Aug. 16-29, 2019

Red Dress Party 2019 – Red Dress Party San Diego is a whimsical fundraising event where everyone is encouraged to be brave, let loose, and celebrate impact. Like the name suggests, attendees are required to wear a red dress, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. This serves as a powerful sign of compassion and solidarity for those affected by HIV/AIDS and as a way to unite the crowd in one radiant theme. Pre-sale tickets now available at discounted prices for this Sept. 14 event. General admission: $60. VIP admission: $160. Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier. 100 N. Harbor Drive.

bit.ly/2HnWRpr

“The ART of Aging Well: A Workshop for Gay Men” – The workshop is based on Michael Kimmel’s next book: “The Gay Man’s Guide to Aging Well.” The ART of Aging Well will address questions like: As a gay man, do you find aging (particularly in San Diego’s LGBT community) to be a challenge?

Do you find it hard to make peace with the physical changes that come with aging?

Do you feel less attractive and/or more “invisible” the older you get?

The workshop is sponsored by Patric Stillman/The Studio Door (located at 3867 Fourth Ave. in Hillcrest). Come join us as we explore these questions with a safe, supportive group of men, facilitated by yours truly. The workshop is limited to 25 men and the admission fee is $25. Saturday, Sept. 14, from 1:30-3 p.m. at The Studio Door in Hillcrest. To register, please go to: bit.ly/2KvDCwM. For more information, contact Michael at 619-955-3311 or beyondtherapy@cox.net or Patric at 619-994-2263 or patric@thestudiodoor.com.

SOS – Tickets are now on sale for Sobriety on the Sand’s (SOS) annual three-day event Oct. 11-13. With three days of events, entertainment, fun and games, workshops and more, SOS provides a safe and entertaining space for those in recovery. $125. Marina Village, Mission Bay. 1936 Quivira Way.

sobrietyonthesand.org

‘Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live’ – Tickets are already on sale for the hilarious Peabody Award-winning hit TV comedy coming to San Diego on Jan. 25, 2020, with an all-new Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour! Join creator and original host, Joel Hodgson, in his final tour and the world’s greatest – and only – movie-riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy, as they take you on an exhilarating roller-coaster ride through some of the cheesiest films ever made “Mystery Science Theater 3000” has earned its place in history as one of the top 100 TV shows of all time. Now you can sit in the same theater with your favorite characters and experience this comedy phenomenon in a universally acclaimed live event. $45.50-$65.50. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave.

bit.ly/2Y3R5ji

AIDS Walk & Run – Teams are now forming for the 30th Annual AIDS Walk & Run San Diego set for Saturday, Sept. 28. Each year, AIDS Walk & Run San Diego teams play an extra special role in the overall success of this event. By forming a team, and simply saying “Walk with me,” our team leaders help send the message that we all have a role to play in the fight to end HIV in San Diego. If you’re thinking about forming a team, or you are a current team leader, please attend one of our upcoming Team Leader Workshops. The workshops provide team leaders with the most current organizing information and resources and give you the chance to meet your fellow team leaders. Upcoming workshops will take place at The Center, 3909 Centre St., on the following dates: Aug. 14, 8-9 a.m., Aug. 14, 5-6 p.m., Aug. 24, 10-11 a.m., Aug. 28, 8-9 a.m., and Aug. 29, 6-7 p.m. To register for the workshops, or get more information about forming a team, please contact Leo Cartier, teams coordinator, at 619-692-2077, ext. 144 or email teams@thecentersd.org.

