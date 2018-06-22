Our Best of Gay San Diego winners are…
Dining & Entertainment
American Cuisine
GOLD – Concept Two Seven Eight
3687 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
concepttwoseveneight.com
619-278-0080
SILVER – Crest Café
425 Robinson Ave. San Diego, 92103
crestcafe.net | 619-295-2510
Bakery
GOLD – Uncle Vinnie’s Cookies
4771 Constance Dr.. San Diego, 92115
unclevinniescookies.com
619-422-1000
SILVER – Bread & Cie
350 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
breadandcie.com
619-683-9322
Bar
GOLD – #1 Fifth Avenue
3845 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
bit.ly/2K2SYtn | 619-299-1911
#1 Fifth Avenue is one of Hillcrest’s most legendary gay bars. #1 Fifth Avenue has seen many changes since it opened in the early 1980s. Now a relaxing tavern that caters to a casual crowd, #1 Fifth Avenue boast shirtless bartenders, attractive servers, and an overall good energy. Conveniently located in Hillcrest, with a low-key vibe, #1 Fifth Avenue offers patrons delicious drinks at the lowest prices. A few televisions are set to whatever suits your fancy, but open-ended, friendly conversation and whatever’s playing the jukebox typically fills the air. #1 Fifth Avenue also features darts, pinball and an outdoor pool table on its back patio. An outside bar also allows patrons to avoid the indoor crowds during the bar’s busy hours. The courteous staff is more than willing to point out where to go and what to do in the neighborhood. However, there’s nowhere quite as good to kick up your heels and throw back a drink or two at #1 Fifth Avenue.
SILVER – Urban MO’s Bar & Grill
308 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400
Barbecue
GOLD – Phil’s BBQ
3750 Sports Arena Blvd. San Diego, 92110
philsbbq.net | 619-226-6333
SILVER – Brazen BBQ Smokehouse & Bar
441 Washington St. San Diego, 92103
brazenbbq.com | 619-816-1990
Bartender
GOLD – Marc Meza, #1 Fifth Avenue
3845 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
bit.ly/2JY9gRd | 619-299-1911
SILVER – Ken, Hillcrest Brewing Company
1458 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
hillcrestbrewingcompany.com
619-269-4323
Breakfast
GOLD – The Mission North Park
2801 University Ave. San Diego, 92104
themissionsd.com
619-220-8992
The Mission concept specializes in simple, healthy, and tasty food with a whimsical edge and a focus on artful presentation at an affordable price. By focusing on the use of simple and fresh ingredients, this vibrant urban bistro promotes living in an increasingly health-conscious world. Our entrees are creatively presented, resulting in artful culinary displays that are sure to please the palette. Guests dine in dynamic, inviting surroundings with large, bright and airy windows, as well as eye-catching local artwork. The menu — which includes everything from classic pancakes and sandwiches to modern Chino-Latino cuisine — is sure to satisfy every appetite.
SILVER – Hash House A Go-Go
3628 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
hashhouseagogo.com
619-298-4646
Brewery
GOLD – Hillcrest Brewing Company
1458 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
hillcrestbrewingcompany.com
619-269-4323
SILVER – Fall Brewing Company
4542 30th St. San Diego, 92116
fallbrewing.com | 619-501-0903
Brunch
GOLD – Pardon my French
3797 Park Blvd. San Diego, 92103
pardonmyfrenchbarandkitchen.com
619-546-4328
SILVER – Concept Two Seven Eight
3687 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
concepttwoseveneight.com
619-278-0080
Buffett
GOLD – Seasons Fresh Buffet, Barona Resort & Casino
1932 Wildcat Canyon Road. Lakeside, 92040
bit.ly/2t7NkN7 | 619-443-2300
SILVER – Onami Seafood Buffet
1640 Camino Del Rio N. San Diego, 92108
facebook.com/onamitora
619-295-9722
Burger
GOLD – Cali “O” Burgers
1290 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
calioburgers.com
619-692-9999
SILVER – Urban MO’s Bar & Grill
308 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400
Business Lunch
GOLD – Hob Nob Hill Restaurant
2271 First Ave. San Diego, 92101
hobnobhill.com | 619-239-8176
We proudly offer a menu that features the finest American cooking. Just about everything — from baking fresh muffins and cakes to curing corned beef — is done right here on the premises. And each recipe has been home-developed and home-tested to ensure that you, our customer, will experience the ultimate dining pleasure.
SILVER – C Level Lounge
880 Harbor Island Dr.. San Diego, 92101
cohnrestaurants.com/islandprime
619-298-6802
Casino
GOLD – Sycuan Casino
5469 Casino Way. El Cajon, 92019
sycuan.com | 619-445-6002
Feel at home as you walk through the doors of Sycuan Casino, San Diego County’s top choice for fun and excitement in a casual environment. Sycuan Casino began in 1983 as a humble Bingo palace. Now, it has become a community landmark.
Undergoing a massive renovation in 2012 with additional enhancements in 2015, Sycuan now features 2,000 reel and video slot machines, more than 40 gaming tables, poker, bingo and a variety of restaurants to choose from.
Non-smokers will also enjoy over 800 slots and table games in the comfort of San Diego County’s first and largest fully-enclosed non-smoking room – complete with its own separate entrance and Paipa’s Surf & Turf buffet. The Gameday Sports Bar & Grill has 39 wide-screen TVs, including five 90-inch TVs, bar-top slot machines, a stadium-sized menu, over 30 beers on tap, the Party Pit complete with three blackjack tables, an extensive collection of sports memorabilia – and a high-energy atmosphere.
Sycuans intimate 457-seat entertainment venue, Sycuan Live & Up close, features national musical acts and comedians year-round. Open 24 hours daily.
SILVER – Viejas Casino
5000 Willows Road. Alpine, 91901
viejas.com
619-445-5400
Catering
GOLD – Top Hat Catering
8053 Broadway. Lemon Grove, 91945
tophatcatering.com 619-469-8889
SILVER – Uncle Vinnie’s Cookies
4771 Constance Dr.. San Diego, 92115
unclevinniescookies.com
619-422-1000
Chinese Cuisine
GOLD – Hong Kong Restaurant
3871 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103
bit.ly/2K6Vz5P | 619-291-9449
SILVER – Chop Suey Peking Restaurant
2877 University Ave. San Diego, 92104
chopsueysd.blogspot.in
619-295-2610
Cocktail
GOLD – Inside Out
1642 University Ave. #100, San Diego, 92103
insideoutsd.com | 619-888-8623
SILVER – Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage
3940 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103
ma4sd.com | 619-400-4500
Coffee Shop
GOLD – Better Buzz Coffee Roasters
801 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
betterbuzzcoffee.com
619-269-2740
SILVER – Lestat’s on Park
4496 Park Blvd. San Diego, 92116
lestats.com | 619-282-0437
Comedy Club
GOLD – Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage
3940 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103
ma4sd.com | 619-400-4500
SILVER – Comedy Heights
4590 Park Blvd. San Diego, 92116
comedyheights.com
619-993-3402
Comfort Food
GOLD – San Diego Chicken Pie Shop
2633 El Cajon Blvd. San Diego, 92104
chickenpieshops.com
619-295-0156
SILVER – Great Maple
1451 Washington St. San Diego, 92103
thegreatmaple.com 619-255-2282
Dance Club
GOLD – Rich’s San Diego
1051 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
richssandiego.com 619-295-2195
SILVER – Urban MO’s Bar & Grill
308 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400
Deli/Sandwich
GOLD – The Deli Llama
3702 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
thedelilama.com | 619-295-4666
It began with a concept — sumptuous sandwiches in a whimsical setting where customers feel at home.
