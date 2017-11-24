Boosting the muscles of recovery

By Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

Annual Recovery Ride raises money for HIV/recovery support services, and promotes conversation

On Saturday, Nov. 18, during Stepping Stone’s annual commemorative tile ceremony, Jere Halligan and Rob Rubright were honored with a tile from the staff and board of Stepping Stone for the work they’ve done with the Recovery Ride, a fundraising bike ride they founded in 2016.

Commemorative tiles become permanent fixtures on the exterior walls of the Stepping Stone recovery community’s courtyard and are an honored tradition at the facility. The Recovery Ride raises critical funds for Stepping Stone and 11 local HIV services organizations through the San Diego HIV Funding Collaborative.

It was also the day Halligan and Rubright announced that registration for the 2018 Recovery Ride had opened.

“The term ‘recovery ride’ comes from the cycling community,” Halligan said. “It’s a short ride the day after a long ride. It’s an essential part of training for cyclists — giving a boost to the muscles as well as to the mind — and the double meaning with our causes was perfect!”

The third annual Recovery Ride will take place Jan. 21, 2018, and its start and finish are at Swiss Park in Chula Vista. There are three bike-riding lengths in and around South Bay available: a Fun Ride (12 miles), a Strand Ride (25 miles) and an Olympian Ride (40 miles).

The ride takes place after the first of the year, Halligan said, so that participants can incorporate it into their New Year’s resolutions. While the inaugural ride saw approximately 120 riders and 50 volunteers, at least 300 riders are expected for 2018 and more than 100 volunteers will assist with the event.

Those volunteers will be spread out along the three routes, encouraging and supporting the cyclists as they pass by. Halligan said post-ride surveys have repeatedly given them high marks on the organization and fun factor.

“Each rest stop is hosted by a community organization and has its own theme — think the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, but instead of bands, we have cheering squads and a Rocky Horror theme,” he said. “We have rest stops at Tidelands Park in Coronado, at Babycakes in Imperial Beach, and at Mountain Hawk Park near the Olympic Training Center.”

The two friends decided to create the Recovery Ride after participating in AIDS/LifeCycle, a seven-day, 545-mile bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles that raises money for AIDS/HIV services.

“It’s a terrific event that does a ton of good and has an unbelievable culture, but all the funds raised from San Diego participants go to HIV services in Los Angeles,” Halligan said. “We felt as though there was room to connect the cycling community in San Diego with nonprofits doing important work in San Diego in the areas of HIV prevention, treatment and awareness, and recovery from drugs and alcohol.”

Halligan said that recovery from drugs and alcohol are an important factor in getting one’s HIV under control, because without it, managing the regimen of HIV medications is almost impossible.

While the Recovery Ride is an alcohol- and drug-free event, Halligan said everyone is encouraged to ride, whether you have a connection to the recovery community or not.

“Some riders — training for AIDS LifeCycle or the Tour de Palm Springs — will use this event as part of their training schedule,” he said. “Other riders are fans of Stepping Stone and the HIV Funding Collaborative and use this as an opportunity to support their missions. Some riders just love the vibe and the experience of this particular ride, and come back year after year to be a part of it.”

Though riders aren’t required to raise money to participate, Harrigan is quick to remind our readers that the mission of the Recovery Ride is to support the organizations they ride for in a financial manner. He and Rubright created an HIV- and recovery-focused biking event specifically to keep the proceeds local, and since those organizations now depend upon that funding, they do hope that participants will be inspired to support that mission, too.

“In this era of really great options for HIV-positive and HIV-negative women and men, it’s easy to not talk about HIV much anymore and the topics of addiction and alcoholism are rife with internalized shame,” he said. “Raising money while talking about HIV and addiction raises these issues over and over again with friends, family, co-workers … on social media, emails, person-to-person conversations, text messages. It keeps these issues from remaining hidden.”

The 2018 Recovery Ride takes place Jan. 21, 2018 with its start and finish at Swiss Park, located at 2001 Main St. in Chula Vista. Packet pick-up will be Jan. 20 at Stepping Stone, 3767 Central Ave. in City Heights. Rider registration at Swiss Park on race day will begin at 7 a.m. Riders of the 40-mile route will leave at 8:30 a.m., with other groups of riders following suit. For more information, visit recoveryride.org or email hello@therecoveryride.org.

— Morgan M. Hurley can be reached at morgan@sdcnn.com.