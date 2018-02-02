Beyond the meetings

By Eric Carroll

Get to know the Live & Let Live Alano Club

There is an unassuming commercial building near the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Park Boulevard in the trendy University Heights neighborhood. Many walking to the nearby restaurants and bars may stroll past it wondering why there are people milling about in the few parking spaces located in front of the building.

On the bottom floor resides the Live and Let Live Alano Club (LLLAC), a nonprofit sober clubhouse that keeps its doors open 365 days a year to serve the San Diego LGBT recovery community.

Named after a traditional Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) slogan, “Live & Let Live” — which in this case is also a nod to living an authentic life — the mission of LLLAC is to help others find a better way of living through recovery and community resources.

The Monroe Avenue club has decades of LGBT memorabilia on its walls, including the stained-glass window from their original Fourth Avenue location, where it was launched 35 years ago.

The facility hosts approximately 50 different 12-step and other support meetings throughout the week and as a result, serves nearly 1,000 members and visitors seeking recovery on a weekly basis (that’s more than 42,000 people per year) and they do it without a full-time staff. In its 35 years of operation, LLLAC has held a total of 124 events, including potluck holiday dinners, dances, movie and game nights.

They also have a coffee bar on premises — which just reopened after upgrades Jan. 20 — and staff sell sobriety tokens and provide free literature about recovery options and other 12-step meetings. Their website also links to LGBT-friendly 12-step meetings all over San Diego County.

“An Alano Club is a sober clubhouse, ‘the space between the meetings,’” said Robert Tice, the outreach board member for LLLAC. “We are open for fellowship and peer-to-peer support roughly 12 hours daily. A newcomer may not feel comfortable speaking at a meeting, so members and guests hang out in the coffee bar. It helps if someone can identify with just one person who seems to reflect their ‘story’ of loneliness, isolation, and turmoil.”

Tice is also an alcohol and drug counselor and recommends having a sponsor.

AA states in its official literature, “The process of sponsorship is this: An alcoholic who has made some progress in the recovery program shares that experience on a continuous, individual basis with another alcoholic who is attempting to attain or maintain sobriety through AA.”

An alternative to the bar scene and a safe place for LGBT people in recovery, the LLLAC is able to provide a sense of fellowship and community, which they believe, is key for someone to stay on the life path free of substance abuse and addiction. It offers a source of support outside the traditional AA meeting environment — and is an extension of the 12-step program.

It also offers alternatives to traditional 12-step, including the first SMART meetings — a four-point self-empowering recovery method — in an Alano Club setting and hosts more non-traditional AA meetings than other clubhouses in California.

Within their onsite offerings are an array of “specialty meetings,” which include meetings for atheists and agnostics, the leather and kink community, and those who identify with the bear culture of the LGBT community (called “Sobearity”). They also host meetings for Adult Children of Alcoholics (ACOA), Sexual Compulsive (SCA), Co-dependent Anonymous (CODA), Gamblers Anonymous (GA), Nicotine Anonymous (NicA) and Marijuana Anonymous (MA) meetings among others.

Tice said that while the LLLAC has held true to its original mission by continually serving the LGBT community for 35 years, this is not the only demographic that benefits from their resources these days. The military recently selected the LLLAC as the weekly meeting location for its enlisted personnel and officers enrolled in their Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program (SARP).

“The Alano Club is proud to be serving our nation’s military in such a powerful and personal way,” Tice said, adding that abused women often feel safe at LLAC, too.

The future

In a cooperative effort with North Park Family Health Centers, LLLAC recently added monthly HIV/AIDS and hepatitis C testing and education, and also plans to add meetings for Spanish speakers, transgender and dual-diagnosis persons.

LLLAC will also be taking a more proactive role with outreach into the local LGBT bars and restaurants of our community, to let people know there is a space that exists if they want or need help overcoming alcoholism or addiction.

The biggest challenge for LLLAC, like many nonprofits, is funding. They are able to keep the place open with an all-volunteer staff; through the sale of food, beverages and recovery tokens; collecting dues from members; as well as “passing the hat” at each 12-step meeting; but they need consistent, ongoing support to continue to provide the extensive resources and support for those seeking recovery.

Want to help?

Tice said the board is proud of the fact that LLLAC has received a “hard-earned” platinum gold star rating from Guide Star, a rating and research organization that provides information to the public so donors can make educated choices on where they give donations.

To learn more, visit their website, lllac.org, or Guide Star at bit.ly/2DNyQoE, or contact Robert Tice at robertt@lllac.org.