The Deli Llama has received many local awards for Best Deli, Best Lunch and Best Sandwich, and a national award for best ad for Gay Pride.
With a menu that offers specialty sandwiches, Panini, gourmet soups, specialty drinks, and vegetarian options, The Deli Llama continues to draw new and loyal customers to enjoy its delicious food and fanciful setting … the little deli where the staff treats customers like family!
SILVER – Ike’s Place
1010 University Ave. #101 San Diego, 92103
ilikeikesplace.com 619-452-2856
Dessert
GOLD – Extraordinary Desserts
2929 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
extraordinarydesserts.com
619-294-2132
SILVER – Babycakes
3766 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
babycakessandiego.com
619-296-4173
Dinner
GOLD – Trust
3752 Park Blvd. San Diego, 92103
trustrestaurantsd.com
619-795-6901
SILVER – Concept Two Seven Eight
4218, 3687 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
concepttwoseveneight.com
619-278-0080
Donut Shop
GOLD – Copper Top
101 W. Washington St. San Diego, 92103
coppertopcoffee.com
619-458-9045
SILVER – Golden Donuts
2360 University Ave. San Diego, 92104
bit.ly/2tk94V0 | 619-298-2352
Drag Queen
GOLD – Chad Michaels
308 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400
SILVER – Glitz & Glam
308 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400
Family Restaurant
GOLD – The Mission North Park
2801 University Ave. San Diego, 92104
themissionsd.com | 619-220-8992
SILVER – Great Maple
1451 Washington St. San Diego, 92103
thegreatmaple.com 619-255-2282
Farmers Market
GOLD – Hillcrest Farmers Market
3960 Normal St. San Diego, 92103
hillcrestfarmersmarket.com
619-299-3330
The Hillcrest Farmers Market currently consists of about 175 vendors offering a wide variety of locally grown and in-season fruit, produce, gifts, arts and crafts, and flowers. Many of the local farmers participating in the market grow their produce organically or with no pesticides. The market also hosts a large variety of prepared food and hot food items with an emphasis on international cuisine.
Additionally, a large number of arts and crafts vendors participate, as well as a variety of bands. Check out the heart of the market to see who’s performing.
The farmers market originally opened with only 27 vendors on the second Sunday in April 1997. The market has been incredibly successful since then and retains the reputations as “the best” farmers market in San Diego County. It was late in 1995 when then acting president of the Hillcrest Businesses Association, David Cohen, determined that Hillcrest needed a farmers market, and that the Hillcrest Business Association was going to be the market sponsor and find a suitable location in Hillcrest to host it. After tirelessly searching for a site with the help and influence of Congresswoman Susan Davis, who was a State Assembly member at the time, a deal was finally made with the California Department of Motor Vehicles to use its parking lot.
Check out the Hillcrest Farmers Market — it’s better than ever!
SILVER – Little Italy Farmers Market
600 W. Date St. San Diego, 92101
littleitalysd.com/events/mercato
619-233-3901
Fine Dining
GOLD – The Marine Room
2000 Spindrift Dr.. La Jolla, 92037
marineroom.com | 858-459-7222
The Marine Room is San Diego’s most exquisite dining experience. Its spectacular location and inspired cuisine — from fresh seafood to unique and inventive seasonal dishes — have made it one of the region’s most iconic restaurants. Award-winning Executive Chef Bernard Guillas and Chef de Cuisine Ron Oliver have introduced a culinary renaissance in La Jolla guaranteed to please the palate and entice the senses. With imaginative dishes like Togarashi Sesame Spiced Ahi Tuna, Sea Salt Crispy Skin Branzino, Imperial Stout Braised Kobe Beef Cheek, and Absinthe Butter Basted Lobster Tail, the cuisine is matched only by the up-close sight of the surf, with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer spectacular panoramic views. Recognized as one of the “100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America” by Open Table, The Marine Room is truly a local treasure.
Don’t miss our signature experiences this summer, including High Tide Dinners, Lobster Nights and our six-course “Le Voyage” Dinner Tastings. Join us to celebrate the joy of life with good company, a perfectly-prepared meal, and a golden Pacific sunset to call your own.
SILVER – Mister A’s
2550 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
asrestaurant.com | 619-239-1377
Food Truck
GOLD – Taco Tuesday’s Food Truck
sdtacotuesday.com
619-340-7409
SILVER – Mastiff Sausage Company Food Truck
mastiffsausagecompany.com
760-504-3834
Food Server
GOLD – Ginger Grant, Baja Betty’s
1421 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
bajabettyssd.com
619-269-8510
SILVER – Dennis Yrkoski, Urban MO’s Bar & Grill
308 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400
French Cuisine
GOLD – La Bonne Table
3696 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
facebook.com/labonnetablesd
619-260-8039
SILVER – Bleu Bohème
4090 Adams Ave. San Diego, 92116
bleuboheme.com | 619-255-4167
Greek Cuisine
GOLD – Olympic Café
2310 University Ave. San Diego, 92104
olympiccafesd.com 619-692-9082
For over 30 years, Olympic Café has served the San Diego and North Park communities with the finest homemade Greek and American style cuisine. By making our food from scratch with the freshest ingredients, we take pride in providing flavorful and distinctive dishes, many of which are inspired by recipes handed down through generations.
SILVER – Alexis Greek Café
3863 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
bit.ly/2K1ALfD | 619-297-1777
Happy Hour
GOLD – #1 Fifth Ave
3845 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
bit.ly/2K2SYtn | 619-299-1911
SILVER – Urban MO’s Bar & Grill
308 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
urbanmos.com | 619-491-0400
Health Food Store
GOLD – Baron’s Market
3231 University Ave. San Diego, 92104
baronsmarket.com 619-814-5555
SILVER – Lazy Acres Natural Market
422 W. Washington St. San Diego, 92103
lazyacres.com/missionhills
619-272-4289
Lazy Acres is proud to be Mission Hills and Hillcrest’s natural/organic fresh food and grocery choice!
Our store offers a full assortment of organic and local produce, organic and all-natural grocery items, premium grain and grass-fed meats and fresh fish, and a comprehensive, full-service vitamin/supplement and body care department. We also feature unique, prepared foods, fresh bakery departments, and a juice and coffee bar. Lazy Acres stores carry a wide assortment of craft beers and a full selection of wines and spirits. We happily cater to customers who abide by principles of healthy living and sustainable lifestyles.
Hot Wings
GOLD – Twist
2041 University Ave. San Diego, 92104
twistsandwiches.com 619-260-1813
SILVER – Wing Stop
3085 University Ave. San Diego, 92104
bit.ly/2til8Gp | 619-255-7300
Indian Cuisine
GOLD – Tandoori Hut
3890 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
tandoorihutsandiego.com
619-295-4488
SILVER – Bombay Exotic Cuisine of India
3960 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
bombayrestaurant.com
619-297-7777
Italian Cuisine
GOLD – Parma Cucina Italiana
3850 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
parmaitaliankitchen.com
619-543-0049
If you’re looking for real authentic Italian, quiet atmosphere and friendly staff, Parma is the place to go!
This great, little gem in the heart of Hillcrest is a few minutes away from Little Italy San Diego. Small and intimate with a warm and inviting design, shiny hardwood floors, and a nice and simple Italian wall decor, Parma is well known for its fantastic Italian cuisine described as homemade cooking combined with a dash of love and exceptional flavor. Short and well-finished menu: Appetizers from burrata with prosciutto di parma to polenta e salsiccia. A variety of pasta dishes from the tortellini alla bolognese to the traditional home-style lasagna with béchamel and ragú. A variety of everyday specials such as fagottini with truffles and porcini mushrooms, the homemade pesto sauce and the fish of the day with a super tasty Mediterranean sauce. Don’t forget the homemade desserts and gelati … a guaranteed pleasure bomb!
