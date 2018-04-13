Calendar: April 13 – 26, 2018

Friday, April 13

Transgender Day of Empowerment – Join The Center in celebrating the rich diversity of San Diego’s transgender community at Trans Day of Empowerment. This year’s program will include trans speakers, entertainment, refreshments, community awards and scholarship announcements. This event is free from 6–8 p.m. bit.ly/2Iy0E2t

Saturday, April 14

Front Runners and Walkers North County – North County LGBTQ Resource Center’s Front Runners, the international group for gay and lesbian runners and walkers, meet weekly to walk/run in the seaside community of Carlsbad at 9 a.m. You do not have to be a member of Front Runners to join in the fun. Meet up at 259 Beech Ave., Carlsbad. bit.ly/2hFSlWO

Pride Youth – Join the Lunch Brunch from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Come hang out at the San Diego Pride office with other LGBT junior high- and high school-aged youth. Lunch and beverages are free thanks to San Diego Ambassadors of the Trevor Project, so no need to pack a lunch or bring money. Come out, hang out, meet other queer kids, make friends and have a good time. Get connected to other youth-serving programs and help Pride plan youth-centered events at the year’s Youth Zone at Pride. Teachers, parents and youth, help spread the word by downloading the Lunch Brunch flyer (bit.ly/2Hml2E9) and passing it out to someone you know who might want to go. For questions, contact Josh Coyne at joshc@sdpride.org.

Sunday, April 15

Reign XL Inauguration – The Imperial Court de San Diego invites all to the Reign XL Inauguration and Royal Gala as Prince Royal Robert Rodriguez and Princess Pepper Price step down and hand their title over. Tickets are $25, which includes a buffet. You can purchase tickets from the candidates Kaiden Akers-Montana, Mama Cass and Lenette Morales. Held at Rich’s Nightclub, 1051 University Ave., Hillcrest, doors open at 4 p.m. For info, call Tom: 619-933-6430; Ajax: 858-395-7171 or Linny: 619-403-1858. bit.ly/2Ey9v1y

Monday, April 16

Oil and Vinegar 101 – Leave all your preconceived ideas behind and experience Vom Fass products with a new and fresh prospective. Through a variety of delightful dishes, the staff will guide you through the exciting flavors and offer insights into the popular Mediterranean diet and explain how these products are not only delicious, but also essential to a healthy lifestyle. Spots are limited so sign up today. $15 per ticket. You must call prior to the class to register: 859-331-1986. Vom Fass, 1050 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2v0f7T0

Tuesday, April 17

Hillcrest Comedy Night – Martinis Above Fourth presents Hillcrest Comedy Night with Jaleesa Johnson. Celebrate a night of comedic diversity with locally acclaimed stand-up comedian Jaleessa Johnson. Also included are special performances by Dave Callans, Tatiana Cwilinski, Russell Brock, Andrew Tarr, Jeffrey Berner and headliner Jesse Egan. Show is $10 per person and begins at 8 p.m. 3940 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2JCNSAU

Wednesday, April 18

National Transgender HIV Testing Day – Observed each year, beginning in 2016, this day is an opportunity to focus on HIV testing, prevention, and treatment among transgender people. It encourages local testing events and testing campaigns to increase HIV status awareness in transgender populations.

In the U.S., it is estimated that around 1.4 million adults identify as transgender. Transgender women are at high risk of having HIV and of contracting HIV. Transgender women of color, especially black/African-American and Hispanic/Latina women, experience disproportionately high rates of HIV. There is a gap in research on HIV and transgender men; few studies have gathered HIV prevalence data for this population.

Please join a live Facebook feed from The T-Spot from 8 to 9 a.m. bit.ly/2Joo23K

Thursday, April 19

‘You Were Never Really Here’ – See a hard-edged thriller starring Joaquin Phoenix as Joe, a brutal and tormented enforcer on a rescue mission. Unafraid of violence, the traumatized veteran ruthlessly tracks down missing girls for a living. But when one of his jobs trying to save a politician’s pre-teen daughter from a sex-trafficking ring goes wrong, Joe’s nightmares overtake him, and a conspiracy is uncovered, leading to what may be his death trip or awakening. Phoenix was honored with Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival. Playing April 14–19. Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinemas, 3965 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2GQiGwc

