki One N Half

3030 University Ave. San Diego, 92104

onenhalf.com | 858-874-6760

SILVER – Poke It

690 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

pokeitsd.com | 619-773-6486

Romantic Dining

GOLD – Blue Boheme

4090 Adams Ave. San Diego, 92116

bleuboheme.com | 619-255-4167

SILVER – Mister A’s

2550 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

asrestaurant.com

619-239-1377

Rooftop Lounge

GOLD – Mister A’s

2550 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

asrestaurant.com

619-239-1377

SILVER – Glass Door

1835 Columbia St. San Diego, 92101

glassdoorsd.com | 619-564-3755

Salad

GOLD – Crest Café

425 Robinson Ave. San Diego, 92103

crestcafe.net | 619-295-2510

SILVER – Tender Greens

110 W Broadway. San Diego, 92101

bit.ly/2MDLo7d | 619-795-2353

Sandwich

GOLD – The Deli Llama

4224, 3702 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

thedelilama.com | 619-295-4666

SILVER – Ike’s Place

1010 University Ave. #101. San Diego, 92103

ilikeikesplace.com

619-452-2856

Seafood

GOLD – Pete’s Seafood & Sandwich

3382 30th St. San Diego, 92104

bostonpetes.com

619-255-8940

Here at Pete’s, our goal is to bring quality New England style seafood and sandwiches to San Diego.

“I have worked in two independently owned and family run seafood restaurants in the Boston area for 30 years. Now having been in San Diego for almost seven years, I enjoy bringing those flavors to the West Coast. We aim to provide a casual, friendly and family-oriented atmosphere with great food at a reasonable price and a staff that makes you feel right at home.” —Peter DeCoste, owner

SILVER – Oscar’s Mexican Seafood

646 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

oscarsmexicanseafood.com

619-798-3550

Spanish Cuisine

GOLD – Cueva Bar

2123 Adams Ave. San Diego, 92116

cuevabar.com | 619-269-6612

Established in 2010, Cueva Bar is a gem in the University Heights neighborhood. If you’re searching for a small, neighborhood bar with an intimate setting, look no further. At Cueva Bar, we are proud to offer delicious, globally-inspired tapas, a sommelier curated wine list, and a draft selection of (mostly) local craft beer. For our gluten-free and/or vegan patrons, we offer a very dynamic and flexible menu to fit your dietary needs. We specialize in bringing people together with the help of shareable plates, friendly service, and an intimate setting!

SILVER – Café Sevilla

4016 Wallace St. San Diego, 92110

barrabarrasaloon.com

619-291-3200

Sports Bar

GOLD – Flicks

1017 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

sdflicks.com | 619-297-2056

SILVER – #1 Fifth Ave

3845 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

bit.ly/2JY9gRd | 619-299-1911

Steakhouse

GOLD – Red Fox Room and Steakhouse

2223 El Cajon Blvd. San Diego, 92104

redfoxsd.com | 619-297-1313

SILVER – Donovan’s Steak & Chop House

570 K St. San Diego, 92101

donovanssteakhouse.com

619-237-9700

Donovan’s Steak & Chop House sets the standard for fine dining excellence where USDA 100 percent prime steaks reign supreme. Complemented by cordially friendly service and an award-winning wine list, in a stylish lively atmosphere, Donovan’s is the perfect setting for an intimate dinner for two, or a special celebration with friends, family and associates.

After 15 years, Donovan’s Steak & Chop House in UTC has moved to a new location on 1250 Prospect St, in the Village of La Jolla. We look forward to serving you in our new oceanfront location or our Downtown SD location.

Created with the needs of a highly selective clientele in mind, Donovan’s evokes the classic steakhouse experience, providing prime steak and chops in a sophisticated atmosphere for a one-of-a-kind dining affair. It is the perfect destination for getting lost in luxury and enjoying epicurean delights where mouth-watering prime steakhouse fare is paired with a thoughtfully selected wine program that has earned the prestigious Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator.

For the ultimate dining experience, the only name you need to know in San Diego is Donovan’s!

Sushi

GOLD – Sushi Deli

228 W. Washington St. San Diego, 92103

sushideliusa.net | 619-231-9597

SILVER – Wonderful Sushi Hillcrest

1288 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

wonderfulsushihillcrest.com

619-291-0240

Thai Cuisine

GOLD – Amarin Thai

3843 Richmond St. San Diego, 92103

amarincorp.com | 619-296-6056

SILVER – Bahn Thai

4646 Park Blvd. San Diego, 92116

bahnthai.net | 619-299-6363

Theater

GOLD – Divisionary Theatre

4545 Park Blvd. #101 San Diego, 92116

diversionary.org | 619-220-0097

SILVER – Old Globe Theatre

1363 Old Globe Way. San Diego, 92101

theoldglobe.org | 619-234-5623

The internationally-acclaimed, Tony award-winning Old Globe is one of the most renowned theaters in the country and has stood as San Diego’s flagship arts institution for more than 75 years.

The Old Globe produces a year-round season of plays and musicals on its three stages, including its highly-regarded Shakespeare festival. The Old Globe has become a gathering place for leading theater artists from around the world, such as Tom Stoppard, Daniel Sullivan and Chita Rivera.