SILVER – Arrivederci
3845 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103
arrivederciristorante.com
619-299-6282
Japanese Cuisine
GOLD – Poke It
690 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
pokeitsd.com | 619-773-6486
SILVER – Rakitori Japanese Pub & Grill
530 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
sdrakitori.com | 619-501-4091
Jazz Bar
GOLD – The Caliph
3100 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
thecaliph.net | 619-298-9495
SILVER – Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage
3940 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103
ma4sd.com | 619-400-4500
Juice
GOLD – Jamba Juice Hillcrest
510 Robinson Ave. San Diego, 92103
bit.ly/2tk6Kxl | 619-683-2582
SILVER – Juice Crafters Hillcrest
401 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
juicecrafters.com/menu
619-297-0235
Late Night Dining
GOLD – Uptown Tavern
1236 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
uptowntavernsd.com 619-241-2710
SILVER – Rudford’s Restaurant
2900 El Cajon Blvd. San Diego, 92104
rudfords.com | 619-282-8423
Live Music Venue
GOLD – The Merrow
1271 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
themerrow.com | 619-299-7372
SILVER – House of Blues
1055 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92101
houseofblues.com/sandiego
619-299-2583
Featuring a beautiful music hall, intimate Delta Room and soul to spare, House of Blues is San Diego’s premier live entertainment venue. Located in the Gaslamp District just blocks away from Petco Park and the San Diego Convention Center, the House of Blues experience brings together authentic American food, live music, and art like no other …
Lunch
GOLD – The Patio on Goldfinch
4020 Goldfinch St. San Diego, 92103
thepatioongoldfinch.com
619-501-5090
SILVER – Poke Chop
1404 Garnet Ave. San Diego, 92109
pokechopsd.com
858-225-8875
Margarita
GOLD – Ortega’s, A Mexican Bistro
141 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
ortegas.com | 619-692-4200
SILVER – Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant
4050 Adams Ave. San Diego, 92116
poncesrestaurant.com
619-282-4413
Martini
GOLD – Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage
3940 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103
ma4sd.com | 619-400-4500
SILVER – Concept Two Seven Eight
3687 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
concepttwoseveneight.com
619-278-0080
Mexican Cuisine
GOLD – El Comal
3946 Illinois St. San Diego, 92104
elcomalsd.com | 619-294-8292
SILVER – Ortega’s, A Mexican Bistro
141 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
ortegasbistro.com
619-692-4200
Movie Theater
GOLD – Landmark Hillcrest
3965 Fifth Ave. #200. San Diego, 92103
bit.ly/2K3EDNg | 619-298-2904
SILVER – The Lot
2620 Truxtun Road. San Diego, 92106
bit.ly/2lfOqli | 619-566-0069
Nightclub
GOLD – The Rail
3796 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
thebrassrailsd.com
619-298-2233
SILVER – Rich’s San Diego
1051 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
richssandiego.com
619-295-2195
Outdoor Dining
GOLD – The Patio on Goldfinch
4020 Goldfinch St. San Diego, 92103
thepatioongoldfinch.com
619-501-5090
SILVER – The Rail
3796 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
thebrassrailsd.com
619-298-2233
Pet Friendly Dining
GOLD – Concept Two Seven Eight
3687 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
concepttwoseveneight.com
619-278-0080
SILVER – Swami’s Café
2920 University Ave. San Diego, CA 92104
swamiscafe.com | 619-269-3797
Pho/Noodle House
GOLD – Pho Fifth Avenue
3807 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
phofifthavenue.com
619-260-3555
SILVER – OB Noodle House & Sake Bar
2218 Cable St. San Diego, 92107
obnoodlehouse.com
619-450-6868
Pizza
GOLD – Sicilian Thing Pizza
4046 30th St. San Diego,
92104
sicilianthingpizza.com
619-282-3000
SILVER – Lefty’s Pizza
4030 Goldfinch St. San Diego, 92103
leftyspizza.com | 619-299-4030
Poke
GOLD – Poki One N Half
3030 University Ave. San Diego, 92104
onenhalf.com | 858-874-6760
SILVER – Poke It
690 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
pokeitsd.com | 619-773-6486
Romantic Dining
GOLD – Blue Boheme
4090 Adams Ave. San Diego, 92116
bleuboheme.com | 619-255-4167
SILVER – Mister A’s
2550 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
asrestaurant.com
619-239-1377
Rooftop Lounge
GOLD – Mister A’s
2550 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
asrestaurant.com
619-239-1377
SILVER – Glass Door
1835 Columbia St. San Diego, 92101
glassdoorsd.com | 619-564-3755
Salad
GOLD – Crest Café
425 Robinson Ave. San Diego, 92103
crestcafe.net | 619-295-2510
SILVER – Tender Greens
110 W Broadway. San Diego, 92101
bit.ly/2MDLo7d | 619-795-2353
Sandwich
GOLD – The Deli Llama
4224, 3702 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
thedelilama.com | 619-295-4666
SILVER – Ike’s Place
1010 University Ave. #101. San Diego, 92103
ilikeikesplace.com
619-452-2856
Seafood
GOLD – Pete’s Seafood & Sandwich
3382 30th St. San Diego, 92104
bostonpetes.com
619-255-8940
Here at Pete’s, our goal is to bring quality New England style seafood and sandwiches to San Diego.
“I have worked in two independently owned and family run seafood restaurants in the Boston area for 30 years. Now having been in San Diego for almost seven years, I enjoy bringing those flavors to the West Coast. We aim to provide a casual, friendly and family-oriented atmosphere with great food at a reasonable price and a staff that makes you feel right at home.” —Peter DeCoste, owner
SILVER – Oscar’s Mexican Seafood
646 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
oscarsmexicanseafood.com
619-798-3550
Spanish Cuisine
GOLD – Cueva Bar
2123 Adams Ave. San Diego, 92116
cuevabar.com | 619-269-6612
Established in 2010, Cueva Bar is a gem in the University Heights neighborhood. If you’re searching for a small, neighborhood bar with an intimate setting, look no further. At Cueva Bar, we are proud to offer delicious, globally-inspired tapas, a sommelier curated wine list, and a draft selection of (mostly) local craft beer. For our gluten-free and/or vegan patrons, we offer a very dynamic and flexible menu to fit your dietary needs. We specialize in bringing people together with the help of shareable plates, friendly service, and an intimate setting!
SILVER – Café Sevilla
4016 Wallace St. San Diego, 92110
barrabarrasaloon.com
619-291-3200
Sports Bar
GOLD – Flicks
1017 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
sdflicks.com | 619-297-2056
SILVER – #1 Fifth Ave
3845 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
bit.ly/2JY9gRd | 619-299-1911
Steakhouse
GOLD – Red Fox Room and Steakhouse
2223 El Cajon Blvd. San Diego, 92104
redfoxsd.com | 619-297-1313
SILVER – Donovan’s Steak & Chop House
570 K St. San Diego, 92101
donovanssteakhouse.com
619-237-9700
Donovan’s Steak & Chop House sets the standard for fine dining excellence where USDA 100 percent prime steaks reign supreme. Complemented by cordially friendly service and an award-winning wine list, in a stylish lively atmosphere, Donovan’s is the perfect setting for an intimate dinner for two, or a special celebration with friends, family and associates.
