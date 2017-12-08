‘Cabaret’: Still spectacular, still much to consider

By Jean Lowerison

“Who cares? So what?” sings Frau Schneider (Li-Anne Rowswell), proprietress of a seedy boarding house in 1930s Berlin, as she ponders the life that didn’t quite turn out as she’d hoped.

The Weimar Republic is disintegrating, and because Hitler and the Nazis will soon leap into the power vacuum, life for many Germans will not turn out as hoped in Kander and Ebbs’ classic musical “Cabaret,” an innovative, in-your-face production through Dec. 23 at Hillcrest’s ion theatre.

Frau Schneider is just trying to get by, but for many, escape is the order of the day. For that, there’s the Kit Kat Klub, which offers barely-dressed dancers doing wonderfully athletic and decadent routines choreographed by San Diego’s Michael Mizerany. To accomplish this, director Claudio Raygoza uses ion’s backstage area as playing space to give the dancers enough room for a chorus line with those high kicks, splits and even tumbling moves.

That’s not the only innovation in this production, which opens with some of the Kit Kat dancers cruising the front row of the audience, taking drink orders from those seated at small bar tables brought in for the occasion.

Soon the emcees appear: Linda Libby (who wowed us with her Mama Rose in ion’s previous “Gypsy”) shares emcee duties with 14-year-old wunderkind Scotty Atienza, who steps from Lamb’s Players’ “Les Miserables” and San Diego Repertory’s “Manifest Destinitis” into his spectacular ion debut, complete with slightly scary-looking makeup and an occasional creepy walk.

The official plot has American wannabe novelist Clifford Bradshaw (a properly low-key Drew Bradford) landing in Berlin in search of literary inspiration. On the train, Bradshaw is befriended by Ernst Ludwig (Patrick Gates), who offers to find students for him (Cliff expects to make a living teaching English), and sends him to Frau Schneider’s boarding house. Ernst will offer him other employment later.

In a visit to the Kit Kat Klub, Cliff “meets” the headline talent — British chanteuse Sally Bowles (Cashae Monya) — via in-house phone. Soon they will be in rather closer quarters than he anticipated, but this is Berlin. Why not? Who cares?

Monya can hold the stage with the best of them and she demonstrates that here. Her British accent tends to come and go, but it doesn’t really matter when you have that kind of talent.

Meanwhile, Frau Schneider tries to maintain “decent” standards in her boarding house, but is forced to look the other way as Fraulein Kost (Morgan Carberry) entertains a constant stream of sailors.

“For the sun will rise and the moon will set, learn how to settle for what you get,” she sings.

Frau Schneider may get a little happiness yet with Herr Schultz (Ed Hollingsworth), a widowed local grocer, who brings her fresh fruit, a rare and expensive commodity.

But the show gets darker as it goes on, just as life did at the time, with the last song in the first act (“Tomorrow Belongs to Me”) foreshadowing what will happen.

This show’s brilliance bowls me over every time I see it and this production is up there with the best I’ve seen. Raygoza’s cast is unique: not only fine actors and singers and dancers, 12 of the 14 are also instrumentalists and will serve as the orchestra.

Special kudos to Morgan Carberry, who not only serves as music director and pianist but also plays Fraulein Kost, and does all excellently.

Bravo to Keira McGee for the barely-there (and other) costumes and to Chad Oakley, whose lighting is almost a character itself. The multifaceted Raygoza also brilliantly designed the set, sound and projections.

Kudos also to Dallas Perry and Luke Jacobs, two extraordinarily talented dancers, who as Bobby and Victor light up the stage whenever they’re on it.

The second act offers an emotional roller coaster from which it is difficult to recover. As the jackboots and swastikas become increasingly menacing, Herr Schultz (Hollingsworth) sings tenderly of the joys of being “Married.”

Emcee Libby pleads for tolerance in the seemingly comic “If You Could See Her” — until the horrifying last line I’ll spare you here.

Rowswell’s Frau Schneider will tear your (and Herr Schultz’s) heart out with her heartrending “What Would You Do?”

What would we do, indeed.

“Cabaret,” with its themes of dichotomies and extremes, longing and disappointment, ideals and sacrifice, leaves us with much to think about.

Director/producer Hal Prince put it this way: “It isn’t about Germany. It’s about us. It’s about the power you have if you’re part of a mob that hates anything.”