Numerous Broadway-bound premieres and revivals, such as “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” have been developed at The Old Globe and have gone to enjoy highly successful runs in New York and at regional theaters across the country.

The Old Globe is at the forefront of the nation’s leading performing arts organizations, setting a standard for excellence in American theater.

Vegetarian/Vegan

GOLD – Plumeria Vegetarian Restaurant

661 Park Blvd. San Diego, 92116

myplumeria.com | 619-269-9989

SILVER – Loving Hut

1905 El Cajon Blvd. San Diego, 92104

lovinghut.us/sandiego

619-683-9490

Wine Bar

GOLD – The Wine Lover

3968 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

thewineloversd.com

619-294-9200

SILVER – Wet Stone Wine Bar & Café

1927 Fourth Ave. San Diego, CA 92101

wetstonewinebar.com

619-255-2856

Business & Retail

Accountant

GOLD – Rowling & Associates

8889 Rio San Diego Dr.. San Diego, 92108

rowling.com | 619-295-0200

Rowling & Associates is an award-winning, fee-only, San Diego based, registered investment advisor that offers investment management, and tax and financial planning services. The firm’s ideal clients are professionals, business owners, retirees, and executives with complex financial situations seeking financial or tax advice to meet their goals. Rowling & Associate’s client-centric, tax-efficient investment approach sets it apart from other advisors and adds tremendous value to clients, serving in a fiduciary capacity. Rowling & Associates also specializes in socially responsible investing, as well as a personalized service offering catered towards young professionals. The firm’s principal, Sheryl Rowling, CPA/PFS, is an accomplished author, regular columnist, and professional speaker who has been nationally recognized for her continued efforts as an industry innovator and leader. Rowling & Associates is proud to be a prominent financial services business serving the San Diego area for over 30 years.

SILVER – Abbas Jenson & Cundari, CPAs

1940 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92101

ajccpa.com | 619-298-9699

Acupuncture

GOLD – Bodhi Massage & Wellness Center

3678 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103

bodhimassagesandiego.com

619-274-2744

Bodhi Massage & Wellness Center has served San Diego since 2005, offering the best in massage therapy, acupuncture and bodywork services. This beautiful and relaxing center is located in a century-old craftsman home near the heart of Hillcrest. The desirable location makes everyone feel welcome and is easily accessible with off-street parking.

Bodhi’s professional practitioners are handpicked based on education, experience, friendliness and the ability to provide results for their clients. Their success in treating numerous ailments and providing pain relief are why this place has been consistently voted best massage and day spa in San Diego.

SILVER – Inner Spring Center for Health

3361 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103

innerspringcenterforhealth.com

619-294-5830

Adult Business

GOLD – Treasures and Pleasures

2525 University Ave. San Diego, 92104

pleasuresandtreasures.biz

619-822-4280

SILVER – Manfest

1295 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

manfestsd.com | 619-497-1970

Antiques

GOLD – India Street Antiques

2361 India St. San Diego, 92101

indiastreetantiques.com

619-231-3004

SILVER – Mission Gallery Antiques

320 W. Washington St. San Diego, 92103

missiongalleryantiques.com

619-692-3566

Appliances Store

GOLD – Sears Outlet Store

960 Sherman St. San Diego, 92110

bit.ly/2K1ntju | 619-497-1123

SILVER – Lowe’s Home Improvement

2318 Northside Dr.. San Diego, 92108

low.es/2IRZ0fH | 619-584-5500

Art Gallery

GOLD – Alexander Salazar Fine Art

225 W. Market St. San Diego, 92101

alexandersalazarfineart.com

619-531-8996

SILVER – Sparks Gallery

530 Sixth Ave. San Diego, 92101

sparksgallery.com | 619-696-1416

Attorney

GOLD – Rachel P. Young

101 W. Broadway San Diego, 92101

rpylaw.com | 619-584-0505

For the last decade, The Law Office of Rachel P. Young has been a community staple. Our firm is a San Diego based boutique law firm that provides legal counsel in multiple areas to meet the personal and business needs of the members of our community. Our approach to our practice is client-centered. We guide you in the legal process to ensure that your decisions are informed and effective in the practice areas of: Prenuptial Agreements, Wills and Trusts, Divorce and Domestic Partnerships, Child Support and Custody, Restraining Orders, LGBT matters, Adoption, Guardianship, Contracts, and other areas. Attorney Young has received coveted Top Attorney honors from San Diego business publication The Daily Transcript, has received countless awards for her work within our LGBT community, and has been the Gold recipient of the Reader’s Choice for both Uptown News and Gay San Diego publications eight times since 2012. Contact us today for a free consultation.

SILVER – Susan L. Hartman

8880 Rio San Diego Dr. #800. San Diego, 92108

sandiegoduilawyersblog.com

619-260-1122

The Law Offices of Susan L. Hartman specializes in all DUI defense cases, handling both the DMV hearings and the court process in San Diego County and throughout California since 2010. We do not dabble in driving under the influence matters; it is all we do. Susan also handles drunk driving post-sentence matters such as requests for early termination of probation, modification of probation, deadline extensions and expungements.