Backpack drive – Imperial Court de San Diego is holding its annual backpack fundraiser and will be collecting back to school items. Needed: backpacks, pencils, paper, calculators, rulers, pens, staplers, tape, glue, colored pencils, markers, erasers, binders, folders, composition books, crayons, scissors, highlighters and more. The Court is also raising money for uniforms for lower income students attending Gompers Preparatory Academy. The Court will be accepting donations until Aug. 21. For more information, call Regina Styles at 619-288-1183.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Drag Bingo Fundraiser – Join host Remington Scott Kienbusch (Mariam T) as we play bingo for a good cause. We will be raising money for the 2019 San Diego Sparks. MO’s Bar & Grill, 308 University Ave.

bit.ly/2yLZ5ee

Back to School Backpack Drive – The New Maxims Chinese Food Restaurant is donating 10% of your bill to the Imperial Court de San Diego’s annual backpack drive. Noon to 10 p.m. 2810 El Cajon Blvd. For more information, contact Mark: 619-665-5587.

Sunday, Aug. 18

G4G San Diego + Frontrunner AFC Half – Join Gay For Good San Diego and the Frontrunners for our annual project to serve water to runners during the AFC Half Marathon! G4G San Diego events are open to people of all ages, abilities, identities, and expressions. We ask that you sign both a G4G waiver and a Frontrunners waiver before you begin your volunteer shift. Just arrive at the tables along Balboa Park by 6:30 a.m. to sign your volunteer waivers and grab supplies. Frontrunners will provide coffee, bagels, and water for volunteers. If you are under 18 years of age, please bring a parent/guardian with you. We will take a group photo with our banner before we begin our volunteer work. Please bring your family and friends to join too! The event will be held outdoors so we suggest wearing a hat and/or sunscreen. 6:30-9:30 a.m. Sixth Avenue and Elm Street.

bit.ly/33iqCSV

Thursday, Aug. 22

Town Hall at The Center – As part of The Center’s plan to get input for our strategic plan in order to better serve our community, we’d like to specially invite you to an upcoming Town Hall for the black LGBTQ community. This event is aimed at centering black LGBTQ voices within our community as an opportunity for The Center’s leadership and strategic planning committee to listen to the community and collect feedback on how we can better serve the black LGBTQ community. This special evening is co-sponsored by The Gender Phluid Collective: PoC LGBTQ+Support, San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition and Unity Fellowship Church Movement. While all are invited to attend, black LGBTQ voices and their families’ will be centered! We’re looking forward to listening to open and honest feedback from members of San Diego’s black LGBTQ community. Please join. Dinner and refreshments will be provided. 6-7:30 p.m. 3909 Centre St.

bit.ly/2ZL3pX3

Saturday, Aug. 24

South Bay Pride 2019 fundraiser – Come enjoy Ingenue and the Social Animal play while supporting South Bay Pride 2019! Drawing for two VIP tickets to the Heart concert will be held during the fundraiser. On top of that, we will have other raffle prizes to give away. Come down and enjoy yourselves for a good cause! Opportunity drawing for the Heart voncert: One entry for each $20 donated. Maximum entries will be 50. Tickets are VIP, with VIP parking and access to the VIP lounge with two buffets! Support SBPRIDE2019! You don’t have to be present to win. Click here to donate online and get entered!

bit.ly/2KrF0kp

Monday, Aug. 26

Trivia night to support LGBTQ shelter – Join the San Diego Coalition for Reproductive Justice for a trivia night! All proceeds will be donated to Casa Arcoiris, the first LGBTQ+ migrant shelter in Tijuana. Casa Arcoiris is doing vital work on the ground providing food, shelter, legal and medical services, workshops, and a safe space for LGBTQ asylum-seekers fleeing violence. Space is limited, get your tickets today! $40. The Lamplighter, 817 W. Washington St.

bit.ly/2TkKdNt

Thursday, Aug. 28

Uncorked and Movie Under the Stars – Join us in San Diego’s only urban oasis for movie night at InsideOUT featuring “Pretty Woman.” Get comfortable in our elevated lounge next to our fire pits or bring your own pillows and blankets and feel right at home on our ramp. Wine bottles are half-off from our selected menu and complimentary popcorn for our viewing guests. This event is free, but an RSVP is encouraged. Space is limited, seats will be on a first-come, first-served basis. 7:30-10 p.m. 1642 University Ave., Suite 100.

bit.ly/2YQ2d3r