After 15 years, Donovan’s Steak & Chop House in UTC has moved to a new location on 1250 Prospect St, in the Village of La Jolla. We look forward to serving you in our new oceanfront location or our Downtown SD location.
Created with the needs of a highly selective clientele in mind, Donovan’s evokes the classic steakhouse experience, providing prime steak and chops in a sophisticated atmosphere for a one-of-a-kind dining affair. It is the perfect destination for getting lost in luxury and enjoying epicurean delights where mouth-watering prime steakhouse fare is paired with a thoughtfully selected wine program that has earned the prestigious Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator.
For the ultimate dining experience, the only name you need to know in San Diego is Donovan’s!
Sushi
GOLD – Sushi Deli
228 W. Washington St. San Diego, 92103
sushideliusa.net | 619-231-9597
SILVER – Wonderful Sushi Hillcrest
1288 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
wonderfulsushihillcrest.com
619-291-0240
Thai Cuisine
GOLD – Amarin Thai
3843 Richmond St. San Diego, 92103
amarincorp.com | 619-296-6056
SILVER – Bahn Thai
4646 Park Blvd. San Diego, 92116
bahnthai.net | 619-299-6363
Theater
GOLD – Divisionary Theatre
4545 Park Blvd. #101 San Diego, 92116
diversionary.org | 619-220-0097
SILVER – Old Globe Theatre
1363 Old Globe Way. San Diego, 92101
theoldglobe.org | 619-234-5623
The internationally-acclaimed, Tony award-winning Old Globe is one of the most renowned theaters in the country and has stood as San Diego’s flagship arts institution for more than 75 years.
The Old Globe produces a year-round season of plays and musicals on its three stages, including its highly-regarded Shakespeare festival. The Old Globe has become a gathering place for leading theater artists from around the world, such as Tom Stoppard, Daniel Sullivan and Chita Rivera.
Numerous Broadway-bound premieres and revivals, such as “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” have been developed at The Old Globe and have gone to enjoy highly successful runs in New York and at regional theaters across the country.
The Old Globe is at the forefront of the nation’s leading performing arts organizations, setting a standard for excellence in American theater.
Vegetarian/Vegan
GOLD – Plumeria Vegetarian Restaurant
661 Park Blvd. San Diego, 92116
myplumeria.com | 619-269-9989
SILVER – Loving Hut
1905 El Cajon Blvd. San Diego, 92104
lovinghut.us/sandiego
619-683-9490
Wine Bar
GOLD – The Wine Lover
3968 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
thewineloversd.com
619-294-9200
SILVER – Wet Stone Wine Bar & Café
1927 Fourth Ave. San Diego, CA 92101
wetstonewinebar.com
619-255-2856
Business & Retail
Accountant
GOLD – Rowling & Associates
8889 Rio San Diego Dr.. San Diego, 92108
rowling.com | 619-295-0200
Rowling & Associates is an award-winning, fee-only, San Diego based, registered investment advisor that offers investment management, and tax and financial planning services. The firm’s ideal clients are professionals, business owners, retirees, and executives with complex financial situations seeking financial or tax advice to meet their goals. Rowling & Associate’s client-centric, tax-efficient investment approach sets it apart from other advisors and adds tremendous value to clients, serving in a fiduciary capacity. Rowling & Associates also specializes in socially responsible investing, as well as a personalized service offering catered towards young professionals. The firm’s principal, Sheryl Rowling, CPA/PFS, is an accomplished author, regular columnist, and professional speaker who has been nationally recognized for her continued efforts as an industry innovator and leader. Rowling & Associates is proud to be a prominent financial services business serving the San Diego area for over 30 years.
SILVER – Abbas Jenson & Cundari, CPAs
1940 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92101
ajccpa.com | 619-298-9699
Acupuncture
GOLD – Bodhi Massage & Wellness Center
3678 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103
bodhimassagesandiego.com
619-274-2744
Bodhi Massage & Wellness Center has served San Diego since 2005, offering the best in massage therapy, acupuncture and bodywork services. This beautiful and relaxing center is located in a century-old craftsman home near the heart of Hillcrest. The desirable location makes everyone feel welcome and is easily accessible with off-street parking.
Bodhi’s professional practitioners are handpicked based on education, experience, friendliness and the ability to provide results for their clients. Their success in treating numerous ailments and providing pain relief are why this place has been consistently voted best massage and day spa in San Diego.
SILVER – Inner Spring Center for Health
3361 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103
innerspringcenterforhealth.com
619-294-5830
Adult Business
GOLD – Treasures and Pleasures
2525 University Ave. San Diego, 92104
pleasuresandtreasures.biz
619-822-4280
SILVER – Manfest
1295 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
manfestsd.com | 619-497-1970
Antiques
GOLD – India Street Antiques
2361 India St. San Diego, 92101
indiastreetantiques.com
619-231-3004
SILVER – Mission Gallery Antiques
320 W. Washington St. San Diego, 92103
missiongalleryantiques.com
619-692-3566
Appliances Store
GOLD – Sears Outlet Store
960 Sherman St. San Diego, 92110
bit.ly/2K1ntju | 619-497-1123
SILVER – Lowe’s Home Improvement
2318 Northside Dr.. San Diego, 92108
low.es/2IRZ0fH | 619-584-5500
Art Gallery
GOLD – Alexander Salazar Fine Art
225 W. Market St. San Diego, 92101
alexandersalazarfineart.com
619-531-8996
SILVER – Sparks Gallery
530 Sixth Ave. San Diego, 92101
sparksgallery.com | 619-696-1416
Attorney
GOLD – Rachel P. Young
101 W. Broadway San Diego, 92101
rpylaw.com | 619-584-0505
For the last decade, The Law Office of Rachel P. Young has been a community staple. Our firm is a San Diego based boutique law firm that provides legal counsel in multiple areas to meet the personal and business needs of the members of our community. Our approach to our practice is client-centered. We guide you in the legal process to ensure that your decisions are informed and effective in the practice areas of: Prenuptial Agreements, Wills and Trusts, Divorce and Domestic Partnerships, Child Support and Custody, Restraining Orders, LGBT matters, Adoption, Guardianship, Contracts, and other areas. Attorney Young has received coveted Top Attorney honors from San Diego business publication The Daily Transcript, has received countless awards for her work within our LGBT community, and has been the Gold recipient of the Reader’s Choice for both Uptown News and Gay San Diego publications eight times since 2012. Contact us today for a free consultation.
SILVER – Susan L. Hartman
8880 Rio San Diego Dr. #800. San Diego, 92108
sandiegoduilawyersblog.com
619-260-1122
The Law Offices of Susan L. Hartman specializes in all DUI defense cases, handling both the DMV hearings and the court process in San Diego County and throughout California since 2010. We do not dabble in driving under the influence matters; it is all we do. Susan also handles drunk driving post-sentence matters such as requests for early termination of probation, modification of probation, deadline extensions and expungements.
While aggressive in negotiations and in the courtroom, Susan is compassionate and nonjudgmental towards her clients. She partners with her clients with the common goal of reaching the best resolution possible.
If you have been accused of driving under the influence, do not just plead guilty! There may be defenses in your case that can lead to reduced charges or even a dismissal. Contact Susan for your free, confidential phone consultation: 619-260-1122.