While aggressive in negotiations and in the courtroom, Susan is compassionate and nonjudgmental towards her clients. She partners with her clients with the common goal of reaching the best resolution possible.

If you have been accused of driving under the influence, do not just plead guilty! There may be defenses in your case that can lead to reduced charges or even a dismissal. Contact Susan for your free, confidential phone consultation: 619-260-1122.

Auto Dealership

GOLD – John Hine Mazda

1545 Camino del Rio S. San Diego, 92108

johnhine.com | 888-714-7925

SILVER – Courtesy Chevrolet

750 Camino Del Rio N. San Diego, 92108

courtesysandiego.com

619-297-4321

Auto Repair Shop

GOLD – Mission Hills Automotive

308 W. Washington St. San Diego, 92103

missionhillsautosd.com

619-299-9367

Mission Hills Automotive is committed to being a high-quality auto repair shop serving residents of San Diego, CA. They want to make it easy to bring your car to them, so they offer flexible appointment scheduling seven days a week, and they’ll return your vehicle to you as soon as possible. They’re known for their:

Highly experienced mechanics

• Friendly and honest service

• Fully licensed and insured technicians

They use premium products for all of their repair work, and they’ll work meticulously so that your car is safe and reliable when they’re done with it. Their rates are highly competitive, and they also offer discounts to seniors and veterans. There’s no repair they can’t perform in a professional manner.

They understand that it can be an inconvenience to have your sedan or truck worked on, so They’ll schedule around your day and finish the job on time. They focus on excellent customer service, and they’ll make sure you understand your options. To learn more about their auto repair shop in San Diego, contact Mission Hills Automotive today and set up an appointment.

SILVER – Hillcrest Smog

3864 First Ave. San Diego, 92103

bit.ly/2I0TGCn | 619-297-4059

Bank

GOLD – California Bank & Trust

4305 University Ave. San Diego, 92105

calbanktrust.com

619-521-4000

California Bank & Trust has been helping Californians and their businesses grow and prosper for more than 60 years. Today, we’re among California’s leading banks with more than $10 billion in assets and nearly 100 branch offices located throughout the state. Deeply committed to the communities we serve, we’re dedicated to providing financial solutions for our clients and their businesses.

Our Hillcrest office has been serving Uptown neighborhoods for more than 30 years under the leadership of Cindy Lehman. We are proud supporters of the LGBT community and honored to be recognized as Best Bank in Gay San Diego news. Our team has spent countless hours volunteering for our community in support of a variety of important causes. We thank everyone who voted for us and look forward to serving the Hillcrest community many more years.

SILVER – Chase Bank Hillcrest

3800 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

chase.com | 619-296-8885

Barber

GOLD – Bear Hair by Chuck

4002 Park Blvd., B2. San Diego, 92103

bearhairbychuck.com

619-694-8482

SILVER – Winn’s Barber Shop

445 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

bit.ly/2llKSyh | 619-295-1597

BEST LOCAL SAN DIEGO COMMUNITY EVENT

GOLD – San Diego LGBT Pride

3620 30th St. San Diego,

92104

sdpride.org

619-297-7683

SILVER – Hillcrest CityFest

3737 University Ave. San Diego, 92105

fabuloushillcrest.com

619-299-3330

Best MMA or Boxing Gym

GOLD – San Diego Combat Academy

6008 Mission Gorge Road C. San Diego, 92120

sdcombatacademy.com

619-282-5855

SILVER – The Boxing Club

8650 Genesee Ave. #206. San Diego, 92122

theboxingclub.net | 858-622-1903

Bike Shop

GOLD – Brooklyn Bicycles / Uptown Bicycles

3437 Adams Ave. San Diego, 92116

brooklynsd.com | 619-283-1926

SILVER – Cal Coast Bicycles

3020 Adams Ave. San Diego, 92116

calcoastbicycles.com

619-281-7433

Boutique

GOLD – Creative Crossroads

3118, 502 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

bit.ly/2K13KAp | 800-685-2513

SILVER – Love & Aesthetics

21 W. Fir St. San Diego, 92101

loveandaesthetics.com

619-546-6143

Chiropractor

GOLD – Fix Body Group

1010 University Ave. C-203. San Diego, 92103

fixbodygroup.com | 619-295-9791

Fix Body Group is a collaboration of restoration and rehabilitation specialists who employ the most advanced and effective techniques to remove limitations caused by injury and pain, restore full range of motion and functionality in your body, and return you to the enjoyable activities of your life.

SILVER – Inner Balance Institute

1764 San Diego Ave. #140. San Diego, 92110

innerbalanceinstitute.com

619-543-9999

Collective

GOLD – Torrey Holistics

10671 Roselle St. San Diego, 92121

torreyholistics.com

858-558-1420

Licensed and permitted by the city of San Diego in 2015, Torrey Holistics was founded with the goal of becoming the city’s finest medical marijuana dispensary. Having successfully built a reputation as the safe, legal, reliable choice for San Diegans, Torrey Holistics was honored to be the first dispensary in California to be awarded a license for Adult Use marijuana sales in 2017. Now serving all adults 21 and over, Torrey Holistics is proud to offer a friendly, knowledgeable staff, premium cannabis strains, and over 400 high quality, lab tested products. Torrey Holistics strives to promote the education and awareness of the use of marijuana through one-on-one patient consultations, senior care outreach education and Mary Jay Parties, as well as community events and partnerships. In 2017, Torrey Holistics helped to raise over $50,000 for local charitable organizations and was named Best Collective in San Diego by Uptown Magazine.

