By Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

The San Diego Bears held its annual CaBEARet Show at The Merrow on May 11. With a little burlesque, comedy, drag queens and kings, and some fundraising, the San Diego Bears presented Special Delivery $11,000 to help it continue its services in serving those with HIV.

Phil Leggitt, a recipient of services from Special Delivery and spokesman accepted the donation on behalf of Special Delivery and its founder and owner of The Huddle restaurant Ruth Henricks. Special Delivery now delivers hot meals five days a week to over 315 people throughout this county living with HIV/AIDS and terminal illnesses that are home bound. Special Delivery has delivered more than 1 million meals. Through the compassion and vision of Ruth Henricks, she was named a 2019 CNN Hero.

(Photos by Albert H. Fulcher)