Auto Dealership
GOLD – John Hine Mazda
1545 Camino del Rio S. San Diego, 92108
johnhine.com | 888-714-7925
SILVER – Courtesy Chevrolet
750 Camino Del Rio N. San Diego, 92108
courtesysandiego.com
619-297-4321
Auto Repair Shop
GOLD – Mission Hills Automotive
308 W. Washington St. San Diego, 92103
missionhillsautosd.com
619-299-9367
Mission Hills Automotive is committed to being a high-quality auto repair shop serving residents of San Diego, CA. They want to make it easy to bring your car to them, so they offer flexible appointment scheduling seven days a week, and they’ll return your vehicle to you as soon as possible. They’re known for their:
- Highly experienced mechanics
• Friendly and honest service
• Fully licensed and insured technicians
They use premium products for all of their repair work, and they’ll work meticulously so that your car is safe and reliable when they’re done with it. Their rates are highly competitive, and they also offer discounts to seniors and veterans. There’s no repair they can’t perform in a professional manner.
They understand that it can be an inconvenience to have your sedan or truck worked on, so They’ll schedule around your day and finish the job on time. They focus on excellent customer service, and they’ll make sure you understand your options. To learn more about their auto repair shop in San Diego, contact Mission Hills Automotive today and set up an appointment.
SILVER – Hillcrest Smog
3864 First Ave. San Diego, 92103
bit.ly/2I0TGCn | 619-297-4059
Bank
GOLD – California Bank & Trust
4305 University Ave. San Diego, 92105
calbanktrust.com
619-521-4000
California Bank & Trust has been helping Californians and their businesses grow and prosper for more than 60 years. Today, we’re among California’s leading banks with more than $10 billion in assets and nearly 100 branch offices located throughout the state. Deeply committed to the communities we serve, we’re dedicated to providing financial solutions for our clients and their businesses.
Our Hillcrest office has been serving Uptown neighborhoods for more than 30 years under the leadership of Cindy Lehman. We are proud supporters of the LGBT community and honored to be recognized as Best Bank in Gay San Diego news. Our team has spent countless hours volunteering for our community in support of a variety of important causes. We thank everyone who voted for us and look forward to serving the Hillcrest community many more years.
SILVER – Chase Bank Hillcrest
3800 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
chase.com | 619-296-8885
Barber
GOLD – Bear Hair by Chuck
4002 Park Blvd., B2. San Diego, 92103
bearhairbychuck.com
619-694-8482
SILVER – Winn’s Barber Shop
445 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
bit.ly/2llKSyh | 619-295-1597
BEST LOCAL SAN DIEGO COMMUNITY EVENT
GOLD – San Diego LGBT Pride
3620 30th St. San Diego,
92104
sdpride.org
619-297-7683
SILVER – Hillcrest CityFest
3737 University Ave. San Diego, 92105
fabuloushillcrest.com
619-299-3330
Best MMA or Boxing Gym
GOLD – San Diego Combat Academy
6008 Mission Gorge Road C. San Diego, 92120
sdcombatacademy.com
619-282-5855
SILVER – The Boxing Club
8650 Genesee Ave. #206. San Diego, 92122
theboxingclub.net | 858-622-1903
Bike Shop
GOLD – Brooklyn Bicycles / Uptown Bicycles
3437 Adams Ave. San Diego, 92116
brooklynsd.com | 619-283-1926
SILVER – Cal Coast Bicycles
3020 Adams Ave. San Diego, 92116
calcoastbicycles.com
619-281-7433
Boutique
GOLD – Creative Crossroads
3118, 502 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
bit.ly/2K13KAp | 800-685-2513
SILVER – Love & Aesthetics
21 W. Fir St. San Diego, 92101
loveandaesthetics.com
619-546-6143
Chiropractor
GOLD – Fix Body Group
1010 University Ave. C-203. San Diego, 92103
fixbodygroup.com | 619-295-9791
Fix Body Group is a collaboration of restoration and rehabilitation specialists who employ the most advanced and effective techniques to remove limitations caused by injury and pain, restore full range of motion and functionality in your body, and return you to the enjoyable activities of your life.
SILVER – Inner Balance Institute
1764 San Diego Ave. #140. San Diego, 92110
innerbalanceinstitute.com
619-543-9999
Collective
GOLD – Torrey Holistics
10671 Roselle St. San Diego, 92121
torreyholistics.com
858-558-1420
Licensed and permitted by the city of San Diego in 2015, Torrey Holistics was founded with the goal of becoming the city’s finest medical marijuana dispensary. Having successfully built a reputation as the safe, legal, reliable choice for San Diegans, Torrey Holistics was honored to be the first dispensary in California to be awarded a license for Adult Use marijuana sales in 2017. Now serving all adults 21 and over, Torrey Holistics is proud to offer a friendly, knowledgeable staff, premium cannabis strains, and over 400 high quality, lab tested products. Torrey Holistics strives to promote the education and awareness of the use of marijuana through one-on-one patient consultations, senior care outreach education and Mary Jay Parties, as well as community events and partnerships. In 2017, Torrey Holistics helped to raise over $50,000 for local charitable organizations and was named Best Collective in San Diego by Uptown Magazine.
GOLD – SDRC
1299 Camino del Rio S. San Diego, 92108
bit.ly/2I1i8n1 | 619-906-5546
Consignment/Resale
GOLD – Consignment Classics
1895 Hancock St. San Diego, 92110
consignmentclassics.net
619-491-0700
SILVER – Creative Crossroads
3118, 502 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
creativexroads.com
800-685-2513
Cosmetic Services
GOLD – Medical Age Management
3911 Normal St. San Diego, 92103
manageyourage.com
619-795-6700
SILVER – Aaliyah’s Beauty & Brows
620 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
aaliyahsbeautybrows.com
619-683-3975
Credit Union
GOLD – San Diego County Credit Union
502 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
sdccu.com | 877-732-2848
San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) is San Diego’s largest, locally owned financial institution serving San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties.
SDCCU has assets of $6.7 billion, more than 279,000 customers, more than 35 convenient branch locations and 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs. SDCCU is the leading way, offering free checking with e-statements, SDCCU Mobile Deposit, mortgage loans, auto loans, Visa credit cards and business services. Federally insured by National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Equal housing opportunity, equal opportunity employer. For details, visit sdccu.com.
SILVER – Mission Federal Credit Union
269 W. Washington S. San Diego, 92103
bit,ly/2IwOfQG | 858-524-2850
Day Spa
GOLD – Bodhi Massage & Wellness Center
3678 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103
bodhimassagesandiego.com
619-274-2744
SILVER – Karma Relaxation Spa
3969 First Ave. San Diego, 92103
karmamassagespa.com
619-299-9888
Dentist
GOLD – Dr. Jeffrey Keeny
1807 Robinson Ave. San Diego, 92103
drkeeny.com | 619-295-1512
Dr. Jeffrey Keeny’s professional staff is eager to help with your dentistry needs and answer any questions you might have during your visit with us. Each member of our team specializes in particular dentistry services, including dental cleanings, roots canals, dental insurance, continuing care, sensitivities, cosmetic care and more. Have questions? Contact a member of our team today and we will be happy to help.
SILVER – Hillcrest Dental Center
1060 University Ave., A201. San Diego, 92103
hillcrestdentalcentre.com
619-543-0112
Dermatologist
GOLD – Hillcrest Advanced Aesthetic Dermatology
3737 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103
drheimer.com | 619-299-0700
Dr. William Heimer and the team at his San Diego-based practice consistently strive to achieve the best results for their patients. Whether you come to him for skin rejuvenation with microdermabrasion, wrinkle filler such as Restlyne, advanced acne treatment or laser hair removal, you can be rest-assured Dr. Heimer and his staff will do everything in their power to make sure you leave their office satisfied.