Friday, April 20

Glitz & Glam – Lips’ Friday night shows are filled over the top with over-the-top glamour. Big hair, high heels and a lot of duct tape. Hosted by Tootie, there are two shows at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. There is a $10 cover plus $15 food minimum per person. Reservations are required. Lips, 3036 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. bit.ly/2uZgotz

Saturday, April 21

Lost in Wonderland dance – Mar Vista High School Gay Straight Alliance, in conjunction with South Bay Pride, present “Lost in Wonderland” glow-in-the-dark district-wide dance. Held at MVH’s new gymnasium from 6–10 p.m., 50 percent of profits go to the True Colors Fund to help end homelessness in the LGBT community. Tickets are on sale at your local ASB, $10 presale and $15 at the door.

bit.ly/2Hrvpqj

Laces & Lashes Ball 2018 – Start your engines for the fifth annual Laces & Lashes Ball hosted by Vicky Vox, featuring a special guest performance by Mariah Balenciaga from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season three and “RuPaul’s Drag U.” Come early for the red-carpet event and cocktail hour in the Rich’s front room at 5:30 p.m. Showtime starts on the Rich’s main stage at 7 p.m. Rich’s San Diego, 1051 University Ave. bit.ly/2En9EVK

Hillcrest Community Clean Up – Join for an Earth Day 2018 collaborative community cleanup. Meet at Florence Elementary in the staff parking lot on the corner of University Avenue and Front Street at 9 a.m. Sign up at creektobay.org and select Hillcrest Street Sweep site. For more information, contact Heidi Callahan at Heidi@hrcsandiego.org or 619-840-4755.

Midnight Madness – Join Landmark Theatres Ken Cinema for a Midnight Madness showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” featuring live shadow cast Crazed Imaginations. Ken Cinema, 4061 Adams Ave., Kensington. bit.ly/2JwaNxV

Sunday, April 22

Sunday Funday Game on Brunch – Gossip Grills’ Sundays start off with its Sinful Sunday and Game on Brunch from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Walk of Shame Bloody Mary comes with all the fixings including a mini cheeseburger and bacon, and also comes with a PBR tall boy and a shot of Jack Daniels. It also features Bottomless Bubbles or Sparkling Roses for $12.50.

Play some giant, oversized games to get your game on, including Jenga, Connect Four, Uno and Yahtzee, all jumbo of course. Pool, pingpong, soft-tip darts and board games area also available. Keep Sunday Funday going with happy hour from 2–6 p.m. bit.ly/2uZ77l3

Monday, April 23

Trivia Night – Here’s Johnny! Trivia at 7 p.m. with five to seven rounds of questions. Hosted by Johnny Grant, there are raffles, prizes and team challenges. The Brew Project, 3683 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2HmaogX

Tuesday, April 24

Women’s Discussion Support Group – Every last Tuesday at the North County LGBTQ Resource Center from 6:30–8 p.m. North County LGBTQ Resource Center, 3220 Mission Ave. Suite #2, Oceanside. bit.ly/2hFSlWO

Wednesday, April 25

Free vaccinations – Stop by The Center from 3–6 p.m. for a free vaccination clinic. San Diego County will be offering vaccines for hepatitis A and the flu. If you joined last year for the first round of hepatitis A shots, make sure to stop by for your booster. Everyone is welcome. Call 619-692-2077 ext. 0 for more information. bit.ly/2GDfWT7

Thursday, April 26

Free2B Celebration – Join Debby Holiday at her “Free2B” Celebration CD release party at Martinis Above Fourth at 8 p.m. Debby Holiday broke onto the dance scene with her #5 Billboard summer anthem “Dive” in 2004, followed by the smash hit power ballad “Half A Mile Away” that shot into the Billboard Top 10. Holiday has written with a wide range of today’s top songwriters and continues to pump up the volume. Currently, her single “A Love Bizarre” with Russ Rich and Swishcraft is burning up DJ floors worldwide. bit.ly/2Ey2zBL

Dining Out for Life – Don’t miss The Center’s 12th annual Dining Out for Life San Diego. Dozens of participating restaurants, bars, coffeehouses and nightclubs in San Diego will donate a minimum of 25 percent of sales for The Center’s HIV/AIDS services and prevention programs. Grab your family and friends and make plans to Dine Out and fight AIDS for breakfast, lunch, dinner, coffee, cocktails and more. bit.ly/2H0iw8W