GOLD – SDRC

1299 Camino del Rio S. San Diego, 92108

bit.ly/2I1i8n1 | 619-906-5546

Consignment/Resale

GOLD – Consignment Classics

1895 Hancock St. San Diego, 92110

consignmentclassics.net

619-491-0700

SILVER – Creative Crossroads

3118, 502 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

creativexroads.com

800-685-2513

Cosmetic Services

GOLD – Medical Age Management

3911 Normal St. San Diego, 92103

manageyourage.com

619-795-6700

SILVER – Aaliyah’s Beauty & Brows

620 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

aaliyahsbeautybrows.com

619-683-3975

Credit Union

GOLD – San Diego County Credit Union

502 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

sdccu.com | 877-732-2848

San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) is San Diego’s largest, locally owned financial institution serving San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties.

SDCCU has assets of $6.7 billion, more than 279,000 customers, more than 35 convenient branch locations and 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs. SDCCU is the leading way, offering free checking with e-statements, SDCCU Mobile Deposit, mortgage loans, auto loans, Visa credit cards and business services. Federally insured by National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Equal housing opportunity, equal opportunity employer. For details, visit sdccu.com.

SILVER – Mission Federal Credit Union

269 W. Washington S. San Diego, 92103

bit,ly/2IwOfQG | 858-524-2850

Day Spa

GOLD – Bodhi Massage & Wellness Center

3678 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103

bodhimassagesandiego.com

619-274-2744

SILVER – Karma Relaxation Spa

3969 First Ave. San Diego, 92103

karmamassagespa.com

619-299-9888

Dentist

GOLD – Dr. Jeffrey Keeny

1807 Robinson Ave. San Diego, 92103

drkeeny.com | 619-295-1512

Dr. Jeffrey Keeny’s professional staff is eager to help with your dentistry needs and answer any questions you might have during your visit with us. Each member of our team specializes in particular dentistry services, including dental cleanings, roots canals, dental insurance, continuing care, sensitivities, cosmetic care and more. Have questions? Contact a member of our team today and we will be happy to help.

SILVER – Hillcrest Dental Center

1060 University Ave., A201. San Diego, 92103

hillcrestdentalcentre.com

619-543-0112

Dermatologist

GOLD – Hillcrest Advanced Aesthetic Dermatology

3737 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103

drheimer.com | 619-299-0700

Dr. William Heimer and the team at his San Diego-based practice consistently strive to achieve the best results for their patients. Whether you come to him for skin rejuvenation with microdermabrasion, wrinkle filler such as Restlyne, advanced acne treatment or laser hair removal, you can be rest-assured Dr. Heimer and his staff will do everything in their power to make sure you leave their office satisfied.

Healthy, smooth skin gives you a fresh, youthful appearance. Great skin is a key element of beauty; when your skin is well taken care of, it acquires the famous “glow” and it is “radiantly” beautiful. Though they may not be able to put their finger of the exact reason, people tend to notice something about a person with perfect skin.

SILVER – MedDerm Dermatology

501 Washington St. San Diego, 92103

medderm.net | 619-542-0013

Doctor

GOLD – Dr. David Shamblaw

2970 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

scripps.org/physicians

619-260-3456

SILVER – Dr. Gary Woodall

2971 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

scripps.org/physicians

619-260-3456

Dry Cleaner

GOLD – Veribest Cleaners

419 Robinson Ave. San Diego, 92103

veribestcleaners.com

619-574-8893

SILVER – Ogden’s Cleaners

1294 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

bit.ly/2t7e1Bs | 619-297-1808

Financial Planner

GOLD – Rowling & Associates

8889 Rio San Diego Dr. San Diego, 92108

rowling.com | 619-295-0200

SILVER – Mary Stockton, Stockton Financial

4365 Executive Dr., Suite #800. San Diego, 92121

marystockton.com

858-623-8945

Mary Stockton has been a successful financial planner for nearly 20 years. In 2009 and 2012, she earned the Agent of the Year award for her local office. She has also been awarded Top Producer, Mutual Fund Leader, Annuity Elite Champion and the Life Star Award, among others.

San Diego Pride also acknowledged her in 2011 with the Pride Community Service Award and the Tom Homann Law Association gave her the Outstanding Service to the Award in 2012.

In 2009, she was awarded the Mind Masters Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Prior to moving to San Diego, she owned a woman’s bookstore — Crones’ Harvest — in Boston. Her business became a valuable cultural center and she was honored with the Helen Diner Community Leadership Award.

Here in San Diego, Mary has served on the boards of Stepping Stone, The Center and Diversionary Theatre. She currently serves as treasurer for the board of the San Diego Human Dignity Foundation. Mary is married to Alison McManus, a doctor in nursing practice and an activist in her own right. They live in North Park.