Healthy, smooth skin gives you a fresh, youthful appearance. Great skin is a key element of beauty; when your skin is well taken care of, it acquires the famous “glow” and it is “radiantly” beautiful. Though they may not be able to put their finger of the exact reason, people tend to notice something about a person with perfect skin.
SILVER – MedDerm Dermatology
501 Washington St. San Diego, 92103
medderm.net | 619-542-0013
Doctor
GOLD – Dr. David Shamblaw
2970 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
scripps.org/physicians
619-260-3456
SILVER – Dr. Gary Woodall
2971 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
scripps.org/physicians
619-260-3456
Dry Cleaner
GOLD – Veribest Cleaners
419 Robinson Ave. San Diego, 92103
veribestcleaners.com
619-574-8893
SILVER – Ogden’s Cleaners
1294 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
bit.ly/2t7e1Bs | 619-297-1808
Financial Planner
GOLD – Rowling & Associates
8889 Rio San Diego Dr. San Diego, 92108
rowling.com | 619-295-0200
SILVER – Mary Stockton, Stockton Financial
4365 Executive Dr., Suite #800. San Diego, 92121
marystockton.com
858-623-8945
Mary Stockton has been a successful financial planner for nearly 20 years. In 2009 and 2012, she earned the Agent of the Year award for her local office. She has also been awarded Top Producer, Mutual Fund Leader, Annuity Elite Champion and the Life Star Award, among others.
San Diego Pride also acknowledged her in 2011 with the Pride Community Service Award and the Tom Homann Law Association gave her the Outstanding Service to the Award in 2012.
In 2009, she was awarded the Mind Masters Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Prior to moving to San Diego, she owned a woman’s bookstore — Crones’ Harvest — in Boston. Her business became a valuable cultural center and she was honored with the Helen Diner Community Leadership Award.
Here in San Diego, Mary has served on the boards of Stepping Stone, The Center and Diversionary Theatre. She currently serves as treasurer for the board of the San Diego Human Dignity Foundation. Mary is married to Alison McManus, a doctor in nursing practice and an activist in her own right. They live in North Park.
Florist
GOLD – Green Fresh Florals
3785 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103
greenfreshflorals.com
619-544-0504
SILVER – La Belle Bloom
2034 India St. San Diego, 92101
labellebloom.squarespace.com
619-994-6401
Furniture Store
GOLD – Lawrance Furniture
633 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
lawrance.com | 619-291-1911
SILVER – Living Spaces
8730 Rio San Diego Dr.. San Diego, 92108
bit.ly/2thPfhi | 877-266-7300
Garden Supply
GOLD – North Park Nursery
2335 University Ave. San Diego, 92104
northparknursery.com
619-795-1855
SILVER – Mission Hills Nursery
1525 Fort Stockton Dr.. San Diego, 92103
missionhillsnursery.com
619-295-2808
Gym/Workout Studio
GOLD – Fitness Together
4019 Goldfinch St. San Diego, 92103
fitnesstogether.com/mission-hills
619-794-0014
You don’t have to live in Hollywood to get “Hollywood royalty” treatment in your fitness program. Get star service here, locally, with a white glove approach to your 2018 fitness program.
Fitness Together offers highly personalized one-on-one workouts with knowledgeable, friendly and skilled trainers in a clean, upscale environment with more focus on individual clients than is found in any other fitness facility. Our clients train in luxury private suites away from the unwanted stares found in most gyms. No intimidation, no waiting and no sweaty equipment.
If you are seeking personal fitness training and nutritional guidance in a private, welcoming and safe studio that allows you to commit to — and achieve — your 2018 wellness goals, Fitness Together is the answer. Privacy, respect for your time, and results. Appointment only, all about you … and star treatment. See what others are saying about us on YELP.
SILVER – Fit Athletic Club
350 10th Ave. San Diego, 92101
fitathletic.com/sd | 619-762-3234
Hair Salon
GOLD – Water Todd
2510, 4127 Park Blvd. San Diego, 92103
waltertodd.com | 619-692-4237
SILVER – Bear Hair by Chuck
4002 Park Blvd., Suite B2. San Diego, 92103
bearhairbychuck.com
619-694-8482
Hardware Store
GOLD – Hillcrest Ace Hardware
1003 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
bit.ly/2LdcVM2 | 619-291-5988
SILVER – San Diego Hardware Company
1100, 5710 Kearny Villa Road. San Diego, 92123
sandiegohardware.com
858-576-1892
Hospital
GOLD – Sharp Memorial Hospital
7901 Frost St. San Diego, 92123
bit.ly/2IRMGMs | 858-939-3400
For more than 60 years, Sharp Memorial Hospital has been dedicated to improving the health of San Diego’s diverse community. Our goal is to offer quality care and services that continuously set community standards and exceed patients’ expectations.
Sharp Memorial is known for excellence in heart care, cancer care, orthopedic services, physical rehabilitation, transplantation, and emergency medicine. We continue to be at the forefront of medical technology and consistently rank among the top 5 percent of hospitals nationwide for patient satisfaction.
Our hospital promotes an atmosphere of healing and comfort, with sunlight-filled windows designed to help bring the outside world in, and all private patient rooms — each with a place for a loved one to spend the night.
Sharp Memorial is nationally recognized for our patient care and nursing excellence, meaning that our patients receive an extraordinary level of care we call The Sharp Experience.
SILVER – Scripps Mercy Hospital
4077 Fifth Ave. San Diego, 92103
bit.ly/2IvXWuB | 619-294-8111
Hotel
GOLD – The Lafayette Hotel
2223 El Cajon Blvd. San Diego, 92104
lafayettehotelsd.com
619-296-2101
Step through the doors of our legendary hotel near Balboa Park and discover history redefined. Since 1946, The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows has welcomed celebrities and locals to relax in our spacious guestrooms, suites and private bungalows. They flock here for the famed Weissmuller Olympic Pool, the relaxed classic American cuisine at Hope 46 and our exemplary service. Not only is The Lafayette close in location to Hillcrest, a popular hub for LGBTQ nightlife, but also close in community as we welcome any and all guests to our property. Even Hollywood has come calling to film unforgettable movies, like Top Gun’s “You’ve Lost that Loving Feeling” bar scene, in our exquisite 15,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces. Playful and fun, unique and historic — there’s no better place to make your escape. Visit The Lafayette Hotel online at lafayettehotelsd.com.
SILVER – Hotel Del Coronado
1500 Orange Ave. Coronado, 92118
bit.ly/2KtpwJx | 619-522-8082
Insurance Broker
GOLD – Ryan Hartswigen
55 Superior Blvd. Mississauga, ON L5T
bit.ly/2wSEA1x | 905-696-9090
SILVER – Ryan Hubbard
Jewelry
GOLD – Stuart Benjamin & Co, Jewelry Designs
7510 Hazard Center Dr. #405. San Diego, 92108
stuartbenjamin.com | 619-297-7666
A rare gem in the jewelry industry, for more than 20 years as one of San Diego’s exclusive jewelers, Stuart Benjamin & Co. Jewelry Designs has helped people express the special moments in their lives together.
Business partners Stuart Benjamin and Barbara Wasserstrom share a love and knowledge for jewelry style and design that is rare in today’s market. Together, they have guided Stuart Benjamin & Co. Jewelry Designs as a full-service jewelry store that is known for the finest custom designs, fashion jewelry, engagement rings and exquisite diamonds. For unsurpassed service, they also have an on-site jeweler who can do repairs in one day in most cases, along with the only certified professional jewelry appraisals in San Diego.
