Board of Supervisors’ vote disappointing

By Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

I have a high admiration for the County Board of Supervisors. For the most part, they are a group of leaders that get so many good things done in our county communities, and work well together to find the best ways to help unincorporated areas of San Diego, and usually act without political affiliations. They have made it easier for entrepreneurs to create goods from their crops and stock, helped underserved communities get recreational parks and skate parks, and the list goes on.

But the Board’s decision to join the Trump administration’s lawsuit against California’s sanctuary laws is out of order.

There are too many other problems in this county that they should be working on rather than letting their party affiliations impact the work they do for the county and placing the county on the backburner to even discuss this.

Thank you, Supervisor Greg Cox, for taking a stand against this disturbing vote. The other Supervisors should also value the social, cultural and financial benefits that our immigrants bring to our communities.

I am thankful that our local interfaith leader and the First Unitarian Universalist Church have decided to learn how to help Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) families and is offering sanctuary for them. This is part of the problem in letting the federal government interfere with our undocumented and immigrant population. Most people that I talk to have no problem with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) having access to our prison system to deport felony criminals when they are released from our jails. But until DACA is secure, many in our communities live in fear. The Williams Institute UCLA School of Law reports that there are more than 75,000 LBGT DREAMers in the U.S., with more than 36,000 of them participating in DACA. If allowed, the federal government will allow our local law enforcement to help aid its agenda on immigration, seriously impacting the daily work that they do to keep our

communities safe.

All I can say is that I have never been this disappointed. Our local law enforcement has more pressing problems to deal with other than immigration issues. I strongly believe if we let local law enforcement get involved in immigration issues, which is the job of Border Patrol and Homeland Security, the trust of our local law enforcement will be questioned by those affected by federal policies, and for the all of the people in our region that fall under DACA, the trust in our local law enforcement may be lost.

— Albert Fulcher can be reached at albert@sdcnn.com.