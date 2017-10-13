Bring your nightmares to Normal

By Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

Hillcrest’s Halloween tradition has hosted revelers for 25 years

Halloween is a long-standing tradition within the LGBT community — going back decades — and Hillcrest will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of its own version of that tradition, Nightmare on Normal Street, on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 6–11 p.m.

The festivities will take place as they always have, on Normal Street in Hillcrest — between University Avenue and Harvey Milk Street — near what is now called Pride Plaza and under the Pride Flag.

“Modern [adult] Halloween as we know it traces its origins to San Francisco in the 1970s,” said Eddie Reynoso, member and marketing director of the Hillcrest Business Association (HBA). “The LGBT community would come out to The Castro and celebrate Halloween dressed in full drag or in costume. It was the one night of the year where it was OK to be a cross dresser and not fear arrest — or worse — getting bashed.

“The safety and fun theme that was created eventually began to spread to other cities: Greenwich Village in NYC, West Hollywood, Key West and Boystown in Chicago, soon all began to host their own Halloween festivities, which then came to San Diego.”

Started by the San Diego LGBT Community Center in 1992, Nightmare on Normal Street began as a social night of costume in the street and participants paraded through Hillcrest on their own or in groups and wandered from bar to bar. The Center — then located at the southwest corner of Normal and Harvey Milk streets, where KTU & A Planning and Landscape Architecture is today — was the starting point.

Over the years, the event eventually morphed into a more organized affair, with a stage and costume contests. Then in 2014, the HBA took it over and Nightmare on Normal Street turned into the fenced-in, 21-and-older, block-party-style event it is today. Proceeds from the festivities are split evenly between the HBA and The Center and it has become one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the two organizations.

The event’s footprint is the similar to the annual Pride block party, only inverted; the stage will be located at the intersection of Harvey Milk and Normal streets, facing south. The entrance, however, will still be located at the northwest corner of University Avenue and Normal Street, just east of Oscar Wilde’s Pub. While Normal Street will be closed to vehicular traffic, University Avenue will remain open throughout the event.

Admission is $20 during pre-sale and $25 at the door. VIP pre-sale tickets are $45 and $55 day of. VIP includes two drinks, a $10 food voucher for any vendor on site, a special VIP viewing area and lounge, private bathrooms, a private bar, and front-of-the-line privileges.

The first 300 people in the gate will get unlimited “Witches Brew” drinks during a special “hosted hour” from 6–7 p.m. Each 21+ attendee will get a wrist band for entry (general admission or VIP) and one that signifies them as one of the first 300.

The stage — which will include a large catwalk and is sponsored by Rich’s Nightclub — will include entertainment by Paris and the Zombies and tunes by DJ Taj and DJ K-Swift, with dancing under the stars throughout the evening. Additional event sponsors include Rich’s Nightclub; Blue Moon and Coors Light; The Scream Zone in Del Mar; various media sponsors, Rage Magazine, Gay San Diego, San Diego Uptown News, sdPIX, Hillcrest Social, Local Umbrella Media, and dozens of local Hillcrest business owners who are hosting fright zones inside the event and have donated contest prizes.

Emceed by Bianca St. James, the costume contest will include three separate rounds — with a maximum of 25 contestants each — that take place between 9–10 p.m. The top three (individuals or groups) from each round will make it to the final round, which will start at 10:30 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third places, and the competition will be held “American Idol” style, with three local celebrity judges and audience participation, through live text messaging. Prizes will include gift baskets and various gift cards to local businesses.

Those planning to participate in the costume contest need to register at the entrance gate, where you will be given a time slot for your catwalk appearance. Organizers encourage contestants to arrive early in order to get your costumes the most visibility from those in attendance.

A pet costume contest, new this year, will begin at 8:30 p.m.

After the festivities wind down, the HBA wants to make sure you continue your evening in the neighborhood and “walk the streets” to the next event, just like in the old days.

“As a nod to our 25th anniversary and to that original spectacle and outrageous parade of costumes, we are working with our local venues to schedule their Halloween contests so that creativity is on display not just on Normal Street but also throughout the entire Hillcrest business district.

“I think what’s made this and other cities’ events so successful, is that you could come out in drag, cross-dressed or in costume, and there would be others there to cheer you on and celebrate your creativity. It’s important to me to grow Nightmare but to also take it to its roots. So I really hope businesses step up and partner with us.”

In the weeks leading up to the event, the HBA’s street team will be out and about at various LGBT bars in the neighborhood, promoting Nightmare on Normal, selling pre-sale tickets, giving away free tickets, and sharing costumes from various neighborhood retailers. Come find them tonight — Friday the 13th — starting at Flicks, located at 1017 University Ave. in Hillcrest.

Nightmare on Normal Street takes place Saturday, Oct. 28, from 6–11 p.m. at Hillcrest’s Pride Plaza, located on Normal Street between University Avenue and Harvey Milk Street. For more information, visit fabuloushillcrest.com or to buy presale tickets, visit bit.ly/2xAN1xh.

—Morgan M. Hurley can be reached at morgan@sdcnn.com.