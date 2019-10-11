Conversations with Nicole

Nicole Murray Ramirez

When super television star and out lesbian Ellen DeGeneres went to a football game and sat next to former President George W. Bush (they both brought their wives), all hell broke loose on Twitter and Facebook from some angry LGBTQ people and liberals. Some, pretty nasty. But good for Ellen as she stated she is indeed a liberal Democrat who is a friend with a conservative Republican. For decades, people have blasted me for being friends and supporting moderate Republicans and continuing to bash LGBTQ Republicans. Can’t we all agree to disagree on issues but be civil? I have served and advised five Republican and two Democratic mayors and our current Mayor Kevin Faulconer (R) has the best pro-equality record than any of the last seven mayors! Yes, most Republican leaders are bad on LGBTQ civil rights but there are always exceptions. After all, yes, there are Republican and Democrats, but foremost, we are Americans.

Rich’s celebrates 28th anniversary

This year is, as many of you know, the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall riots against police brutality and discrimination. The Stonewall Inn is now a national historic landmark and is a reminder to us all how gay bars have played such an important role in the LGBTQ community. In reality, in the 1960s, while churches played the role of gathering and feeling safe for the African American community, for the LGBTQ community, it was our bars.

This weekend, Rich’s — one of the most popular award-winning nightclubs on the West Coast — celebrates its 28th anniversary. It has also established a solid record of always giving back to the community and civil rights causes. Even Governor Gavin Newsome has been to Rich’s. This Saturday, I urge you to stop by and thank owner Nick Moede and Ryan Bedrosian (general manager) for not only having one of the best nightclubs in Southern California but for always being there for our community. When I asked Nick and Ryan what they had to say about their 28th Anniversary, they said: “We are proud to celebrate 28 years of Rich’s. Hillcrest is a great community and we are fortunate to be an integral part of San Diego’s LGBTQ nightlife scene. We are looking forward to celebrating our anniversary with everyone this Saturday!”

Whitburn takes lead for City Council

Stephen Whitburn is in the lead in all recent polls, and has gotten more contributions and endorsements than any of the four candidates for the 3rd District City Council seat. Whitburn endorsers include California Assembly woman Lorena Gonzalez, Senator Marty Block, Senator Dede Albert, former Council members Donna Frye and John Hartley, and San Diego Democrats for Equality, San Diego Young Democrats, Veterans Democratic Club, University Democratic Club, San Diego Downtown Democratic Club, San Diego County Democrats for Environmental Action, San Diego Uptown Democratic Club, LGBTQ Vote 2020, and almost every major Democratic leader.

Joe Letkus turns 80

One of San Diego’s most popular and respected businessmen Joe Letzkus is having a big blowout birthday bash at Flicks on Saturday, Oct. 19, and you all are invited. Joe is a past owner of Flicks and has been involved in countless organizations. Come out and wish Joe a happy 80th birthday at Flicks next Saturday!

Gays vs. cops baseball game!

Yes, I am excited to announce that we are in discussions to hold a “Charity Baseball Game” between a gay baseball team and a San Diego Police Department baseball team. Proceeds will benefit the Police Widows/Orphan Fund and the Eddie Conlon LGBTQ Youth Fund. And yes, maybe I will be a part of a drag cheerleading squad. Who knows? Stay tuned.

Drop out, Janessa Goldbeck

We can’t stand candidates who pop up out of nowhere and run for office and have no record whatsoever in the LGBTQ community, yet they brag that they’re gay. And just because you’re a part of the “Truman Project” does not qualify you to run for office without any record in the region. Ms. Janessa Goldbeck, do us and you a favor and just drop out. Thank you! Oh yes, for those who don’t know her (about 99% of you), she is running against frontrunner Georgette Gomez for Congress.

Nicky Awards nominations open today, Oct. 11-31

Yes, the “Gay Academy Awards of San Diego” (ABC-News), the 44th annual Nicky Awards are coming up on Sunday, Dec. 8. You, the public, can nominate someone starting today until Oct. 31. Then the official Nicky Nominations Night will be at Flicks on Nov. 12 with public voting starting on Nov. 14 and ending on Nov. 29. The Nicky Awards are always a fun, exciting, red-carpet night that is always sold out. For further information: Richard Poole at 619-288-1183 or Michael Lochner at 619-972-6369.

Carl DeMaio takes lead

Former City Council member and popular conservative radio talk show host Carl DeMaio is in the lead in all polls in the 50th Congressional race with disgraced Congressman Duncan Hunter. He has also broken all records for getting campaign contributions. If DeMaio wins, he will be the first openly gay Republican Congressman. Though he has a perfect pro-equality City Council record, he will definitely not be a “gay activist” and yes, I disagree with him on border issue stands. But the reality is this is a solid Republican district, which current polls have at more than 66% in support of Trump. The Democrat does not have a chance in the general but will probably come out of the primary.

Nicole’s Quick Movie Review:

‘Joker’ – A masterpiece of a very dark movie. Joaquin Phoenix deserves an Oscar.

‘Rambo: Last Blood’ – This movie badly needs a blood transfusion … ugh.

‘Downton Abbey’ – Wonderful to see them all again! Great gay scene.

‘Hustlers’ – Great movie. Wish it had more scenes with Cardi B though.

‘It Chapter Two’ – I hope they’ll have chapters three and four.

‘Judy’ – Renee Zellweger deserves an Oscar — period.

‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ – I wish I would have lost my way to the theater.

‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ – A hot mess. Screenwriters had to have been on LSD or smoked way too much weed.

‘Brittany Runs A Marathon’ – It makes you want to get on a diet — after your large popcorn with extra butter, bonbons and large coke.

‘Where’s My Roy Cohn?’ – This guy was Donald Trump’s mentor and attorney. And you will understand where Trump gets his character after seeing this movie.

—Nicole Murray Ramirez has been writing a column since 1973. He has been a Latino/gay activist for almost half a century and has advised and served the last seven mayors of San Diego. Named the ‘Honorary Mayor of Hillcrest’ by a city proclamation, he has received many media awards including from the prestigious San Diego Press Club. Reach Nicole at Nicolemrsd1@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Nmrsd2