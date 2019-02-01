On Jan. 20, BigMike Phillips held his 20th annual birthday fundraiser at Rich’s San Diego.

Between tickets sold and his GoFundMe page, he raised more than $14,000 benefitting the Trevor Project and Omar’s Closet at Florence Elementary School.

San Diego’s LGBT community came out in full force to celebrate this annual occasion with city and state officials, non-profit organizations and the many people that BigMike has touched with his heart and generosity throughout the years.

See photos of the event — all taken by our editor Albert H. Fulcher — in our gallery below. Did you attend the party? Comment below and share your favorite part of the annual fundraiser celebration!