Florist

GOLD – Green Fresh Florals

3785 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103

greenfreshflorals.com

619-544-0504

SILVER – La Belle Bloom

2034 India St. San Diego, 92101

labellebloom.squarespace.com

619-994-6401

Furniture Store

GOLD – Lawrance Furniture

633 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

lawrance.com | 619-291-1911

SILVER – Living Spaces

8730 Rio San Diego Dr.. San Diego, 92108

bit.ly/2thPfhi | 877-266-7300

Garden Supply

GOLD – North Park Nursery

2335 University Ave. San Diego, 92104

northparknursery.com

619-795-1855

SILVER – Mission Hills Nursery

1525 Fort Stockton Dr.. San Diego, 92103

missionhillsnursery.com

619-295-2808

Gym/Workout Studio

GOLD – Fitness Together

4019 Goldfinch St. San Diego, 92103

fitnesstogether.com/mission-hills

619-794-0014

You don’t have to live in Hollywood to get “Hollywood royalty” treatment in your fitness program. Get star service here, locally, with a white glove approach to your 2018 fitness program.

Fitness Together offers highly personalized one-on-one workouts with knowledgeable, friendly and skilled trainers in a clean, upscale environment with more focus on individual clients than is found in any other fitness facility. Our clients train in luxury private suites away from the unwanted stares found in most gyms. No intimidation, no waiting and no sweaty equipment.

If you are seeking personal fitness training and nutritional guidance in a private, welcoming and safe studio that allows you to commit to — and achieve — your 2018 wellness goals, Fitness Together is the answer. Privacy, respect for your time, and results. Appointment only, all about you … and star treatment. See what others are saying about us on YELP.

SILVER – Fit Athletic Club

350 10th Ave. San Diego, 92101

fitathletic.com/sd | 619-762-3234

Hair Salon

GOLD – Water Todd

2510, 4127 Park Blvd. San Diego, 92103

waltertodd.com | 619-692-4237

SILVER – Bear Hair by Chuck

4002 Park Blvd., Suite B2. San Diego, 92103

bearhairbychuck.com

619-694-8482

Hardware Store

GOLD – Hillcrest Ace Hardware

1003 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

bit.ly/2LdcVM2 | 619-291-5988

SILVER – San Diego Hardware Company

1100, 5710 Kearny Villa Road. San Diego, 92123

sandiegohardware.com

858-576-1892

Hospital

GOLD – Sharp Memorial Hospital

7901 Frost St. San Diego, 92123

bit.ly/2IRMGMs | 858-939-3400

For more than 60 years, Sharp Memorial Hospital has been dedicated to improving the health of San Diego’s diverse community. Our goal is to offer quality care and services that continuously set community standards and exceed patients’ expectations.

Sharp Memorial is known for excellence in heart care, cancer care, orthopedic services, physical rehabilitation, transplantation, and emergency medicine. We continue to be at the forefront of medical technology and consistently rank among the top 5 percent of hospitals nationwide for patient satisfaction.

Our hospital promotes an atmosphere of healing and comfort, with sunlight-filled windows designed to help bring the outside world in, and all private patient rooms — each with a place for a loved one to spend the night.

Sharp Memorial is nationally recognized for our patient care and nursing excellence, meaning that our patients receive an extraordinary level of care we call The Sharp Experience.

SILVER – Scripps Mercy Hospital

4077 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103

bit.ly/2IvXWuB | 619-294-8111

Hotel

GOLD – The Lafayette Hotel

2223 El Cajon Blvd. San Diego, 92104

lafayettehotelsd.com

619-296-2101

Step through the doors of our legendary hotel near Balboa Park and discover history redefined. Since 1946, The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows has welcomed celebrities and locals to relax in our spacious guestrooms, suites and private bungalows. They flock here for the famed Weissmuller Olympic Pool, the relaxed classic American cuisine at Hope 46 and our exemplary service. Not only is The Lafayette close in location to Hillcrest, a popular hub for LGBTQ nightlife, but also close in community as we welcome any and all guests to our property. Even Hollywood has come calling to film unforgettable movies, like Top Gun’s “You’ve Lost that Loving Feeling” bar scene, in our exquisite 15,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces. Playful and fun, unique and historic — there’s no better place to make your escape. Visit The Lafayette Hotel online at lafayettehotelsd.com.

SILVER – Hotel Del Coronado

1500 Orange Ave. Coronado, 92118

bit.ly/2KtpwJx | 619-522-8082

Insurance Broker

GOLD – Ryan Hartswigen

55 Superior Blvd. Mississauga, ON L5T

bit.ly/2wSEA1x | 905-696-9090

SILVER – Ryan Hubbard

Jewelry

GOLD – Stuart Benjamin & Co, Jewelry Designs

7510 Hazard Center Dr. #405. San Diego, 92108

stuartbenjamin.com | 619-297-7666

A rare gem in the jewelry industry, for more than 20 years as one of San Diego’s exclusive jewelers, Stuart Benjamin & Co. Jewelry Designs has helped people express the special moments in their lives together.

