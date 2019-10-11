Neal Putnam

A man clad only in his boxers who then awakened and frightened a gay couple in their Banker’s Hill home by demanding clothing has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison.

The couple wrote the judge of the crime’s impact, saying the sudden burglary at 6:30 a.m. in their home in 2300 block of Curlew Street caused them to develop severe anxiety — so much they moved out of that apartment.

Cliff Edwards, Jr., 50, wore only boxers as he appeared at the bed of the couple and demanded clothing and shoes on Sunday, Jan. 27. Both Robert Alva and his boyfriend Mark Dylan Renfro were stunned to see him, and they could not determine how he got inside.

“Since moving out of my San Diego home where the crimes occurred, my anxiety surrounding the situation has greatly diminished, but the psychological impact of this event will stay with me forever,” wrote Alva.

“I would never wish this horrible experience on another human being and hope that the court can serve the appropriate sentence for Mr. Edwards so that he can never inflict this psychological trauma in another individual again,” Alva continued. “I reportedly woke up in the middle of the night, believing that Mr. Edwards was in the darkness beyond the foot of my bed. I had to fearfully enter my home every day, believing that somebody was waiting behind the door or waiting to spring upon me after walking up my long driveway and turning the corner.”

“This was the most frightening experience to-date as I was literally scared for my life. Edwards’ mannerisms were erratic, so I followed his commands in order to get him to leave my home,” wrote Renfro.

Renfro grabbed some sweatpants and an olive shirt from their laundry hamper and gave them to Edwards. When he demanded shoes, Renfro testified in the April 4 preliminary hearing that the shoes were outside. After Edwards went outside, Renfro said he locked the door after him, and Alva called police.

Police officers responded within 5 minutes and found Edwards walking barefoot down the street wearing his ill-fitting clothes. He was then arrested. The victims said Edwards told them “someone’s after me.”

Edwards pleaded guilty to robbery, which was charged because he committed a burglary and ordered the men to give him some clothing. He apparently took off whatever clothes he did have and entered the home in only his boxers.

The screen door to their unit was unlocked, but the front door was locked before they went to bed. A photo of the lock shown in court shows it was missing a striker metal plate, and Edwards may have inserted a credit card or a tool to get inside.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Robert O’Neill imposed eight years for robbery and added two more years for Edwards as he has prior convictions for attempted robbery in 2015 and burglary in 2009, according to court records. He was fined $3,265.

Had the case gone to trial and if he was convicted, Edwards could have received 25 years to life for having this third felony conviction, said Deputy District Attorney James Koerber.

“Since then, I walk the street with extreme caution and carry pepper spray with me in the event that I encounter another deranged individual,” wrote Alva, who added that the couple now live abroad.

Charges alleging he dissuaded victims from calling police and burglary were dismissed after he pleaded guilty to robbery.

Edwards’ attorney, Lisa Suwczinsky, said she did not know the circumstances why Edwards showed up wearing only boxers in the victims’ home. Whatever clothing he wore before the incident was never found. Police also could not find an address for him.

—Neal Putnam is a local freelance writer. Reach him at nealputnam@gmail.com.