Their service and integrity have been rewarded by becoming an American Gem Society (AGS) member, which only 5 percent of jewelry stores in the nation qualify for. In addition, they are all Graduates of the GIA (Gemological Institute of America), which means you can feel confident with your purchase and know they stand behind their jewelry and reputation of quality.
SILVER – Bert Levi Family Jewelers
1050 University Ave., E-105. San Diego, 92103
levifamilyjewelers.com/hillcrest
619-431-5277
Lawyer
GOLD – Rachel P. Young
101 W. Broadway. San Diego, 92101
rpylaw.com | 619-584-0505
SILVER – Todd Stevens
402 W. Broadway #1820. San Diego, 92101
keenlaw.com | 619-238-1661
Manicure/Pedicure
GOLD – The Loving Owl
317 Laurel St. San Diego, 92101
thelovingowl.com | 619-787-8591
SILVER – Lena Nails
1770 Kettner Blvd. San Diego, 92101
bit.ly/2M3HZ0h | 619-702-7411
Massage
GOLD – Bodhi Message & Wellness Center
3678 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103
http://bodhimassagesandiego.com
619-274-2744
SILVER – The Knotstop
1080 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
theknotstop.com | 619-296-5668
New Business
GOLD – Uncle Vinnie’s Cookies
4771 Constance Dr. San Diego, 92115 | unclevinniescookies.com
I am honored to be included in the company of the other esteemed businesses this year. In after only seven months, Uncle Vinnies Cookies continues to flourish while tantalizing clients with delectable cookies, cakes, pies, and fudge. We specialize in charming guests with personal favorites, wedding favors, client gift boxes, holiday specialties, and offering complimentary delivery anywhere San Diego county.
Uncle Vinnie’s Cookies is a huge supporter of many nonprofit organizations in our community and take pride in delivering that “take me home” experience of days gone by, while providing sincere home-baked products made with love. We make online ordering convenient at unclevinniescookies.com or by simply calling 619-422-1000.
Next time you’re in Baja Betty’s, check out the dessert menu where you can sample my “Lemon Coconut Cake.” A sweet “THANK YOU” to everyone who voted for Uncle Vinnie’s Cookies! We treasure and appreciate you.
SILVER – InsideOut
1642 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
insideoutsd.com | 619-888-8623
Optometrist
GOLD – Urban Optiks Optometry
3788 Park Blvd. San Diego, 92103
uoosd.com | 619-683-2020
Urban Optiks Optometry, San Diego’s premier source of luxury eyewear, offers one of the finest collections of handcrafted frames from around the world. Utilizing the most advanced eye examination equipment and precision custom digital lens technology, Dr. Gary Klein, O.D. and his highly trained opticians provide a truly unparalleled visual experience. In addition, their vintage-industrial inspired optical boutique, contemporary exam room, and friendly staff have resulted in a highly regarded reputation with over 100 five-star Yelp reviews.
Come in today and remember, “Your face is a masterpiece — frame it well.”
SILVER – Invision Optometry
3434 Fourth Ave. San Diego, 92103
invisioncare.com | 619-222-2020
Personal Trainer
GOLD – Ryan Gans, Fitness Together
4019 Goldfinch St. San Diego, 92103
fitnesstogether.com
619-794-0014
Ryan Gans has been involved in the fitness community for the better part of a decade. His journey in fitness started after suffering a brutal knee injury that required surgery. It was during knee rehabilitation, which he needed to gain basic functions back in his knee, when Ryan’s passion for fitness started. During the rehab process, Ryan learned the amazing capabilities of the human body. In the years that followed, Ryan found the tools to improving human performance. Anyone who has trained with Ryan can attest that his customized workouts are effective in achieving results.
His clients are never more than a couple feet away — enhancing focus and taking away the fear, intimidation and the waiting found in most training/gym scenarios. Clients train privately in fully equipped suites and on an appointment only basis, where the focus is totally on and about them. He brings a highly efficient process to working out, combining a superior degree of coaching with smart nutrition to get results faster and safer.
Your first session is complementary and more diagnostic in nature, allowing a better understanding of your medical and medicinal backgrounds as well as previous workout experiences, timelines and goals. Clients at Fitness Together Mission Hills range across the spectrum, both in age and fitness levels.
One thing that sets Ryan apart from other trainers is that he has tested numerous fitness methodologies and knows first-hand how it affects the human body. Ryan would never give you an exercise or workout he hasn’t done himself. If you are looking to lose a few pounds, make a major comeback from an injury, or are just in need to better your body’s performance in any way, Fitness Together and Ryan Gans are a great choice. See what others are saying about us on YELP.
SILVER – Roger Rojas, Incinerate Elite
5402 Ruffin Road #104. San Diego, 92123
incineratefitness.com
760-595-5012
Pet Boarding/Day Care
GOLD – Little Buddies Pet Care
Mission Valley
lovelittlebuddies.com
619-481-8202
SILVER – Paws Commons
3915 Ninth Ave. San Diego, 92103
pawcommons.com
619-299-2068
SILVER – Run-A-Mutt
2900 Fourth Ave., Suite 206. San Diego, 92103
camprunamutt.com
Thank you, San Diego! We are honored to win Best Dog Boarder the same year we celebrate 10 years of loving your pup. From our first cage-free location in Mission Hills to 10 locations nationwide and counting, we’ve sprouted for one simple reason: We let dogs be dogs. No cages, suites or dens. Only outside space, waterfalls, splash ponds, Muttcams, loving humans and lots of dog buddies. Even our boarding is cage-free because dogs love to sleep with dogs and humans. Camp Run-A-Mutt keeps dogs safe, exercised, engaged, socialized and they get to potty outside on the grass, not forced to go inside. Why let good dogs create bad habits? Next time you go to work, a parade, the movies or on vacation, think how nice it’d be to watch your dog from your phone and have an exhausted pup when you get back.
Pet Groomer
GOLD – Zip A Dee Doo Dogs Mobile Dog Grooming
zipmobiledogs.com
619-298-3647
Thank you for voting Zip a Dee Doo Dogs Mobile Dog Grooming the Best in Gay San Diego. We are fortunate to serve the community and we are humbled by the support! Our client relationships and dogs are what keeps us running and it’s our distinct pleasure to serve you! We will remain committed to providing the very best service and grooming experience for your dog(s).
SILVER – Furry Friends
3537 Adams Ave. San Diego, 92116
petgroomerssandiego.com
619-282-2536
Pharmacy
GOLD – A.H.F. Pharmacy
3940 Fourth Ave., Suite 150. San Diego, 92103
ahfpharmacy.org | 619-574-9700
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global non-profit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to over 900,000 people in 41 countries. AHF is currently the largest provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the United States. The organization works toward its mission to end the transmission of HIV/AIDS through a network of pharmacies, thrift stores, healthcare centers, and other strategic partnerships. AHF Pharmacy in San Diego and other locations across the nation foster closer communication between healthcare providers and pharmacists trained in HIV treatment. These efforts result in comprehensive services that meet the diverse needs of patients nationwide.
Generating new, innovative ways of treatment, prevention, and advocacy has been a hallmark of AHF’s identity for over 30 years. Saving lives is AHF’s highest priority. They are committed to continuing their work and implementing cutting-edge, life-saving programs in communities across the nation and beyond.