Business partners Stuart Benjamin and Barbara Wasserstrom share a love and knowledge for jewelry style and design that is rare in today’s market. Together, they have guided Stuart Benjamin & Co. Jewelry Designs as a full-service jewelry store that is known for the finest custom designs, fashion jewelry, engagement rings and exquisite diamonds. For unsurpassed service, they also have an on-site jeweler who can do repairs in one day in most cases, along with the only certified professional jewelry appraisals in San Diego.

Their service and integrity have been rewarded by becoming an American Gem Society (AGS) member, which only 5 percent of jewelry stores in the nation qualify for. In addition, they are all Graduates of the GIA (Gemological Institute of America), which means you can feel confident with your purchase and know they stand behind their jewelry and reputation of quality.

SILVER – Bert Levi Family Jewelers

1050 University Ave., E-105. San Diego, 92103

levifamilyjewelers.com/hillcrest

619-431-5277

Lawyer

GOLD – Rachel P. Young

101 W. Broadway. San Diego, 92101

rpylaw.com | 619-584-0505

SILVER – Todd Stevens

402 W. Broadway #1820. San Diego, 92101

keenlaw.com | 619-238-1661

Manicure/Pedicure

GOLD – The Loving Owl

317 Laurel St. San Diego, 92101

thelovingowl.com | 619-787-8591

SILVER – Lena Nails

1770 Kettner Blvd. San Diego, 92101

bit.ly/2M3HZ0h | 619-702-7411

Massage

GOLD – Bodhi Message & Wellness Center

3678 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103

http://bodhimassagesandiego.com

619-274-2744

SILVER – The Knotstop

1080 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

theknotstop.com | 619-296-5668

New Business

GOLD – Uncle Vinnie’s Cookies

4771 Constance Dr. San Diego, 92115 | unclevinniescookies.com

I am honored to be included in the company of the other esteemed businesses this year. In after only seven months, Uncle Vinnies Cookies continues to flourish while tantalizing clients with delectable cookies, cakes, pies, and fudge. We specialize in charming guests with personal favorites, wedding favors, client gift boxes, holiday specialties, and offering complimentary delivery anywhere San Diego county.

Uncle Vinnie’s Cookies is a huge supporter of many nonprofit organizations in our community and take pride in delivering that “take me home” experience of days gone by, while providing sincere home-baked products made with love. We make online ordering convenient at unclevinniescookies.com or by simply calling 619-422-1000.

Next time you’re in Baja Betty’s, check out the dessert menu where you can sample my “Lemon Coconut Cake.” A sweet “THANK YOU” to everyone who voted for Uncle Vinnie’s Cookies! We treasure and appreciate you.

SILVER – InsideOut

1642 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

insideoutsd.com | 619-888-8623

Optometrist

GOLD – Urban Optiks Optometry

3788 Park Blvd. San Diego, 92103

uoosd.com | 619-683-2020

Urban Optiks Optometry, San Diego’s premier source of luxury eyewear, offers one of the finest collections of handcrafted frames from around the world. Utilizing the most advanced eye examination equipment and precision custom digital lens technology, Dr. Gary Klein, O.D. and his highly trained opticians provide a truly unparalleled visual experience. In addition, their vintage-industrial inspired optical boutique, contemporary exam room, and friendly staff have resulted in a highly regarded reputation with over 100 five-star Yelp reviews.

Come in today and remember, “Your face is a masterpiece — frame it well.”

SILVER – Invision Optometry

3434 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103

invisioncare.com | 619-222-2020

Personal Trainer

GOLD – Ryan Gans, Fitness Together

4019 Goldfinch St. San Diego, 92103

fitnesstogether.com

619-794-0014

Ryan Gans has been involved in the fitness community for the better part of a decade. His journey in fitness started after suffering a brutal knee injury that required surgery. It was during knee rehabilitation, which he needed to gain basic functions back in his knee, when Ryan’s passion for fitness started. During the rehab process, Ryan learned the amazing capabilities of the human body. In the years that followed, Ryan found the tools to improving human performance. Anyone who has trained with Ryan can attest that his customized workouts are effective in achieving results.

His clients are never more than a couple feet away — enhancing focus and taking away the fear, intimidation and the waiting found in most training/gym scenarios. Clients train privately in fully equipped suites and on an appointment only basis, where the focus is totally on and about them. He brings a highly efficient process to working out, combining a superior degree of coaching with smart nutrition to get results faster and safer.

Your first session is complementary and more diagnostic in nature, allowing a better understanding of your medical and medicinal backgrounds as well as previous workout experiences, timelines and goals. Clients at Fitness Together Mission Hills range across the spectrum, both in age and fitness levels.

One thing that sets Ryan apart from other trainers is that he has tested numerous fitness methodologies and knows first-hand how it affects the human body. Ryan would never give you an exercise or workout he hasn’t done himself. If you are looking to lose a few pounds, make a major comeback from an injury, or are just in need to better your body’s performance in any way, Fitness Together and Ryan Gans are a great choice. See what others are saying about us on YELP.

SILVER – Roger Rojas, Incinerate Elite

5402 Ruffin Road #104. San Diego, 92123

incineratefitness.com

760-595-5012

Pet Boarding/Day Care

GOLD – Little Buddies Pet Care

Mission Valley

lovelittlebuddies.com

619-481-8202

SILVER – Paws Commons

3915 Ninth Ave. San Diego, 92103

pawcommons.com

619-299-2068

SILVER – Run-A-Mutt

2900 Fourth Ave., Suite 206. San Diego, 92103

camprunamutt.com

Thank you, San Diego! We are honored to win Best Dog Boarder the same year we celebrate 10 years of loving your pup. From our first cage-free location in Mission Hills to 10 locations nationwide and counting, we’ve sprouted for one simple reason: We let dogs be dogs. No cages, suites or dens. Only outside space, waterfalls, splash ponds, Muttcams, loving humans and lots of dog buddies. Even our boarding is cage-free because dogs love to sleep with dogs and humans. Camp Run-A-Mutt keeps dogs safe, exercised, engaged, socialized and they get to potty outside on the grass, not forced to go inside. Why let good dogs create bad habits? Next time you go to work, a parade, the movies or on vacation, think how nice it’d be to watch your dog from your phone and have an exhausted pup when you get back.

Pet Groomer

GOLD – Zip A Dee Doo Dogs Mobile Dog Grooming

zipmobiledogs.com

619-298-3647

Thank you for voting Zip a Dee Doo Dogs Mobile Dog Grooming the Best in Gay San Diego. We are fortunate to serve the community and we are humbled by the support! Our client relationships and dogs are what keeps us running and it’s our distinct pleasure to serve you! We will remain committed to providing the very best service and grooming experience for your dog(s).

SILVER – Furry Friends

3537 Adams Ave. San Diego, 92116

petgroomerssandiego.com

619-282-2536

Pharmacy

GOLD – A.H.F. Pharmacy

3940 Fourth Ave., Suite 150. San Diego, 92103

ahfpharmacy.org | 619-574-9700

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global non-profit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to over 900,000 people in 41 countries. AHF is currently the largest provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the United States. The organization works toward its mission to end the transmission of HIV/AIDS through a network of pharmacies, thrift stores, healthcare centers, and other strategic partnerships. AHF Pharmacy in San Diego and other locations across the nation foster closer communication between healthcare providers and pharmacists trained in HIV treatment. These efforts result in comprehensive services that meet the diverse needs of patients nationwide.

Generating new, innovative ways of treatment, prevention, and advocacy has been a hallmark of AHF’s identity for over 30 years. Saving lives is AHF’s highest priority. They are committed to continuing their work and implementing cutting-edge, life-saving programs in communities across the nation and beyond.

SILVER – Medical Center Pharmacy

3904 Park Blvd. San Diego, 92103

mcprx.com | 619-295-3109

Pilates

GOLD – Beyond Pilates Hillcrest

423 W. University Ave. San Diego, 92103

beyondpilates.com

619-872-2593

At Beyond Pilates San Diego, it is our mission to bring each member on a transformational physical and personal journey. It is our belief that actively participating in Pilates is much more than a workout. Our San Diego-based studios strive to maintain a nurturing and educational environment where each member, regardless of whether they are in a private lesson or small class, receives an experience within their own personal movement. We are aware and respect that everyone develops at their own pace. As such, we are committed to offering private apparatus lessons where the individual matters most. It is our hope that each member will be committed and dedicated to their own personal practice. It is through consistency and true learning that progress and change happen. Your commitment and dedication are to yourself! It is our job to guide and nurture each member. We are committed to your personal transformation. We offer single sessions or a variety of packages, including multiple class passes and three-month contracts.

SILVER – The Body Alchemist

1945 B St. San Diego, 92102

bodyalchemiSt.com

619-542-1321

Plumber

GOLD – Lefty’s Plumbing

7930 North Ave. Lemon Grove, 91945

leftysplumbingca.com

619-717-4152

SILVER – Ideal Plumbing

5161 Waring Road. San Diego, 92120

idealservice.com | 619-583-7963

Real Estate Agent

GOLD – Tony Azar

3930 Idaho St. San Diego, 92104

tonyazar.com | 619-944-9601

Buying or selling a property can be a bewildering and stressful ordeal. But with the help of an expert, this potentially perplexing experience can be made trouble-free. One such qualified individual is Tony Azar.

As a long-time resident of San Diego and an active member of the San Diego Association of realtors, Tony is more than just a realtor. Tony is dedicated to the needs of his clients, whether in residential, income or commercial real estate. He strives to make each client’s buying or selling experience one that is truly positive and carefree. If you or someone you know is thinking of buying or selling a home, income or commercial property, call Tony Azar for guidance and advice on any and all of your real estate needs. He will also provide you with a complimentary “Home Buyers/ Sellers Guide” or a market analysis of your property.

SILVER – Jeffrey Rowling

636 San Antonio Ave. San Diego, 92106

bit.ly/2JMxBNv | 858-522-0443

Real Estate Office

GOLD – Ascent Real Estate

6112-A Regents Road. San Diego, 92122

ascentrealestate.net

858-453-3500

Ascent Real Estate’s professional team of realtors has tracked over $4 billion in sales volume since 2005. According to Sandicor MLS, while the company is the county’s largest independent real estate brokerage based on units sold in 2014, Ascent manages every transaction with personal “Above and Beyond” standards of service.