SILVER – Medical Center Pharmacy
3904 Park Blvd. San Diego, 92103
mcprx.com | 619-295-3109
Pilates
GOLD – Beyond Pilates Hillcrest
423 W. University Ave. San Diego, 92103
beyondpilates.com
619-872-2593
At Beyond Pilates San Diego, it is our mission to bring each member on a transformational physical and personal journey. It is our belief that actively participating in Pilates is much more than a workout. Our San Diego-based studios strive to maintain a nurturing and educational environment where each member, regardless of whether they are in a private lesson or small class, receives an experience within their own personal movement. We are aware and respect that everyone develops at their own pace. As such, we are committed to offering private apparatus lessons where the individual matters most. It is our hope that each member will be committed and dedicated to their own personal practice. It is through consistency and true learning that progress and change happen. Your commitment and dedication are to yourself! It is our job to guide and nurture each member. We are committed to your personal transformation. We offer single sessions or a variety of packages, including multiple class passes and three-month contracts.
SILVER – The Body Alchemist
1945 B St. San Diego, 92102
bodyalchemiSt.com
619-542-1321
Plumber
GOLD – Lefty’s Plumbing
7930 North Ave. Lemon Grove, 91945
leftysplumbingca.com
619-717-4152
SILVER – Ideal Plumbing
5161 Waring Road. San Diego, 92120
idealservice.com | 619-583-7963
Real Estate Agent
GOLD – Tony Azar
3930 Idaho St. San Diego, 92104
tonyazar.com | 619-944-9601
Buying or selling a property can be a bewildering and stressful ordeal. But with the help of an expert, this potentially perplexing experience can be made trouble-free. One such qualified individual is Tony Azar.
As a long-time resident of San Diego and an active member of the San Diego Association of realtors, Tony is more than just a realtor. Tony is dedicated to the needs of his clients, whether in residential, income or commercial real estate. He strives to make each client’s buying or selling experience one that is truly positive and carefree. If you or someone you know is thinking of buying or selling a home, income or commercial property, call Tony Azar for guidance and advice on any and all of your real estate needs. He will also provide you with a complimentary “Home Buyers/ Sellers Guide” or a market analysis of your property.
SILVER – Jeffrey Rowling
636 San Antonio Ave. San Diego, 92106
bit.ly/2JMxBNv | 858-522-0443
Real Estate Office
GOLD – Ascent Real Estate
6112-A Regents Road. San Diego, 92122
ascentrealestate.net
858-453-3500
Ascent Real Estate’s professional team of realtors has tracked over $4 billion in sales volume since 2005. According to Sandicor MLS, while the company is the county’s largest independent real estate brokerage based on units sold in 2014, Ascent manages every transaction with personal “Above and Beyond” standards of service.
The company’s mission is to hire, develop and retain the real estate industry’s most respected agents — cultivating a work environment that is cutting-edge, diverse, ethical, compassionate and strong in its convictions. Ascent Real Estate has 10 offices throughout San Diego in La Jolla, University City, Downtown, Coronado, Point Loma, Point Loma Village, Bankers Hill, Mission Hills, North Park and Kensington. Call them at 619-260-1977 or search for your home at ascenthomefinder.com.
SILVER – Rowling Realty
636 San Antonio Ave. San Diego, 92106
bit.ly/2lj25bB | 858-522-0443
Retirement Living
GOLD – St. Paul’s Manor
2635 2nd Ave. San Diego, 92103
bit.ly/2LX36RC | 619-239-2097
Conveniently located in Bankers Hill, St. Paul’s Manor is a premier San Diego independent living community just blocks from Hillcrest, Downtown and Balboa Park.
Retirement living at St. Paul’s Manor can be as leisurely or active as you desire. With its safe and easy walking distance to Hillcrest, Balboa Park, shops, restaurants, churches and public transportation, a car isn’t even needed. Basic utilities, three-course dinners, scheduled transportation, housekeeping, a wellness program, organized activities, security, 24-hour reception and maintenance services are included.
Enjoy retirement living without any of the burdens of home ownership. St. Paul’s Manor makes it easy. Come and see for yourself why St. Paul’s Manor was voted Best Retirement Living!
SILVER – Merrill Gardens at Bankers Hill
2567 Second Ave. San Diego, 92103
bit.ly/2M35Mx4 | 619-752-1099
Merrill Gardens at Bankers Hill is in the middle of it all in the prestigious Bankers Hill neighborhood. Enjoy all the best of sunny San Diego from our ocean-view rooftop deck or venture out to explore fine dining, shopping, Victorian homes, Symphony Hall, Civic Theater and the world-famous Balboa Park.
Our community is designed to meet your individual needs and give you the freedom to be yourself. We offer the best in independent senior living and assisted living from a family-owned company that knows connection is everything.
Our apartments are spacious with private balconies. Our community has cozy gathering spaces, a fitness center, salon, bistro, beautifully landscaped courtyard areas and private underground parking. Medical facilities are abundant and easy to access.
Solar Company
GOLD – Sunline
7546 Trade St. San Diego, 92121
sunlineenergy.com | 858-252-2280
SILVER – Metro Solar
6520 Platt Ave. West Hills, 91307
metrobuildersinc.com
818-201-6165
Tanning Salon
GOLD – iTan Hillcrest
660 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
itan.com/locations/hillcrest
619-298-1826
iTAN Hillcrest is where Southern California looks and feels its best! Since opening our doors in 2010 we have been the premier tanning salon for Uptown San Diego and love being part of the Hillcrest community. Located on University and 6th avenues we have a convenient location and are open from early morning till late at night, so we may help you achieve your tanning needs! Our team strives to provide the best customer experience possible and we are constantly upgrading our services to meet our client’s needs. We feature high pressure and smart tanning beds, top of the line heated sunless spray systems, and five self-service spa treatments including body wrapping, steam treatments, red light services and teeth whitening.
Stop by iTAN Hillcrest and indulge in our services today … you deserve it!
SILVER – Golden Solis Airbrush Tanning
1611 W. Lewis St., San Diego, 92013
goldensolis.com | 619-219-9964
Tattoo/Piercing Studio
GOLD – Avalon Tattoo II
1502, 3039 Adams Ave. San Diego, 92116
avalontattootwo.com | 619-280-1957
SILVER – Vivid Tattoo
449 University Ave. San Diego, 92103
vividtattoo.net | 619-487-0237
Veterinarian/Veterinary Hospital
GOLD – Bodhi Veterinary Hospital
2200 University Ave. San Diego, 92104
bodhisd.com | 619-225-5838
Bodhi Animal Hospital is a beautiful, spa-like, state-of-the-art facility that is a proud part of the Uptown community. We provide affordable, top-of-the-line care for all and are committed to improving the lives of every person and every pet, every time.
We work with nine rescue groups, practice “Fear Free” medicine, and are a “Certified Cat Friendly” practice. Your dogs and cats will be treated with gentleness and the individualized care required to make their visit with us the best it can be, including complimentary “Happy Pet” visits to ease their anxiety.
As part of our commitment to the pets of Uptown and beyond, we are open seven days a week. No more expensive after-hours care with strangers. At Bodhi, you are family! Thanks for your vote!
SILVER – Harmony Animal Hospital
3994 Park Blvd. San Diego, 92103
harmonyanimalhospital.net
619-293-7600
Waxing or Threading Salon
GOLD – The Lunch Box
1040 University Ave., B-205. San Diego, 92103
lunchboxwax.com | 619-831-8877
SILVER – Beauty By Dolly
3650 Fifth Ave., #101. San Diego, 92103
beautybydolly.com | 619-664-4740
Yoga Studio
GOLD – Pilgrimage of the Heart
2601, 4081 30th St. San Diego, 92104
pilgrimageyoga.com
619-677-2022
SILVER – Pure Barre Hillcrest
3650 Fifth Ave., Suite 102. San Diego, 92103
hoppyyoga.com | 619-296-0200