The company’s mission is to hire, develop and retain the real estate industry’s most respected agents — cultivating a work environment that is cutting-edge, diverse, ethical, compassionate and strong in its convictions. Ascent Real Estate has 10 offices throughout San Diego in La Jolla, University City, Downtown, Coronado, Point Loma, Point Loma Village, Bankers Hill, Mission Hills, North Park and Kensington. Call them at 619-260-1977 or search for your home at ascenthomefinder.com.

SILVER – Rowling Realty

636 San Antonio Ave. San Diego, 92106

bit.ly/2lj25bB | 858-522-0443

Retirement Living

GOLD – St. Paul’s Manor

2635 2nd Ave. San Diego, 92103

bit.ly/2LX36RC | 619-239-2097

Conveniently located in Bankers Hill, St. Paul’s Manor is a premier San Diego independent living community just blocks from Hillcrest, Downtown and Balboa Park.

Retirement living at St. Paul’s Manor can be as leisurely or active as you desire. With its safe and easy walking distance to Hillcrest, Balboa Park, shops, restaurants, churches and public transportation, a car isn’t even needed. Basic utilities, three-course dinners, scheduled transportation, housekeeping, a wellness program, organized activities, security, 24-hour reception and maintenance services are included.

Enjoy retirement living without any of the burdens of home ownership. St. Paul’s Manor makes it easy. Come and see for yourself why St. Paul’s Manor was voted Best Retirement Living!

SILVER – Merrill Gardens at Bankers Hill

2567 Second Ave. San Diego, 92103

bit.ly/2M35Mx4 | 619-752-1099

Merrill Gardens at Bankers Hill is in the middle of it all in the prestigious Bankers Hill neighborhood. Enjoy all the best of sunny San Diego from our ocean-view rooftop deck or venture out to explore fine dining, shopping, Victorian homes, Symphony Hall, Civic Theater and the world-famous Balboa Park.

Our community is designed to meet your individual needs and give you the freedom to be yourself. We offer the best in independent senior living and assisted living from a family-owned company that knows connection is everything.

Our apartments are spacious with private balconies. Our community has cozy gathering spaces, a fitness center, salon, bistro, beautifully landscaped courtyard areas and private underground parking. Medical facilities are abundant and easy to access.

Solar Company

GOLD – Sunline

7546 Trade St. San Diego, 92121

sunlineenergy.com | 858-252-2280

SILVER – Metro Solar

6520 Platt Ave. West Hills, 91307

metrobuildersinc.com

818-201-6165

Tanning Salon

GOLD – iTan Hillcrest

660 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

itan.com/locations/hillcrest

619-298-1826

iTAN Hillcrest is where Southern California looks and feels its best! Since opening our doors in 2010 we have been the premier tanning salon for Uptown San Diego and love being part of the Hillcrest community. Located on University and 6th avenues we have a convenient location and are open from early morning till late at night, so we may help you achieve your tanning needs! Our team strives to provide the best customer experience possible and we are constantly upgrading our services to meet our client’s needs. We feature high pressure and smart tanning beds, top of the line heated sunless spray systems, and five self-service spa treatments including body wrapping, steam treatments, red light services and teeth whitening.

Stop by iTAN Hillcrest and indulge in our services today … you deserve it!

SILVER – Golden Solis Airbrush Tanning

1611 W. Lewis St., San Diego, 92013

goldensolis.com | 619-219-9964

Tattoo/Piercing Studio

GOLD – Avalon Tattoo II

1502, 3039 Adams Ave. San Diego, 92116

avalontattootwo.com | 619-280-1957

SILVER – Vivid Tattoo

449 University Ave. San Diego, 92103

vividtattoo.net | 619-487-0237

Veterinarian/Veterinary Hospital

GOLD – Bodhi Veterinary Hospital

2200 University Ave. San Diego, 92104

bodhisd.com | 619-225-5838

Bodhi Animal Hospital is a beautiful, spa-like, state-of-the-art facility that is a proud part of the Uptown community. We provide affordable, top-of-the-line care for all and are committed to improving the lives of every person and every pet, every time.

We work with nine rescue groups, practice “Fear Free” medicine, and are a “Certified Cat Friendly” practice. Your dogs and cats will be treated with gentleness and the individualized care required to make their visit with us the best it can be, including complimentary “Happy Pet” visits to ease their anxiety.

As part of our commitment to the pets of Uptown and beyond, we are open seven days a week. No more expensive after-hours care with strangers. At Bodhi, you are family! Thanks for your vote!

SILVER – Harmony Animal Hospital

3994 Park Blvd. San Diego, 92103

harmonyanimalhospital.net

619-293-7600

Waxing or Threading Salon

GOLD – The Lunch Box

1040 University Ave., B-205. San Diego, 92103

lunchboxwax.com | 619-831-8877

SILVER – Beauty By Dolly

3650 Fifth Ave., #101. San Diego, 92103

beautybydolly.com | 619-664-4740

Yoga Studio

GOLD – Pilgrimage of the Heart

2601, 4081 30th St. San Diego, 92104

pilgrimageyoga.com

619-677-2022

SILVER – Pure Barre Hillcrest

3650 Fifth Ave., Suite 102. San Diego, 92103

hoppyyoga.com | 619-296-0200